Flow through Portugal with Finn Iles as he readies for a long UCI Season

When Finn Iles landed in Portugal to prep for one of the biggest races of the season, he didn’t expect warmups to look like this. Lucky for him, Finn and his crew ran into local rider Francisco Pardal who let them in on his little secret: Pardal’s private jump track just outside town. What followed was not only a session to remember, but one that let Finn free his mind while dialing in his riding for the upcoming World Cup race.

Ride Pardal's secret dirt track with Canadian downhill prodigy, Finn Iles:

“Filming a project like that is good for my mental game. I can let loose, focus on riding for fun, and it puts me in a good headspace.”

Finn Iles flowing through Portugal © @hugosilvaphoto / @redbullbike

The results? One of Finn’s best yet. With his body feeling right and his mind dialed in thanks to some stoke from Francisco’s hand-built jump track that will leave fellow riders drooling, Finn was able to take home his best ever UCI result: 2nd place in Lourdes, France.

“It was really cool to get to film on a track that was that fun—it’s something I’ve never really done before,” said Iles.

The best part? Finn’s UCI World Cup season is just getting started. With a jam-packed schedule ahead, perhaps Finn should schedule a few more flow sessions to get his mind right. More than likely, the outcome is going to be good.

Watch as the duo let loose on their own private track and flow through the mountains, ripping it up on Francisco's home turf. Plus, along the way you’ll get a little taste of what it’s like to film with Finn as he works with filmmakers to set up the perfect shot. Enjoy the ride and be sure to stay tuned for plenty more edits as Finn chases the title along the UCI Circuit.