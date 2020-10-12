Here's what's new in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Since we're on the verge of a new console generation, FIFA 21 developer Electronic Arts would be have been remiss to simply just trot out the same old FIFA Ultimate Team – or FUT – that it has been offering players for the last few years.

The game, as good as it is, is long overdue a little overhaul – tweaking mechanics and quality of life setups to make everything just that bit more modern and polished. Luckily, then, FIFA 21 comes through: it reinvents the most lucrative part of the FIFA experience for a whole new generation.

Here's what you need to know about what's new in FIFA 21's version of FUT.

No more fitness or coaching

FIFA fans around the world are celebrating the changes to FUT in 2021 © EA

EA has finally removed fitness items from Ultimate Team for FIFA 21. This is something that the community has called for since Ultimate Team kicked off way back in 2008. Basically, this means that you no longer pull fitness cards in packs and you don't have to keep a fitness squad in order to keep your favourite virtual XI in top shape.

"Fitness items have been a light management element in Ultimate Team since the very beginning," EA said. "The decay of players' fitness was put in the game originally to encourage rotation in the squad and to simulate some of the management decisions that football squads have to consider.

"However, we've evaluated these mechanics and have decided that it wasn't creating the desired effect in rotation and players were spending time doing a management action that was frequently required and, ultimately, not very fun."

Instead of coaching and fitness cards in your FUT packs, though, you're going to get stadium cards...

You have a personal, custom Stadium

Your own custom stadium can be upgraded quite a lot © EA

Whilst it may be fun to take your squad to some of the most famous stadiums in the world and see how they fare on international soil, it's even more fun to cultivate your own home ground for them. The FUT Stadium is a new, highly customisable, mechanic that's been added to the game that gives you the opportunity to take control of everything in your team.

Customisation opens range from kits, celebrations, crowd chants, and more besides, and you can improve your stadium dramatically the more you progress through the game's various leagues. If you love your team's signature stadium though, don't fret: there's no pressure to leave behind a ground that's got a place in your heart.

New Icons

Cantona leads a pack of incredible athletes in FIFA 21 © EA

There are 100 icons you can browse, collect and use in FUT. FIFA 21 has seen 11 new legends added to the icons roster – but if you're used to the game, you know that the old classic players are still going to be the best additions to your team.

You can head over to our FIFA 21 Icons guide to find a more intimate rundown of the players you can find newly added to the game. If not, keep your eyes peeled for the usual suspects: Maradona, Ronaldo, Zidane et al.

Here's a quick rundown of who's in:

Ashley Cole

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Davor Šuker

Eric Cantona

Ferenc Puskás

Fernando Torres

Nemanja Vidić

Petr Čech

Philipp Lahm

Samuel Eto’o

Xavi Hernández

Co-op do-over

Co-op has changed quite a lot in FUT this year © EA

FIFA 21 has completely revitalised co-op play, after fans had been begging for some big changes to the mode for years. The first thing you'll notice is a tidier and prettier home screen for co-op. Simply hit R2/RT to view which of your mates is available, and from there you can seamlessly invite the into a Co-op Lobby.

You can team up with a friend online in Division Rivals to play against other solos or duos, in Squad Battles against the AI, or you can choose to kick back in FUT Friendlies House Rules against other players for a more casual setup.

Community spirit

If you want to get fancy, Celebrating mid-run looks awesome © EA

Community and Team events have been added to FUT 21, which means that there are more modes you can earn rewards in individually, and as part of a collective. By completing objectives and tasks that are assigned at regular intervals, you'll earn XP that'll be added to a community pool. Once the XP in that pool reaches a Milestone, everyone involved in the effort will be rewarded. It could make for easy progress!

You'll also find Team Events in the menus this time around. Sign up to the challenge with your five teams of choice and you'll earn rewards and bonuses based on the performance of players in your selected squads.