Get to know Red Bull physical therapist Damien Moroney

The best athletes in the world are gifted with talents they’ve developed through years of dedication. Staying elite comes with risks and injuries, and sometimes they need an expert’s help to get back to the top. That’s where physical therapists like Damien Moroney come in.

A seasoned professional with a passion for pushing the boundaries, his connection with Red Bull dates back to before it entered the Canadian market. He found his way to the Athlete Performance Centre in Austria in 2006, and eventually became the go-to support for Red Bull athletes.

Now based in North Vancouver, Moroney regularly welcomes athletes like Finn Iles , Gracey Hemstreet , Jackson Goldstone , and Mark McMorris , providing a dynamic blend of short reviews and longer stays. Unlike more traditional support systems, Moroney’s mirrors the ebbs and flows of athletic demands by emphasizing flexibility and a personalized touch.

We had the opportunity to chat with Damien and learn more about what he does, his approach to rehabilitation, what a typical day looks like, and more.

01 How did you first get introduced to working with Red Bull athletes?

We had a production company out in Edmonton, Alberta, called Freeride Entertainment, and they were filming the forefront of freeride mountain biking. I'd rehabbed [one of the local riders] a number of times, and he ended up sponsored by Red Bull. The rehabs that I brought him back from led to an invite to go out to the APC (Athlete Performance Centre) in Austria, and this was actually before Red Bull came into Canada.

If there were injuries, I became sort of a source of information or a referral centre, depending on where they were or [if I] was able to deliver the rehab myself. I think it was probably about 2006 when I started with this kind of support around Red Bull athletes.

02 What was it like checking out the APC (Athlete Performance Centre) for the first time and how have you seen it change?

I've now been over to the Austrian Athlete Performance Centre (APC) three times and seen it evolve from when it was first just one building, to now the two buildings, to looking at the plans that they have for the future, and i’ve frequently been down to the Santa Monica centre and seen it’s evolution. How have I seen it change?

I think, as it's grown, it's become more supportive. It's expanded into [the] biomechanics and physiology [...] of these sports that aren't necessarily mainstream. It's become more explorative into breakdancing, Esports, freestyle slopestyle skiing and mountain biking. I think it's really created a support structure around that athlete roster.

That's what I've seen expand the most. When you look at Santa Monica and what they've developed down there with their APC, it's gone from, sort of, one section of the office building and structure into this standalone, world-class facility with all aspects of mental performance, biomechanics, physiology, rehab, consulting, consultants, and connections with paramedical support. It's fantastic.

03 What inspired you down this career path and did you ever see things working out this way?

I think it's a little bit reflective of the time frame that I've come up in. [Today], a new therapist coming into sports performance and rehabilitation support has a different view of what they've seen and what's out there and what's available.

For myself, I always challenged what I thought we could do. I looked for regions that had inspiring professionals in them and I would try to put myself in those environments to learn from, to grow from, to understand, and explore more.

I enjoyed the athletes and the nature around them, and I enjoyed the creative process of generating performance solutions for these individuals who might have more abstract type work that they were doing. I would say the most exciting thing that I've been engaged in is that Red Bull puts on these performance camps around a variety of sports.

Looking at unlocking [and] inspiring performance, looking at peer support development and growing a bit of a team identity and a team resource to motivate individuals to share stories, to inspire, to push, to mentor. I think that's a phenomenal connection and opportunity.

To get to know somebody on that level to support [...] and see them back in their field of play, and then, ultimately should stuff happen again, you become the go-to call and trust and hub centre. For a brand to take that role in sports that don't have it is amazing.

04 Did you know that you wanted to work with the best athletes in the world?

No, but I think I've been really fortunate in my career. I've invested in myself to take a ton of courses to explore strength,conditioning, and performance to get my certification in strength and conditioning. [It] was newer at the time for physios to look at that sort of dual support role.

As I went along, what happened is, I kind of kept meeting awesome mentors. The network grew and they were working with inspiring people. I was inspired by what they were doing. I was learning from what they were doing. I was bringing something new into their environment. So I would get invited in with opportunities.

If I got dropped into something, I had the opportunity to work with elite performers in it, and [I'm] accountable at all times to support that performance to make something that integrates with what their current plan is.

Personally, I've had the chance to connect with athletes [from] Cirque du Soleil, PGA Tour Golf, the NHL, [...] Olympic team environments both summer and winter, and ultimately into some other groups that have acted in supporting medal potential performances.

05 What does a typical day or week look like for you in this job?

The day-to-day depends a little bit on where I'm at or what that role is, but at this point I'm purely private. I have athletes that I see in their offseason, I see a fair few NHL players in the summertime. I'll see those guys sort of through their week while they train and we may be doing maintenance, workouts, treatment or training around issues, or recurring issues they may have.

I have a number of post-surgical clients, so I get referrals from surgeons and from the athletic community whereby they've reached out and they've had a surgery and they want to do their rehab, and I'll head up that post-surgical rehab.

I see some younger developmental athletes and then I'm sort of a resource and available to the national or professional athletes that are in or around town and are coming through.

With Red Bull, I'm just simply an ongoing resource depending on the nature of what my engagement is with that athlete. This week I probably have three downhill elite mountain bike racers with Red Bull that are in training. So I'll just do individual hour-and-a-half sessions with them.

