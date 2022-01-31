Working from home has become a new normal for many. Celebrated by some introverts and tolerated by a few extroverts, it’s a fixture of life for a lot of us. For those that have been getting by working eight hours a day on their couch with just a laptop, it's time to get with the program and start improving your workspace, and why not try a gamer-style setup since they’re masters of staying home in the first place?

Every day, we watch streamers like KayPea master their setups. Creating something similar at home isn't actually as difficult as it might seem.

KayPea © Jon Simo

"What I've found over the years is: simplicity is almost everything," says KayPea. "Especially being able to transport everything and move stuff around if you need to. I find a lot of people think like, 'Oh, if you buy all this cool stuff' or 'If you have all this complicated stuff, it'll make your stream better' and, a lot of the time I feel like it can be a distraction. It can cause a lot of headaches. You just need like simplicity and quality."

Simplicity is almost everything. Kelsie Pelling

For her streams, she uses a 3-Monitor setup. She says that 24" is the sweet spot for monitor size and currently has two ASUS monitors paired with an Acer monitor. It can look a little overwhelming but it might just be a solution that works for you as well.

Before we get into what you could set up for yourself with tips from gaming industry experts, here's a quick look at what KayPea uses:

01 KayPea's setup

SINGLE PC SETUP

CAMERA -Logitech C920

LIGHTING - Nanoleaf

MONITOR - 3x 24" (2x ASUS, 1x Acer)_

MOUSE - ROCCAT Kain 202 AIMO

MICROPHONE - Shure MV7

CHAIR - Secretlab Titan Prime

HEADSET - Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2

DESK - Custom raising/lowering desk

KEYBOARD - ROCCAT Magma

MOUSEPAD - Extended (Keyboard & Mouse)

02 Meet the gaming experts

Dr. McGee is a doctor of physical therapy and the Co-Owner and Director of Esports Medicine and Performance at 1HP. McGee and 1HP provide performance and health services to competitive and casual players, esports teams, organizations and even schools, developing health and wellness standards so everyone can game without pain.

Dr. Alexander is a Professor of Video Games: Design, Broadcasting and Esports Infrastructure at Ryerson University. Alexander’s research, consulting, public speaking and curriculum development focus on legitimizing the video games and esports industries. At his previous institution, Humber College, Dr. Alexander was responsible for helping build three facilities and eight collegiate esports teams and is now helping develop Ryerson’s first facility for their current 12 teams.

03 How gamer gear can improve performance when working from home

When people think of a gaming setup, it’s easy to imagine the classic streamer kit featuring a mouse covered in buttons, flashy keyboard, multiple monitors, an over-the-ear headset, a standalone mic, and tons of LED lights. Aside from the LEDs, we’ll break down why these things can be useful even in the home office of the average Canadian.

04 Mice

A gaming mouse with lots of buttons can save you time

Gaming mice come in various forms and styles in order to give the user the best possible advantage in their chosen game. People who play first-person shooters like Overwatch and Valorant will go for mice that focus on accuracy and quick tracking, while people who play strategy games like World of Warcraft and Guild Wars 2, will go for something with a lot of buttons to perform alternative functions and macros. Of the two main groups of gaming mice, Dr. McGee says the latter has the best possible use for the average person working from home.

“Those additional buttons on the side, you can use for really common functions on your keyboard,” says Dr. McGee.

“So, say you've got a pretty long keyboard, you might want a button for Caps Lock or a button for the enter key. It just saves you a little bit of reaching.”

05 Keyboard

Try a different keyboard set up for custom comfort

There’s a multitude of different keyboards that you can get to suit your needs. There are ergonomic keyboards and split keyboards for people who want to keep their hands in a more natural position, or low-profile and foldable keyboards for people who have multiple devices or need something portable. Those that need added functionality can order larger keyboards with a numpad or macro buttons to input numbers and symbols and increase their efficiency.

"Another thing that's really useful in gaming is all the ways you can set up your keyboard. Even if you don't go out and buy a clickety clackety mechanical keyboard, take from gaming the idea that you can put your keyboard in a position that's comfortable and works for you, as opposed to just straight in front of you" says Dr. McGee.

You can even look into something that's completely custom. If you don’t want to settle for just one kind of keyboard or design, there are websites where you can order something for everything you need. There’s even a whole community on YouTube that can show you how to customize it yourself.

06 Monitor

Connect to multiple monitors to make your life easier

“Multiple monitors is also a really convenient way to go. That one's not so much about ergonomics as it is just about more visual space. So you can reference a resource document at the same time that you're writing something new and you're not constantly tabbing back and forth between the two of them,” says Dr. McGee.

If you only have enough money in your budget for one monitor, connect your laptop, most commonly via HDMI, USB-C, or miniDP, to your second screen and extend your view through your display settings. If you have the money, ports, and a solid graphics card, feel free to set up additional screens.

You can also look into getting special monitors depending on your work. Some are touchscreens, some turn 90 degrees for when you need to work from longer files, and some are ultra-wide to give you tons of information on a single screen.

Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez Santiago © Max Menning/Red Bull Content Pool

07 Headset & Mic

Use a headset and standalone mic to improve your sound quality in meetings

If you take a lot of meetings it’s definitely worth it to get a good headset and standalone microphone. The headset will help keep you concentrated on your calls by blocking out the noises of your environment. A stand-alone microphone will help bar out those same noises from your workmates by providing mute buttons right on the mic with various adjustable settings and dead zones to filter out noise.

“Don't use your webcam’s built-in microphone, it's almost guaranteed to be worse than a standalone microphone. Standalone microphones are pretty inexpensive at this point. I have a Blue Snowball and Blue Yeti is also a good one. They routinely go on sale for under $70, and they are absolutely worth spending the money on. You sound so much clearer, crisper, and you can actually understand your workmates,” says Dr. McGee

08 How to maintain good health while working from home

Working from home may seem like the safest place to be, but it can pose its own dangers and health risks. People can develop back pain, overuse injuries, eye strain and various other physical and mental ailments. Our experts have some strategies to help you maintain good health via ergonomics, exercise, and best practices.

Ergonomics are important all the time. Dr. Caitlin “Lurkaderp” McGee, PT

Make sure your setup is ergonomic and fits you well

“Ergonomics are important all the time. No matter how little or how much time you're going to spend at your setup it's worth taking the time to make sure it fits you well, ” says Dr. McGee.

When adjusting the equipment in your home office:

Your forearms, hands and elbows should be in a straight line and level with your belly button and should be about the same height as your desk or keyboard.

You'll want the top of your monitor to be level with your eyebrows and the crown of your head.

Your monitor should be the length of your arm plus your hand away from your face. It doesn't have to be exact but it will reduce eye strain and prevent leaning or slouching to see the screen.

If you have multiple monitors, you're going to want to be able to rotate your chair to look at them instead of constantly turning your head or torso.

And you want to make sure that your feet are planted on something solid. That could be the floor or a footstool depending on your height.

Know the effects of bad ergonomics so you don't develop bad habits

If you're going to work long term in an unsuitable environment you're more likely to develop an overuse injury. "We see things like Tendinopathy in the hands, the wrists or near the elbow. We see lower back pain, neck pain, there's something called Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, so if you're sitting for a while and you're not using your armrests and you're having to hold your arms up with your shoulders, that causes the muscles in your upper back and in your neck to tighten, which reduces the amount of space that nerves have to exit out the sides of your neck", says Dr. McGee.

Learn some exercises and watch your posture

Dr. Alexander explains that there are exercises we can all do to prevent injury, and 1HP teach these on their website and socials -- including how to stay well when sitting or standing for a while, and in front of a screen.

Recent findings suggest that it’s not so much one particular position that causes back pain but being in one position for too long, and that people should instead make a habit of switching up their posture.

"We kind of refer to this as the philosophy of your best posture is your next posture. And sure there are some good postures to start from, like a nice neutral position as your base. Really, as long as you're able to move comfortably into and out of postures and you're able to get back to neutral without having any difficulty or pain, the positions you're sitting in probably are fine. It's much more important to move between them consistently than to maintain one single perfect posture", added Dr. McGee.

Your best posture is your next posture. Dr. Caitlin “Lurkaderp” McGee, PT

Use household objects and buy previously owned

Whether you’re on a budget, into DIYs, or a proud cheapskate like Dr. Alexander, there’s a lot of things you can do to save money on your home office and still have something decent to work with.

Many objects around your house can be used to alter your setup to be more ergonomic. McGee suggests taping folded towels to raise your armrests on your desk chair if they’re too low. Adding pillows or blankets to your seat can make it more comfortable if it's too deep or you need some extra lumbar support. You can even make use of old college textbooks or other large books to raise the height of your monitors or to substitute for a footstool.

“Check out your local Buy Nothing Groups,” says Dr. McGee.

Vytautas Dranginis © Vytautas Dranginis / Red Bull Content Pool

09 Make use of YouTube tutorials for a DIY home office

“I taught a course last year on esports production, where I was showing students how to become on-air personalities, using only the technology they had at their fingertips,” says Dr. Alexander.

He explains that he owes YouTube tutorials for making 100% of his home office. From his standing desk to his LUTs, lighting, OBS and camera export settings. His favourite channel is Think Media but he also recommends Gaming Careers , D4Darious , Casey Faris and ETA PRIME as a good place to get started.

Whatever you have, we can work with. Dr. Kristopher “Videogamesprof” Alexander

He encourages his students to embrace de-professionalization, which he says is, “the process of self-motivated individuals, teaching themselves specific skills, based on a desired outcome”.

Some of his students didn’t have cameras so he showed them how to turn their smartphones into webcams. Others didn't have tripods so he sent them a link to a YouTube tutorial on how to cut an old coffee cup into a stand. Those that didn't have microphones could make a streaming mic out of an old cell phone. As Dr. Alexander says, "whatever you have, we can work with"!