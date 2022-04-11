Formula 1
This is the 2022 Formula One schedule

Max Verstappen looks to follow up last year’s historic success this season. Can he pull it off? We’ve created a detailed calendar so you don’t miss out on the action.
Not long ago, Max Verstappen was crowned 2021 Formula 1 World Champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after dominating one of the most thrilling Formula 1 seasons of all time.
Now, the reigning world champion is back to defend his title in a season that brings new regulations, new cars, and growing passion and thirst for success. In our 2022 Formula 1 calendar, we’re providing you with an overview of the highly-anticipated season.
01

The 2022 Formula One calendar at a glance

With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 20, 2022.
Here’s the full schedule:
RaceDateGrand PrixLocation
1March 20Bahrain Grand PrixSakhir
2March 27Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah
3April 10Australian Grand PrixMelbourne
4April 24Italian Emilia Romagna Grand PrixImola
5May 8Miami Grand PrixMiami
6May 22Spanish Grand PrixCatalonien
7May 29Monaco Grand PrixMonte Carlo
8June 12Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku
9June 19Canadian Grand PrixMontreal
10July 3British Grand PrixSilverstone
11July 10Austrian Grand PrixSpielberg
12July 24French Grand PrixLe Castellet
13July 31Hungarian Grand PrixBudapest
14August 28Belgian Grand PrixSpa
15September 4Dutch Grand PrixZandvoort
16September 11Italian Grand PrixMonza
17October 2Singapore Grand PrixSingapore
18October 9Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka
19October 23USA Grand PrixAustin
20October 30Mexican Grand PrixMexico City
21November 13Brazilian Grand PrixSão Paulo
22November 20Abu Dhabi Grand PrixAbu Dhabi
02

The season opener remains Bahrain

Traditionally, the F1 World Championship kicks off in Australia. But like last year, the 2022 season will not open Down Under. Instead, it debuted at the Bahrain GP in Sakhir, which happened on March 20, 2022.
The Bahrain Grand Prix at night, 2018
The Bahrain Grand Prix at night, 2018
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
03

Fresh tracks in Saudi Arabia

The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Verstappen claim second place, and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri registering an impressive sixth place.
This year, drivers will compete in the second race ever on the fast track on March 27, 2022.
Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on December 5, 2021.
Pierre Gasly gave it everything en route to 6th
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
04

F1 goes Down Under

In the third race of season, the circuit is heading South. The 2022 Australian Grand Prix will take place on April 10, 2022 — following a year long hiatus after last season’s cancellation.
At the last start in 2019, Verstappen secured a well-fought third place.
Australian Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
05

European kick-off

The first European stop on the circuit will be held on the legendary track in Imola at the GP of Emilia Romagna.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda passes Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 18, 2021.
The moment: Verstappen muscles past Hamilton on the first lap
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
06

Welcome to Miami

A premiere awaits F1 fans in the fifth race of season with the unveiling of a brand new track at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022. The all-new, 5.41 km street course sends racers through 19 tight corners as they wrap around the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium. Between the array of corners, racers will find three long straightaways that are ripe for passing.
Miami GP
Miami GP
© Formula 1
07

Back to the narrows of Monte Carlo

Of course, the season will hit Monte Carlo at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, 2022. Here, drivers will creep around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Grand Prix
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
