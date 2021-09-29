Ryan Pessoa's FUT 22 guide: the best Bundesliga starter team

There's nothing quite like breaking ground on a new Ultimate Team squad, and in FIFA 22 there are plenty of interesting places to start. One of the leagues where we have often found early success is the German Bundesliga. If you end up with a strong Bundesliga player in one of your starter packs, it may be a good idea to build around them. Just make sure you put your coins in the right place.

"Ideally you want a balanced team, but it's worth putting a few extra coins into your strikers," says Ryan Pessoa . "And there are some good young players to consider in FIFA 22," he adds, "with the Bundesliga's latest speedy import Donyell Malen a great example. Joining Borussia Dortmund this season, the Dutch striker has the right combination of pace and skill on the ball to cause problems for any early-game defence."

In the following list, we've pulled out some solid picks that would slot well into a starter team. Some of these may be a little pricey at the start of the game -- we're looking at Maxence Lacroix with his crazy centre-back pace in particular -- but these should all perform well.

Dortmund's Donyell Malen is a pacy option up front © EA

Angelino (LWB, 83) - RB Leipzig, Spain

The former Manchester City man will be Squad Building Challenge fodder in a few months' time, but at the launch of the game he offers impressive versatility. His 78 pace probably isn't enough to hold down the left back position, but if you use Custom Tactics to swap him into midfield, he could be a very handy box-to-box player on the left side of a 4-3-3 or even playing as a holding midfielder in a duo.

Donyell Malen (ST, 80) - Borussia Dortmund, Netherlands

At the start of the game, the best strikers cost a fortune -- you can forget about signing Erling Haaland unless you win the lottery -- so we are expecting Donyell Malen to attract a premium as one of the fastest pure strikers, even with an 80 rating. If you can get him, though, he can be the tip of the spear and especially good at punishing slower early-game defences on the counter-attack.

Emre Can (CM, 82) - Borussia Dortmund, Germany

Everyone's eyes are fixed on Leon Goretzka with his 80+ stats across the board, but the Bayern Munich 'Gullit Gang' member will cost a small fortune in the first few months. Emre Can can't quite match him, but is 78 really that much lower than 80? His stats are very well rounded, and he's tall and powerful too, so you may find the German midfielder is the best option for a Bundesliga midfield.

Filip Kostić (LM, 84) - Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia

Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman are going to be out of most people's price range on the left of the Bundesliga attack, but Filip Kostić with his less-coveted Serbian links will be an effective alternative. 88 base pace and strong dribbling and passing should make for a useful winger, and his shooting is pretty much good enough to play up front in the first few weeks if need be. Shifting him alongside Malen in attack would be spicy.

Jerome Roussillon (LB, 77) - Wolfsburg, France

Always a useful defensive option in the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg's Roussillon will be the much more economical alternative to the incredible 82-rated Alphonso Davies card that will be out of our reach during the first few weeks.

Jude Bellingham (CM, 79) - Borussia Dortmund, England

Bellingham is going to have some crazy good cards in a few years' time, but for now his base rare gold 79 is merely pretty good, ideally as a box-to-box midfielder, although his shooting is dubious. Bellingham could be a good pickup for another reason though -- he's playing so well that he could easily pick up an early Team of the Week item, and when his base card goes out of packs it will go up in price, allowing you to cash in for an upgrade.

Konrad Laimer (CDM, 81) - RB Leipzig, Austria

Konrad Laimer, back in his Red Bull Salzburg days © GEPA pictures/ Felix Roittner

If you're building a Bundesliga starter team, then RB Leipzig's Austrian defensive midfielder is the perfect central pivot for the team. Faster than most, with solid stats in all the key areas, he will happily sit in front of a defence intercepting passes and redistributing the ball to more attack-minded creative players all day long. Emre Can will offer more in most respects, but only just, and the price differential may be off-putting early on.

Manuel Akanji (CB, 80) - Borussia Dortmund, Switzerland

Not quite as fast as Maxence Lacroix – more on him later – Akanji will still be a popular choice in Bundesliga teams, especially now Lucas Hernandez has moved to full-back. This could mean a price premium in the early game, but Lacroix's higher pace and Akanji's less useful Swiss links may help. It's worth noting that partnering him with one of Dortmund's Swiss keepers for a perfect link could help him fit into hybrid squads despite the national team issue.

Marwin Hitz (GK, 78) - Borussia Dortmund, Switzerland

Amazingly, Hitz isn't the only Swiss goalkeeper on Dortmund's books, as Roman Burki is their number one and is slightly higher rated at 80 (despite a brutal downgrade from 84 in the last game). If you're not sniffy about having a non-rare gold keeper, though, then Hitz is taller (6'4" compared to Burki's 6'2") and pretty similar in every stat.

Maxence Lacroix (CB, 79) - Wolfsburg, France

With Lucas Hernandez now playing at left-back, the time really has come for his countryman Maxence Lacroix to shine in Bundesliga teams. Unfortunately his incredible pace will probably mean this card costs more than most of the others on this list, but if you are looking for the ideal centre-back for your team, he will be worth the extra coins.

Nico Schulz (LB, 77) - Borussia Dortmund, Germany

Nobody really wants a non-rare card in their team, even early on, but Nico Schulz could tide you over for a while. Fast enough to do the job at left-back, he will not cost anywhere near as much as Rousillon or Davies, allowing you to plough your coins into more fertile areas of the team in the hunt for goals and balance.