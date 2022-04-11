This is the 2022 Formula One schedule

Not long ago, Max Verstappen was crowned 2021 Formula 1 World Champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after dominating one of the most thrilling Formula 1 seasons of all time.

Now, the reigning world champion is back to defend his title in a season that brings new regulations, new cars, and growing passion and thirst for success. In our 2022 Formula 1 calendar, we’re providing you with an overview of the highly-anticipated season.

01 The 2022 Formula One calendar at a glance

With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 20, 2022.

Here’s the full schedule:

Race Date Grand Prix Location 1 March 20 Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir 2 March 27 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah 3 April 10 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne 4 April 24 Italian Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola 5 May 8 Miami Grand Prix Miami 6 May 22 Spanish Grand Prix Catalonien 7 May 29 Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo 8 June 12 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku 9 June 19 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal 10 July 3 British Grand Prix Silverstone 11 July 10 Austrian Grand Prix Spielberg 12 July 24 French Grand Prix Le Castellet 13 July 31 Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest 14 August 28 Belgian Grand Prix Spa 15 September 4 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort 16 September 11 Italian Grand Prix Monza 17 October 2 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore 18 October 9 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka 19 October 23 USA Grand Prix Austin 20 October 30 Mexican Grand Prix Mexico City 21 November 13 Brazilian Grand Prix São Paulo 22 November 20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

02 The season opener remains Bahrain

Traditionally, the F1 World Championship kicks off in Australia. But like last year, the 2022 season will not open Down Under. Instead, it debuted at the Bahrain GP in Sakhir, which happened on March 20, 2022.

The Bahrain Grand Prix at night, 2018 © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Fresh tracks in Saudi Arabia

The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Verstappen claim second place, and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri registering an impressive sixth place.

This year, drivers will compete in the second race ever on the fast track on March 27, 2022.

Pierre Gasly gave it everything en route to 6th © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Gasly goes full throttle: Our show “Ultimate Gasly” showcases the 25-year-old Frenchman and takes an exciting look behind the scenes.

4 min Trust Get to know the people who surround Formula One driver and GP2 champion Pierre Gasly.

04 F1 goes Down Under

In the third race of season, the circuit is heading South. The 2022 Australian Grand Prix will take place on April 10, 2022 — following a year long hiatus after last season’s cancellation.

At the last start in 2019, Verstappen secured a well-fought third place.

Australian Grand Prix © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

05 European kick-off

The first European stop on the circuit will be held on the legendary track in Imola at the GP of Emilia Romagna.

The moment: Verstappen muscles past Hamilton on the first lap © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Welcome to Miami

A premiere awaits F1 fans in the fifth race of season with the unveiling of a brand new track at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022. The all-new, 5.41 km street course sends racers through 19 tight corners as they wrap around the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium. Between the array of corners, racers will find three long straightaways that are ripe for passing.

Miami GP © Formula 1

07 Back to the narrows of Monte Carlo

Of course, the season will hit Monte Carlo at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, 2022. Here, drivers will creep around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.

Monaco Grand Prix © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool