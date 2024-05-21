Get to know the Canadian teams for Red Bull Can You Make It?

The time has almost come. On May 21, 2024, 60 teams from all around the world will embark on the adventure of a lifetime across Europe. It's a race with a twist: teams have to give up all their personal belongings, including credit cards and cell phones, and must use cans of Red Bull as currency.

All teams are set and the start line is getting closer and closer, but making it across Europe without actual currency will be a true test of the creativity, charm, and energy of the participants.

So, who are the teams representing Canada? Let's find out.

01 BC Beavers

BC Beavers - Red Bull Can You Make It © BC Beavers

Team members:

Joshua Purewal-Maclachlan

Daniel Sergiyov Afanasiyevskyy

Brandon Ryan Wong

How did you learn about Red Bull Can You Make It?

Brandon’s friend was an employee for Red Bull and she informed him of the event.

How long have you all known each other for?

We have all known each other since elementary school, I believe our friendship started as early as grade 1 (6 years old)!

What are you most excited for?

Honestly, this event is so special and unique. We are just so excited to be able to participate in something that we know we will tell stories about for quite literally the rest of our lives. But for a more specific answer, we are really looking forward to the social aspects of this competition. We are all extraverted, so this feels like it is right up our alley!

What was your reaction when you found out that your team was chosen?

We were in utter disbelief. We were laughing out of shock. It felt like we won the lottery. It was such an overwhelming and surreal moment, like nothing else mattered besides trying to comprehend what just happened. We were just screaming over the phone at each other. When Josh told his mom she started screaming at work!

What do you think the biggest challenge is going to be?

We think that the biggest challenge is going to be finding accommodation. It might be a bit tricky persuading hotel staff to let us stay by offering Red Bull in return, but a challenge I’m sure we will overcome!

What's an activity you hope you get to do?

A romantic boat ride through the canals of Italy.

Does your team have any strategy in mind?

Using our charismatic and friendly personalities to our advantage! We will exude such a positive and radiant aura that anybody we interact with would love to trade Red Bull with us.

What's the first thing you're going to trade for?

Ideally, something that will progress our journey such as transportation. Realistically, food.

What's the most valuable thing you think you can trade for?

A penthouse hotel suite. Since we’re likely backpacking in the heat all day, the thought of being able to relax on top of a penthouse sounds priceless. Or, some really good food.

How far (in distance) do you think you'll travel?

Considering our starting point in Milan is approximately 1000km away from Berlin, we estimate that with all the twists and turns of our adventure, we'll end up covering around 1700km!

02 The Eh Team

The Eh Team - Red Bull Can You Make It © The Eh Team

Team members:

Alexander Tyoschin

Addelyn (Addy) Clemens

Kostya Tyoschin

How did you learn about Red Bull Can You Make It?

Sasha saw an ad for it on Instagram, he sent it to Addy and Kostya who were instantly down to take on the adventure. We made the pitch video that weekend.

How long have you all known each other for?

Too long.

What are you most excited for?

We're excited to be away from our phones and be present for this whole crazy adventure and meet some super cool new people!

What was your reaction when you found out that your team was chosen?

It started with spontaneous combustion, followed by absolute shock and ended with a whole lot of gratitude.

What do you think the biggest challenge is going to be?

I think the biggest challenge is going to be not getting distracted on this journey and staying on course for the check points (it literally took us two full days to answer these questions).

What's an activity you hope you get to do?

We're excited just to step out of comfort zone, whatever is thrown our way! But also skydiving. And Addy really wants to use a bidet.

Does your team have any strategy in mind?

We have a couple ideas, but ultimately we're ready to adapt to whatever craziness is thrown at us, because we don't really know what to expect.

What's the first thing you're going to trade for?

No idea, whatever gives us the most exciting adventure!

What's the most valuable thing you think you can trade for?

Any kind of cool or unique experience!

How far (in distance) do you think you'll travel?

We think we'll travel roughly 120,000 steps.

03 The Roommates

The Roommates - Red Bull Can You Make It © The Roommates

Team members:

Thomas Bédard

Aude Plamondon

Félix Simard

How did you learn about Red Bull Can You Make It?

Aude works at the U Laval Pub and the Red Bull Can You Make It? ad was passing on the TVs.

How long have you all known each other for?

2 years.

What are you most excited for?

Doing things we would never do in day-to-day life, like travelling in a helicopter.

What was your reaction when you found out that your team was chosen?

Aude cried, Félix screamed, and Thomas zoned out.

What do you think the biggest challenge is going to be?

Not having European tips and tricks that European teams already have.

What's an activity you hope you get to do?

Getting a tattoo to remember this unique experience.

Does your team have any strategy in mind?

Yes! But we'll keep this a secret for now.

What's the first thing you're going to trade for?

A giant paella.

What's the most valuable thing you think you can trade for?

A car.

How far (in distance) do you think you'll travel?

4000km.

04 Team UnstoppaBULL

Team UnstopaBull - Red Bull Can You Make It © Team UnstopaBull

Team members:

Mackenzie Daniels

Caileigh White

Nicholas Bryden

How did you learn about Red Bull Can You Make It?

A Red Bull student marketeer.

How long have you all known each other for?

2-3 years.

What are you most excited for?

The checkpoints, daily challenges, and seeing new cities.

What was your reaction when you found out that your team was chosen?

We were all super pumped! It didn't feel real at first.

What do you think the biggest challenge is going to be?

We all believe that we will be able to trade for our accommodation. However, trading successfully for seven days in a row will be challenging.

What's an activity you hope you get to do?

Skydiving or meet a Red Bull athlete.

Does your team have any strategy in mind?

Ask everyone we cross paths with if they can trade us something.

What's the first thing you're going to trade for?

Transportation.

What's the most valuable thing you think you can trade for?

A hotel room or a cool experience.

How far (in distance) do you think you'll travel?

650km.

05 What is Red Bull Can You Make It?

The concept of Red Bull Can You Make It? is simple: teams of three from around the world go on the adventure of a lifetime using only Red Bull cans as currency. The teams will have seven days to travel across Europe and make it across the finish line in Berlin.

The race kicks off on May 21, 2024. But before teams are able to start they'll have to give up their phones, credit cards, and cash. There will be various Checkpoints and Adventure Challenges along the way as the teams vlog their entire journey and share it with the world.

06 How does it work?

It's not just about being the first team to reach the final destination - it's the experiences along the way that truly matter.

There are five starting points across Europe that teams will start from: Milan, Copenhagen, Budapest, Barcelona, and Amsterdam. Teams won't know their assigned starting points until right before departure.

You still might be wondering if teams can bring any money or credit cards with them. The answer? Red Bull is their ONLY currency! In return for giving up their personal effects, each team will receive 24 cans of Red Bull.

From here, teams will have to rely on their bartering skills and charm to trade Red Bull for every single thing they need along their journey - food, a place to sleep, transportation to the next location, and any other adventures that will make the experience unforgettable. Teams are able to earn more cans of Red Bull by visiting the various Checkpoints along the way.

Only one question remains: Can You Make It?