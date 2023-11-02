Get to Know Canadian Skateboarder Ryan Decenzo

Canadian skateboarder Ryan Decenzo has been ripping up the streets, shredding the parks, and inspiring countless other skateboarders throughout a career that’s now spanned over a decade. Not only has he made a name for himself on the streets, but he’s also renowned for transitioning his skills onto the screen.

But regardless if he’s chasing that next podium or filming his next killer video, Ryan Decenzo has had his wheels rolling ever since turning pro in 2010. He’s earned a reputation as being incredibly consistent and an innovator on the global skateboarding stage and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

01 The Early Days in British Columbia

Western Canada is synonymous with beautiful landscapes, snow-capped peaks and adventure. So it’s no surprise that growing up amidst the backdrop of British Columbia helped influence Ryan Decenzo’s path to becoming a professional skateboarder.

Ryan Decenzo in the air © Mike Blabac/Red Bull Content Pool

Born in Vancouver, Ryan fell in love with skateboarding from an early age and he had the perfect environment to help motivate him and continue to develop his skills. The unique urban rails, stairs, and drops combined with several skate parks scattered around the province allowed for the opportunity to experiment.

During Ryan’s earlier years, he was deeply inspired by the skate scene happening around him. He would spend hours watching pro skaters like Rick McCrank and Mike Hastie rip up Ladner Skatepark. He knew he had to put in the work, so he did. Ryan continued to practice and hone his skills.

Watch Ryan go on a nostalgia tour of his old haunts in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Pitstops include the skatepark he fundraised for as a kid and some of the city's iconic parks:

11 min Ryan Decenzo We head to Vancouver, BC, Canada, to spend a day with Ryan Decenzo on his home turf.

In many ways, he viewed the world as his skatepark and explored different skate spots, perfected techniques on the uneven streets of downtown Vancouver, and grew into a style and craft that set him apart from those around him.

The foundation was laid for what was to come, it was just a matter of Ryan turning his dreams into a reality. And that he did.

02 Putting the World on Notice

When it comes to the world of skateboarding there are some big competitions that can put you on the map. There’s a certain level of prestige that comes with standing on top of that podium when it’s all said and done. One of those competitions is the Tampa AM .

The Tampa AM is held every year at the Skatepark of Tampa in Florida, but it’s not just a simple skate competition. It’s a literal proving ground where the best up-and-coming skateboarders in the world put it all on the line to show what they have in an effort to catch the eye of heavyweights in the industry - it’s the most prestigious amateur skate contest in the world.

Ryan Decenzo winning the event was a pivotal moment in his career as it shot him into the professional ranks. He put on a show that fully demonstrated how skilled he was, how unique his style was, and how consistent he was. He quickly won the hearts of fans, judges, and sponsors.

Countless young skaters around the world dream of becoming a professional, of being able to take their passion and put it on full display for the world to see. Winning the Tampa AM is the first step in getting there and for Ryan Decenzo, it acted as a springboard to respect and greatness.

Ryan Decenzo blunt slides at the Red Bull Drop In Tour in Miami, Florida © Chaz Miley / Red Bull Content Pool

The victory meant industry leaders took notice and the sponsorship deals started to come in, allowing Ryan to live out his passion and focus full-time on skateboarding. It didn’t come easy, though. Making the transition from amateur to professional comes with its challenges, but it’s also a testament to the hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of chasing his dream.

03 Earning His Keep on the Pro Scene

The floodgates opened for Ryan after his Tampa AM victory. It catapulted him onto the professional scene where he quickly began turning heads. He landed on the cover of Thrasher Magazine in 2010 and immediately started putting together a string of accolades in different competitions.

At the 2011 X Games, Ryan won a gold medal in Game of Skate, a silver medal in Real Street, and finished in 5th place in the Street competition. That same year, he finished in first place in the overall standings on the Dew Tour .

Ryan Decenzo at Red Bull Drop In Tour in Osaka, Japan © Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool

Now fully integrated and established in the professional ranks, Ryan took his skills global, from Shanghai to San Francisco, Los Angeles to Copenhagen, Long Beach to Santiago and almost everywhere in between. His resume continues to grow and now includes 20 appearances at the X Games , including two bronze medals and four gold medals.

Here’s a quick overview of some of Ryan’s most notable professional accomplishments to date:

1st Place - Tampa AM (2010)

1st Place - Dew Tour Overall Standings (2011)

1st Place - X Games Game of Skate (2011)

2nd Place - X Games Real Street (2011)

5th Place - X Games Street (2011)

3rd Place - Dew Tour Street Finals San Francisco (2013)

3rd Place - Dew Tour Streetstyle Los Angeles (2015)

1st Place - X Games Mens Street Finals (2016)

3rd Place - Skate Ark Japan Finals (2017)

3rd Place - Tampa Pro Finals (2018)

2nd Place - Canadian Nationals Mens Street Finals (2020)

2nd Place - Des Moines Streetstyle Open Mens Finals (2021)

2nd Place - Street League Chicago Mens Finals (2023)

3rd Place - X Games Mens Street Finals (2023)

4th Place - Pan American Games Mens Street Finals (2023)

04 A Creative Genius on a Board and on Film

Making waves on the professional skate scene also brought some new film opportunities. Ryan has starred in several different skate films, like Thrasher’s My Way, Transworld’s Hallelujah , several parts with different Darkstar Skateboard films, and even released his own 6-minute video called Sender Bender .

Check out one of Ryan's most recent videos where he attempts to jump a creek while being surrounded by snow-covered mountains:

4 min Ryan Decenzo's winter creek mission Watch as Ryan Decenzo heads out into the Whistler backcountry to attempt to skate a six-metre creek gap.

05 What Does the Future Hold for Ryan Decenzo?

Even after more than a decade as a professional, Ryan Decenzo is showing no signs of slowing down. He still has the same passion for skating as he did when he was a kid and the enthusiasm he shows is contagious, inspiring a younger generation to follow in his footsteps.

He recently competed in Santiago, Chile and is now setting his sights on the world's biggest sporting stage next summer in Paris, France.