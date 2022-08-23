© Leslie Woods
Dance
Meet Canada's Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 finalists
Get to know Canada's top street dancers ahead of the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Toronto.
Red Bull Dance Your Style is officially underway and Canada’s top street dancers have been bringing the heat. With both Vancouver and Montreal qualifiers complete, the remaining eight dancers will join eight wildcards at the National Final on August 26th in Toronto, Ontario. Here, dancers will compete to become the national winner and represent Canada at the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Get up to speed on the premiere global street dance competition here, and continue scrolling to meet Canada’s Red Bull Dance your Style finalists.
01
Humuza Bazira (Vancouver winner)
At the heart of Humuza’s passion for dance is unbounded creative expression—the ability to communicate freely and earnestly those parts of themselves they can’t put into words. Hailing from Surrey, British Columbia of Kenyan, Ugandan, and Rwandese descent, this up-and-comer in the Canadian street dance scene has been supported by the Vancouver dance community (the Gigabots and The Midnight Society crews in particular) since he started dancing in 2016. Mixing hip hop and popping with unique emotive movement, Humuza’s style embodies authenticity in a way that feels fresh, and looks even fresher.
02
James Hopson (Montreal winner)
As student of funk since the age of five, this Montreal-based street dancer is set to bring his life-long pursuit to the national stage. Mixing a rhythmic, laidback style of popping with improvised Hip Hop movements, James is one to the music guide personal expression; making him a crowd-pleaser in any battle format.
03
Sophia 'Sosa' Laurio (Vancouver)
As far back as Sophia can remember, dance has been an integral part of their life. Born and raised in Manila, Philippines before coming to reside on the unceded lands of the Coast Salish peoples, her early experiences of movement are founded in the music and celebration practices fundamental to their culture. On the floor, she embodies free expression and dynamic fluidity; the kind of movement that subdues as much as it excites. Impassioned by the deeply nurturing essence of dance her upbringing was saturated with, Sophia co-founded Barangay Project Society: a non-profit dedicated to providing free dance and art education to BIPOC youth.
04
Kofi Black (Montreal)
Blending hip hop with funk styles and a pinch of Afro Soul, this Ghanian street dancer, born in Toronto and brought up in Mississauga, Ontario, knows how to serve flavour on the floor. Upholding dance as one of their greatest teachers in life since he started practicing at the age of 12, Kofi attributes much of his essence to rhythmic movement: their attunement to emotional intelligence, access to an outlet for emotional expression, connection to a like-minded community, exposure to opportunities for growth, and sense of purpose, to name a few.
05
Tegvaran Sooch (Vancouver)
Blending free-flowing Hip Hop with powerful Krumping movements, Tegvaran exhibits an abstract style that has the ability to captivate and evoke emotion. Born and raised in Surrey, British Columbia, he was introduced to dance in a high school dance class in 2016, and hasn’t looked back since. Supported by his crews, Illest Illusionz and Wreckage Fam, Tegvaran views street dance as an opportunity to foster community, promote inclusion, and build life-long friendships.
06
Arnaldo 'BBOY Effect' Betancourt (Montreal)
For the past 14 years, dance has been at the forefront of all aspects of BBOY Effect’s life. Born in Cuba and raised in Montreal before settling in Ottawa five years ago, this dynamic street dancer has built an expansive, intercity community of crews and kin that empower his movements, including Deadly Venoms Crew in Montreal and Baltimore, Mix’d Mafia Crew in Montreal, as well as his own dance and training companies in Ottawa: Moov Ottawa Dance and North Moovment.
07
Jayda Bhinder (Vancouver)
A fiercely captivating and animated force on the floor, this Surrey, British Columbia native has orbited her life around dance since the early age of six. Gravitating towards high energy movements like waacking, popping and hip hop, Jayda's freestyle presence is powerful; an invaluable attribute in a competition where wowing the crowd means everything. Supported by her crew, the Gigabots, Jayda’s love of dance fuels their growth in all aspects of life.
08
Nathaniel Scarlette (Montreal)
Since entering the realm of street dance at the age of 8, Nathaniel Scarlette has honed his craft in countless battles and even a Netflix feature film, titled Work It. Hailing from Brampton, Ontario, he is best known for blending Hip Hop and Popping styles to produce an effortless yet energetic showcases alongside The Eternal Kings crew and Funky By Nature.