They come in weekly, the three of them, while they're back. So that's Jackson (Goldstone) and Finn (Iles) and Gracey (Hemstreet). I have Trystan Hart in right now who's hard enduro motocross from Red Bull. He's in weekly.

I've got Phil Wizard coming in this week, as well. The Red Bull athletes just reach out when they're going to be in town for a period of time and they'll come in and we'll review their training, we’ll rehab any issues that they have.

It may just be that I'm a referral hub, so I've got connections kind of across the country for Canadian athletes. You could have a concussion issue with an athlete that's on the East Coast and they would reach out and ask what a reference or resource might be. I would look to connect them with somebody that I either know or connect with somebody that I know well that we can trust to support the process.

06 Who are some of the Canadian Red Bull athletes that you've gotten to work with?

As the roster changes there are some newer ones that I haven't done as much with yet, but certainly the McMorris brothers, Craig and Mark McMorris. Mark and I have had a long history.

It was really cool, back at X Games, back when Red Bull was a primary sponsor, Andy Walsh and Pierre Lindstrom were setting up this performance centre on scaffolding at the bottom of the course in Aspen. It was really innovative and new and it was about supporting the athletes in their performance, and it was really early days for that.

That was when I met Mark, and he was probably 18 at the time. We just had an objective towards supporting him in performance and creating resiliency in him, you know, and also ultimately his preparation into the Olympics.

When we started [working together], snowboarding wasn't part of the Olympics, and then all of a sudden snowboarding came into the Olympics and then we are supporting Olympic performance.

He ended up with a broken rib a couple of days out from, well, one day out from flying over to Russia for the Olympics. I flew over with him and worked through that in conjunction with the team and he was able to podium. I think it was 9 days later he competed and 11 days later he was on the podium.

He ended up with a fractured femur prior to going into the next Olympics and had to rehab all of that to get him back to competing, where he secured enough wins and performances to secure his spot on a really highly competitive Canadian team. I think we had six of the top 10 riders in the world at that time.

He was early-named to the Olympic team for Canada and literally one week later after being named to the team, within a year [of his last injury], he had that large back-country accident. I think he had 17 fractures at that time.

But yeah, from names of who I'm currently or have done work with in the Red Bull roster, we would have Mark, Craig, Seb Toots (Sébastien Toutant), Molly Carlson , Trystan, Phil Wizard, Gracey, Finn, Jackson, Sanoa and Mathea Olin, the surfer sisters. Yeah, a lot of them.

07 What are some of the more challenging parts of your job that you have to deal with?

The nature of these sports is you have to be willing to put yourself in positions of risk in order to deliver elite-level content or elite-level performances. You have to be pushing boundaries and unfortunately, you know, a byproduct of pushing boundaries is inevitably injury.

When you have an athlete that's an elite performer and all the sudden you have a significant injury, there's always the question of self-doubt, of fear. You can't return back to a mediocre level. You have to be back to the top and the top, again, brings with it risk. I think you're with them at times that they're most vulnerable, you're with them at times that they have fear, you’re with them at times that they're uncertain.

Not all injuries automatically recover well, depending on the extent of them. So, sometimes you're with them where they're not able to return to their event or major games or, you know, a major film project. And all of a sudden things are being taken away that they had aspired to.

I think the experience of the number of times I've been through it gives them some security, that I've seen things before. We don't know the answer or the outcome until we start on the journey. All we can do is [...] support them in that process and ultimately understand the limitations that they may have or the ability to take limitations away, and support their readiness for return.

08 What is your favourite memory of working with Red Bull athletes?

That's a hard one because there are so many. I think I'm going to take it away from sort of the individual outcome. I really enjoy that the brand has moved in the direction of delivering and supporting these performance camps around the athletes because [you] get to know the athletes in their environment.

I've had a chance now over time to do, I think, about 15 performance camps. I think I've done about nine on snow, I’ve done BMX, I've done endurance camps, I've done aerial and mountain bike.

The number of times that I've seen athletes have the opportunity to step forward and to rise up, I could name a bunch of names and a bunch of outcomes and a bunch of either podiums or successful performances. I can summarize it into any time [I’ve] been involved in that support process. I don't own their performance, their performance is their performance, but I own a role in supporting that and trying to create an opportunity to give them that chance.

When you see them rise to that and you see them succeed, and even if they have challenges on that day, you were part of that process. In a roundabout way, I don't really want to name a specific athlete because I think that undermines the other ones you've been around. I really just appreciate them all.

Jackson mentioned one of the best things is “having access to Damien.” Does it mean a lot to know appreciative these athletes are for your support?

It's huge. That's just it. You're not working with that World Cup, or point getter, or that position, it's that you're working with Jackson. You’re ultimately there, you're a connection and you're providing expertise. You're providing a service at times of need and, hopefully, I'm able to deliver that to them.

Ultimately, it's that individual relationship. I think that 100% what I'm most appreciative of the brand and the engagement for, is these connections to these awesome individuals doing awesome things.

To be invited in and to be engaged in as a piece of that, I just feel so fortunate and I feel fortunate in the variety of experiences and the variety of characters that I've met along the way. It's fantastic and it's fun and it keeps me young and engaged.

