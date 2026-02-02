James 'Jack' Crawford's Ride to the Top

Jack Crawford’s story begins like many elite athletes: with skis, a supportive family, and a drive to compete. He first strapped on skis at the age of six and entered his first competitions just three years later. Skiing talent clearly runs in the family, as his aunt, Judy Crawford, finished fourth in the Slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics, and his older sister Candace is a member of the Canadian ski team.

For Jack, this blend of early exposure and family inspiration set the stage for a career defined by determination and remarkable achievements.

James Crawford of Canada competes at the Hahnenkamm Race © Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

At just 18, Crawford faced one of the most intimidating tests in the sport: his World Cup debut on the Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria. Known as one of the most feared courses on the circuit, the Streif is a rite of passage for alpine racers. Crawford passed that test with flying colours, and a month later, he claimed silver in the Super-G at the Junior World Championships, which was a strong early indicator of the success to come.

The Olympic stage soon followed. Selected to represent Canada in PyeongChang in 2018, Crawford gained invaluable experience competing against the world’s best. Although he didn’t return with a medal that year, the groundwork was laid for his breakthrough in Beijing four years later.

At the 2022 Games, he made history as the first Canadian to earn an Olympic medal in the Alpine Combined, taking bronze. He also narrowly missed the Downhill podium by just 0.07 seconds, signalling his arrival among the sport’s elite.

James Crawford in Kitzbühel, Austria © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Crawford’s momentum carried into the World Cup circuit, where 2022 became a year of consistent podium finishes across Kvitfjell, Beaver Creek, and Bormio in both Downhill and Super-G events. But it was at the World Championships in Bormio the following year that he reached a new pinnacle, claiming his first top-level victory by winning the Super-G title. It was a statement that Jack Crawford was now a force in alpine skiing.

In January 2025, Crawford added a defining chapter to his story, securing his first World Cup victory back on the Streif, the course where it all began. Starting 20th, he navigated the treacherous course at speeds of 140 km/h, laying down a near-perfect run that edged Switzerland’s Alexis Monney by just 0.08 seconds.

It's all smiles and celebration for Jack Crawford on top of the podium © Erich Spiess / Red Bull Content Pool It's all smiles and celebration for Jack Crawford on top of the podium © Erich Spiess / Red Bull Content Pool

It was a triumph not only of skill but of resilience and timing, cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the sport.

From a young boy racing the hills of Canada to an Olympic medalist and World Champion, Jack Crawford’s journey is a testament to hard work, focus, and the pursuit of excellence. Each milestone – from junior competitions to historic wins – has been a step in a career defined by courage, precision, and an unwavering love for alpine skiing.

