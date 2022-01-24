Freeskier Noah Bowman secured his spot in the international halfpipe scene after winning his first World Championship in 2010, and earning a silver medal in his inaugural X Games appearance in 2012 — where he stomped the first ever switch Alley-oop Double 900 in competition.

His breakout was swift and in many ways unmatched. In an arena ruled by a spin-to-win mentality, Bowman’s emphasis on creativity and style brought a fresh perspective to the heavily standardized sport. He soon became known for boosting massive Switch 360s and integrating playful slashes throughout his competition runs.

Noah Bowman © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his exciting contributions to the world of freeskiing, Bowman’s career has experienced delayed success. Between 2012 and 2019, he’s won bronze at Winter X Games 2017, and registered fifth place at both winter games.

But today, the tides have changed for the Calgary-native as his presence on the podium has become almost habitual. He finished the 2019-20 season with three consecutive medals, and most recently finished third at the FIS Halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary, Alberta.

Noah Bowman performs during Men’s Ski Superpipe at Winter X 2020 © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

“It took a lot of time for my skiing to get traction as an equally competitive approach,” Bowman explained. “I’ve maintained my emphasis on style and creativity while adding the most competitive tricks into my runs.”

Now I’m able to hit both realms. Noah Bowman

Continue reading to learn how the 29-year-old halfpipe freeskier stuck to his guns, and made a timely resurgence to the top of the field.

There’s always room for creativity

Bowman struck his first major podium in 2012 and has mostly struggled in competition ever since. As an advocate for creativity and style in a field dominated by a spin-to-win mentality, his trailblazing approach experienced delayed success. But now nearly a decade into a professional career, his presence on the podium has become consistent.

He finished the 2019-20 season with three consecutive medals, and most recently finished third at the FIS Halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary, Alberta. His trademark Switch 360s help him standout, while his textbook Double Corks check off the remaining boxes — acing both realms of the judging criteria.

Noah Bowman style master © Graeme Murray

“There are still so many rotations that haven’t been done yet, as long as you go big, those tricks have a spot in competition,” he added.

No matter what, there will always be room for creativity. Noah Bowman

Visualization, visualization, visualization

Even for veteran freeskiers like Bowman, progression begins in the mind. Breaking down and visualizing the motions and mechanics of a new trick — or an entire competition run — increases awareness, understanding, confidence, an the likeliness of putting the landing gear down.

“I start by going over rotations that I’m familiar with in my head,” explained Bowman. “Then I think about throwing these tricks on different axes, angles, or corks, to see what feels doable.”

Watch Noah Bowman boost in this 100-second edit

“If it’s a new variation of a 360 or 540 that I can make sense of, I’ll take it straight to snow,” he added. “But if it’s a new double cork, then I’ll try it on a trampoline or airbag until I’m confident that it will come around.”

Embrace the gym

Bowman is the first to admit that he hasn’t always been the most disciplined athlete. For years, he was reluctant to hit the gym, and dieting never even crossed his mind. But now 29-years-old, physical training has become a necessity.

“In order to remain competitive in this field, I’m forced to learn tricks that bring repetitive impact and heavy crashes,” he explained. “This sport takes a toll on the body and the only way to persevere is to take care of yourself and stay strong.”

This realization has led Bowman to the gym, where he focuses on strengthening and building muscles for injury prevention, generating speed, handling low landings, and managing his tendinitis and chronic back pain.

His current training regime follows a four day cycle where each workout is followed by a ski session:

Maintenance lift: power lifting session with higher reps and lower weights, focus on form, get the blood pumping Recovery/mobility session: roll out, stretch, yoga, pay extra attention to any sore spots Full lift: power lift session with a lower body focus Off

Focus on your headspace

An athlete’s state of mind is an integral part of their success. For example, a freeskier may be technically more skilled or more stylish than the rest of the field, but if they aren’t mentally prepared for the competition, odds are they will not reach their full potential. Though the body may be capable, how does one convince the mind?

“I think I’ve always had the talent, but it took me years to find the maturity and mental stability to consistently perform at a higher level,” said Bowman. “Today, I’m able to dial in the right headspace to succeed rather than just going in blind.”

Finding the “right headspace” is the process of using strategies to block out intrusive thoughts and securing one’s full attention on the present moment. Attaining this desired state allows an athlete to solely focus on the task at hand, overcome any doubts, find a groove, and stomp their dream run.

