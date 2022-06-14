The ultimate French Grand Prix F1 circuit guide

Construction: 1970

First race in F1: 1971

Location: Le Castellet

Length: 5,842 kilometres

Number of turns: 15

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (8)

Lap record: Sebastian Vettel (1 min 32 s)

Since its construction in 1970, Le Castellet Circuit or Paul Ricard Circuit - named in honour of the alcohol magnate - has been a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar.

The Paul Ricard race track © Thierry Lombardi

Characterized by its blue and red stripes, and with a total length of 5.15 km, the route, which is also one of the longest in the championship, offers no less than 167 possible configurations, 25 bends, and 2 main tracks: the GT and the Grand Prix. The track rack will host the best drivers in the world on the weekend of the French Grand Prix , scheduled for July 23rd in 2022.

The wide-way

Designed by Charles Deutsch, the track was first imagined in the shape of a triangle, embellished by two straight lines to favour peaks of speed. The width of the track is measured at 12 meters and is considered to be one of the widest on the calendar.

The iconic Paul Ricard circuit © Florent Gooden/DPPI

Additionally, the raceway boasts an even distribution of high-, medium-, and low-speed corners. These variable corners have distinguished Le Castellet as one of the most popular test-tracks in the world.

“The Paul Ricard is not an easy circuit," explained Max Verstappen , the defending French Grand Prix champion. "There are very wide corner entries which are really different from other circuits."

Blue, red, white…. And Green?

While the Paul Ricard track showcases the French colours on the track, it has also been pursuing a greener vision for the sport -- spearheading the movement towards environmental sustainability in F1 Racing.

Paul Ricard was awarded the 3-star FIA Environment in 2021 and was ranked the second most sustainable racetrack in the world. In a sport that is usually associated with high carbon emissions, it is amazing to see the commitment to environmental consciousness from the team at Paul Ricard and hopefully other tracks will be encouraged to follow suit.

Iconic lines © Red Bull Content Pool

The future of Le Castellet

From 1991-2008, the French Grand Prix took place on the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit. It was only in 2016 that the decision was made to move the Grand Prix back to Le Castellet during the 2018 F1 season, and needless to say, some drivers were disappointed in the change of venue.

Even though Lewis Hamilton won the first French Grand Prix back at Paul Ricard in 2018 and the subsequent year in 2019, the Mercedes driver is still unconvinced.

"The Castellet circuit is located in a beautiful place, but I don't like the track, it is not as good as Magny-Cours", explained the English driver.

However, this could be the last year at the Paul Ricard racetrack. 2022 will be the final year of the contract between Formula 1 and the French circuit, meaning that the 2022 iteration of the French Grand Prix could be the final Formula 1 event at the Paul Ricard for years to come.

Last year Max Verstappen won the race from pole position. Previous two time French Grand Prix winner, Lewis Hamilton, placed second, while Sergio Perez took third to round out the podium.

This year could possibly be the last race at the Paul Ricard circuit. Who will take it all in 2022? Tune in on Sunday, July 24th for race-day action.