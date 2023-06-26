Getting into Cosplay with KayPea

Cosplay is the art of dressing up as characters from a fandom such as anime, comics, video games, and other forms of pop culture. Through diligently crafting their own cosplays, or buying them premade to wear to a convention, cosplayers bring their favorite characters to life. Cosplay has become a huge part of geek culture and fan events, and is also used to connect a large community of like-minded individuals, who often share similar passions.

KayPea, a Canadian content creator and partnered Twitch streamer known for her talent as a mid-laner in League of Legends, has been streaming since 2013 and amassed a large supportive community thanks to her interactive and positive personality along with her skillful gameplay. Fairly recently, she stepped into a new avenue of content creation: cosplay.

She’s long shown interest in cosplay, through proximity by being in the gaming industry:

“Cosplay was always something that I saw and was so intrigued by. I always loved dressing up for Halloween when I was younger, but obviously this is so much more than that. It's so much more dedication, hard work and everything. So I was always very interested in it, but was always a little bit intimidated,” she explained.

She first decided to delve into the world of cosplay a few years ago, by purchasing a cosplay of Syndra’s Star Guardian skin, and wearing it on a stream for Halloween in 2018. The cosplay received a great amount of support from her fans, who were already excited to see what other cosplays she would wear next.

During a charity stream event back in 2020, she set up a community goal. If enough money was raised for Gamers Outreach, a nonprofit organization that provides gaming entertainment to hospitalized children, she would cosplay as Kai’Sa. The character was, of course, a champion from League of Legends. This was something her community had wanted for a long time.

Why Kai’Sa specifically? Despite not playing her in League, (KayPea primarily plays as Lux and Ahri), she says that she loves Kai’Sa’s cinematics, character, and lore. KayPea also said that she tends to gravitate towards the champ’s style and design, saying, “I love the purple and the black color scheme. I just like the darker kind of characters, not evil per se, but more badass.”

The interest from her community to do this specific cosplay may also stem from the fact that they tell KayPea she resembles the character. “Anytime she’s in one of the cinematic videos that comes out, I get a bunch of people tagging me and saying like “oh my god, they used your face in the video,” so it became kind of like an inside joke," Kaypea clarified.

When figuring out where to start, she was placed in contact with talented costume designer and cosplay model VickyBunnyAngel, who KayPea calls her “fairy cosplay mother.” Vicky was used to doing projects for companies, which involved creating costumes for herself to wear, but Kaypea was the first person she has done a commission for professionally.

However, as this was in the midst of various global lockdowns, along with resulting delays to production in China, it was quite a challenge to get the project started, let alone finished. They exchanged updates through email for a long time, and eventually, when it was safe, met up to do fittings and talk more about project expectations.

Vicky handled everything from styling the wig, colour matching, crafting armour, and suit alterations. After about 5-6 meetings, including wig and make-up testing, they went through two different suits and had to do initial fittings for each. Vicky explained that “since it’s a stretch suit, the alterations weren’t something I could do remotely, and needed to fit it on KayPea in person so we knew where to adjust based on her body. We also did a few meetings for the armour patterning and troubleshooting.”

KayPea knew that cosplay could be serious business, but did not expect the immense amount of work that can go into making your own cosplay. She was most intrigued by the process of body casting, which is to wrap yourself in a material such as plastic wrap to obtain your precise measurements, then carefully cutting it off, and using that as a cast to make a custom suit or armour.

KayPea also said that “they would send over the designs for the suit to approve beforehand. We went through a variation of designs and went through different color variations as well. It’s just insane how precise and creative you can get in terms of that and how you can have a suit that is literally just exactly what you want and not what anyone else is going to have.“

Working with KayPea was easy for Vicky, who described her as “amazingly nice as well as super laid back. She had such a great attitude with learning about cosplay and soaked up a lot of my advice like a sponge. She was extremely patient and always maintained a positive attitude even when something didn’t turn out as we had expected.”

Surprisingly, KayPea did not even see the full cosplay until the day of her shoot. The costume was incredibly detailed, and featured many skilled people involved in this project. Paul Hillier was the photographer, while Brandon Gilbert created the suit art design based off of Kai’Sa’s cinematic, specially made for KayPea. Vicky then took that design and sent it to a suit manufacturer to be printed and assembled.

The digital artist, Lagoon Out, is also a cosplayer, and has already done several projects for Riot Games. Paul’s photos provided an amazing base for Lagoon Out to take them to the next level, with digital elements that he modeled himself. “I brought him on to recreate the cinematic’s environment, the voidlings, particle effects and Kaisa’s iconic blasters,” Vicky said. “Each collaborator I brought on was someone who was an expert in their field and I knew they would be able to bring Kaypea’s vision to life.”

KayPea as Kai'Sa action shot © Paul Hillier

The shoot was a massive success, especially within her community. As KayPea said, “They were like, this was worth reaching the charity goal for sure. They were all absolutely stunned because they didn't know what to expect. From what I had done before with the Star Guardian Syndra cosplay that I bought for like 50 bucks online, to this? It's a night and day difference.”

As for her next cosplay, KayPea is considering doing Caitlyn, who is League’s Sheriff of Piltover. There are definitely a number of League champions that I would be very interested in cosplaying. But yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to hopefully doing another cosplay within the next year,” she added.

When asked for advice to give to people looking to get into cosplay, Vicky stated that “Seeing a project like this can be a bit intimidating, but I don’t think it’s representative of the majority of cosplay that is out there. You don’t necessarily need a team of professionals to create a costume for you. But you also totally can and that’s totally ok! There are many commissioners out there who offer creating costumes for people, and the quality of purchased costumes from sites like Uwowo and DokiDoki have really stepped up in the past years. That’s the quickest way to get into cosplaying your favorite popular character and having fun with it.”

As for KayPea, she advises upcoming cosplayers to “try to experiment and try new things, and just dive into it versus just sitting back and not trying anything. Putting yourself out there is going to make you a lot happier than just sitting on the sidelines and watching something you're interested in doing, you know?”

Sounds like KayPea has found great success and happiness from this new endeavor! Cosplay, which was once a niche hobby only the most hardcore enthusiasts pursued, is now more accessible than ever thanks to the abundant resources available. What is one character from League you can picture yourself as? Perhaps it's time to put yourself in their shoes.