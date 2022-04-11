This is the 2022 Formula One schedule

Red Bull Motorsports
Not long ago, Max Verstappen was crowned 2021 Formula 1 World Champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after dominating one of the most thrilling Formula 1 seasons of all time.
Now, the reigning world champion is back to defend his title in a season that brings new regulations, new cars, and growing passion and thirst for success. In our 2022 Formula 1 calendar, we’re providing you with an overview of the highly-anticipated season.
The 2022 Formula One calendar at a glance
With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 20, 2022.
Here’s the full schedule:
|Race
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Location
|1
|March 20
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Sakhir
|2
|March 27
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah
|3
|April 10
|Australian Grand Prix
|Melbourne
|4
|April 24
|Italian Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Imola
|5
|May 8
|Miami Grand Prix
|Miami
|6
|May 22
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Catalonien
|7
|May 29
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monte Carlo
|8
|June 12
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku
|9
|June 19
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Montreal
|10
|July 3
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone
|11
|July 10
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Spielberg
|12
|July 24
|French Grand Prix
|Le Castellet
|13
|July 31
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Budapest
|14
|August 28
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Spa
|15
|September 4
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Zandvoort
|16
|September 11
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza
|17
|October 2
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Singapore
|18
|October 9
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka
|19
|October 23
|USA Grand Prix
|Austin
|20
|October 30
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Mexico City
|21
|November 13
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|São Paulo
|22
|November 20
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Abu Dhabi
The season opener remains Bahrain
Traditionally, the F1 World Championship kicks off in Australia. But like last year, the 2022 season will not open Down Under. Instead, it debuted at the Bahrain GP in Sakhir, which happened on March 20, 2022.
Fresh tracks in Saudi Arabia
The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Verstappen claim second place, and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri registering an impressive sixth place.
This year, drivers will compete in the second race ever on the fast track on March 27, 2022.
F1 goes Down Under
In the third race of season, the circuit is heading South. The 2022 Australian Grand Prix will take place on April 10, 2022 — following a year long hiatus after last season’s cancellation.
At the last start in 2019, Verstappen secured a well-fought third place.
European kick-off
The first European stop on the circuit will be held on the legendary track in Imola at the GP of Emilia Romagna.
06
Welcome to Miami
A premiere awaits F1 fans in the fifth race of season with the unveiling of a brand new track at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022. The all-new, 5.41 km street course sends racers through 19 tight corners as they wrap around the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium. Between the array of corners, racers will find three long straightaways that are ripe for passing.
Back to the narrows of Monte Carlo
Of course, the season will hit Monte Carlo at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, 2022. Here, drivers will creep around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.
