Best defenders in FIFA 21

Just ask Liverpool, who had long been let down by poor defending in previous seasons. Now, with three of the top five, they’re one of the most dominant teams in world soccer. If you want a rock solid defence in FIFA 21, have a look at this lot.

1. Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool, 90 Rated

Though Van Dijk is only one rating point clear of his next highest competitor, few would question his position as the best defender in the world. The man mountain commands Liverpool’s backline with authority, and has made himself a legend with his role in their first Premier League title win. 91 defending, 86 physicality, and an impressive 76 pace for a CB, Van Dijk is guaranteed must-have in FIFA 21.

2. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, 89 Rated

Ramos is like Millwall; no one likes him and he doesn’t care. He is, however, significantly better at football than Millwall, and takes his spot as the game’s second best CB. His shooting is his lowest category, but at 70 that’s still huge for a defender. He finished the season amongst La Liga’s top scorers, and is one of the most complete players in the modern game, a fact reflected in his FIFA 21 rating.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli, 88 Rated

It still says Napoli next to Koulibaly’s name, although for the past few seasons he’s been subject to significant transfer rumours. As one of the world’s leading CB’s, he’s certainly good enough to play for a team who challenges for regular trophies more often. Fast and strong, Koulibaly is near impossible to get past. You’ll need more talented players for him to give the ball to, but if you need a brick wall, you need Koulibaly.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, 87 Rated

One of these more talented players might well be Trent Alexander-Arnold, the highest rated full back and best passing defender in the game; ninth overall. His vision has been a massive part of Liverpool’s playing style over the last couple of seasons, and if you want to build from the back, you’ll want the technical wizardry of Trent Alexander-Arnold in your team.

5. Andy Robertson, Liverpool, 87 Rated

Trent’s team mate Robbo slips in just behind him, meaning the back four in the Best XI in FIFA 21 is made up of three Liverpool players. Robertson and Trent are evenly matched in most categories, with Trent’s superior passing skills dragging him above his teammate. Everywhere else, it’s impossible to split them and, if you can pick them up, both would be huge additions to your FIFA 21 squad.

6. Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City, 87 Rated

Laporte missed a decent chunk of last season through injury, but after City under-performed without him, his stock has only risen. Without him and the recently departed Vincent Kompany, City often looked lost in their defence. With Laporte back, they’ll want to run Liverpool much closer this season.

7. Giorgio Chiellini, Piemonte Calcio, 87 Rated

Chiellini has been thought of as one of the world’s best defenders for over a decade now, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. In terms of the raw defending stat, he’s second only to Virgil Van Dijk, and is an absolute beast on the pitch. Like Koulibaly, he’s not a deep sitting playmaker, but he’ll keep you out of danger.

8. Gerard Piqué, Barcelona, 86 Rated

Like Chiellini, Pique has been one of the supremo centre backs in world soccer for a long time now, although the Spaniard is more technically gifted than the Italian. Pique actually rocks up as the 15th best defender in the defending stats only, but is hauled up by his high passing and physicality. If you want more of a ball playing centre back, Pique - along with Laporte and Ramos - is a top drawer choice.

9. Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid, 86 Rated

After the Liverpool duo, Carvajal is the only other non-CB on the list. Despite the increasing domination of wing backs in world football, they barely get a look in here. As far as Carvajal goes, his status as a Real Madrid utility man is mirrored in his stats; none particularly stand out but, aside from shooting, none drop below 78 either.

10. Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund, 86 Rated

One of only two Dortmund players to make the positional top tens - Jadon Sancho at 87 is the other - Hummels has swapped between Bayern and Dortmund four times across his career, and is one of the Bundesliga’s most consistent players. He doesn’t come in for praise as often as some other names here, but make no mistake, Hummels is a world class defender.