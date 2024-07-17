Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh was destined to be in the pool

For any top-performing, world-class athlete, there’s a certain level of drive and dedication that sets them above the rest. They have the ability to block the outside noise, focus on what’s in front of them, and push forward to perform at a top level. But some top-performing, world-class athletes also have an innate ability to combine their dedication with a natural gift.

For Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh , it’s almost as if she was destined to spend her life in the water. It’s no surprise, really, seeing as how her mother, Jill Horstead, competed in the 1984 Summer Olympics in swimming. With a natural talent that couldn’t be taught and a deep drive to become the best she could be, Summer quickly started making waves across the local swim clubs from a young age - and never looked back.

We had the chance to chat with Summer about how she manages pressure and expectations, the legacy she wants to build and leave behind, looking forward to future competitions, and more.

01 Who is Summer McIntosh?

Summer McIntosh Red Bull © Jussi Grznar

Born on August 18, 2006, in Toronto, Summer first started swimming around 7 years old but also showed an interest in other sports. “As a kid, I tried a bunch of different sports, but over time I kind of nitpicked and had around 10 [that I tried],” Summer said.

Ultimately, it came down to a choice: competitive swimming or figure skating?

And even though Summer had an interest in figure skating, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when she decided to focus on swimming, adding, “I just have such a love for swimming because it’s been in my family for a long time, I love the simplicity of it.”

But simplicity doesn’t necessarily mean simple, as anyone who knows anything about competitive swimming knows that it’s anything but simple. It’s more of a profound simplicity that intersects with serenity, with Summer clarifying, “Every time I get to dive into the water it’s such a serene experience.”

Every time I get to dive into the water it’s such a serene experience Summer McIntosh

Funny enough, when asked about one thing she wished she was really good at outside of swimming, Summer chuckled that she wished she was good at basically any other sport. “You can ask any of my friends, whenever we go play beach volleyball or basketball I’m probably the worst one there.”

Even though it was swimming that became the focus, the McIntosh family still gets its fill of figure skating with Summer's sister Brooke paving her own way on the ice.

Either way, Summer knew from the time she was young that her love and passion for swimming wouldn’t be going anywhere. While she didn’t necessarily know it could be her profession, the momentum she was building couldn’t be stopped.

“I don’t think there was an exact moment in time when I thought it was possible [to do it as a profession], but it all sort of snowballed since I was around 13,” she said. “I just kind of continued the momentum and haven’t looked back since.”

And yet, with her career just barely getting off the starting block and a lot to look forward to, there’s also a lot to look back on.

02 Balancing pressure and expectations

Summer McIntosh on the starting block © Jussi Grznar

There’s something special about representing your country on the global stage, but with that comes a certain level of pressure and expectation to live up to. It can be hard, but it can also produce legendary moments. Committing to your craft helps pave your way forward, and Summer’s commitment was paying off.

She was selected to the Canadian Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 at just 14 years old, making her one of the youngest athletes to ever compete in the games. Facing the best in the world, Summer competed in the 400m freestyle and finished in 4th, just missing out on the podium. She also competed in the 200m and 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Yet no matter where she placed, she still won.

Her meteoric rise continued over the next few years where, if there was any doubt before, she loudly announced to the world that she was here to stay. She was breaking and setting junior world records and finding herself on the podium regularly. At the 2022 World Aquatics Championships she won gold in the 200m butterfly and the 400m individual medley and set new junior world records in both.

I try to keep it as simple as the sport is: which is just trying to get my hand on the wall first and clock the fastest time I can Summer McIntosh

In Birmingham at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer picked up exactly where she left off a few weeks earlier. She won a total of six medals including gold in both the 200m and 400m individual medley and silver in the 400m freestyle, which set a new Canadian national record.

Her performances captivated the attention of the swimming world and propelled her onto the scene. So how does she balance staying focused with the pressure and expectations that come with competing against the best in the world?

Well, it helps when you surround yourself with the right people and believe in yourself. “My strategy going into competitions is being confident in myself, my coaches, and all the training and work I’ve put in,” Summer said. But that’s also paired with a mindset of being the best.

Summer McIntosh © Jussi Grznar

“I try to keep it as simple as the sport is: which is just trying to get my hand on the wall first and clock the fastest time I can.”

While having a good support system is key for all of the ups and downs that come with being an elite athlete, it definitely helps that her mom is familiar with those ups and downs being a former swimmer herself.

So it’s no wonder she would be the first phone call after a big competition. “I would definitely phone my mom if I wasn’t already talking to her,” Summer said with a smile, “she really understands the sport of swimming since she used to do it herself and she’s my number one supporter.”

03 Making waves to leave behind a legacy

Summer McIntosh is making waves © Jussi Grznar

Summer continued her momentum throughout 2023 and into the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships, securing gold in the 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay. This was a confidence-building and incredibly positive way to finish off 2023, as 2024 will bring some of the biggest competition Summer has faced.

At the same time and not that far removed from the junior ranks herself, Summer understands the importance of having the right support but also the challenge of staying inspired and motivated. All it can take is one small moment to make someone believe that their goals, no matter how big, are possible to achieve.

“When I look back on what type of legacy I want to leave behind, I would love to have an inspirational impact on the next generation of swimmers coming up,” Summer said. “Every time I get to talk to one of them or take a picture at a swim meet or after a training session, I really try to talk to them and motivate them to be the best they can be.”

I would love to have an inspirational impact on the next generation of swimmers coming up Summer McIntosh

It can be important to stay in the moment as much as possible and soak in the experiences around you, but Summer also wants to help inspire the next generation, saying, “Since they are the next generation coming up, it’s really important to keep them inspired and motivated.”

Summer’s career has just barely launched into the water, but her commitment and dedication have already created special moments that are inspiring in and of themselves. It’s no surprise the future of competitive swimming in Canada is so bright.

04 Looking forward to the future

Summer McIntosh checking her time © Jussi Grznar

With upcoming competitions that will see Summer face off against the world’s best, there will no doubt be challenges along the way. But she’s ready to face it all head-on and stay level-headed. “One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten is to not get too high or too low on emotions and just try to stay as level-headed as possible,” she said.

Finding that balance both mentally and physically is critical, especially heading into big competitions. That’s where Summer focuses on visualizing, remembering what’s important, and remembering the goals she wants to achieve.

Focusing on what matters most helps get her through those long training days, which helps create a new level of excitement for what's to come. “I’m super excited and super confident heading into all my competitions this summer. It’s going to be really fun.”

Only time will tell how many times we’ll see her on the podium, but one thing is for certain: Summer McIntosh will have an entire country supporting her as she continues to make us proud.

Now that’s inspirational.

