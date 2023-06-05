The Ultimate Guide to the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit

Construction : 1978

First F1 Race : 1978

Location : Montreal (Canada)

Length : 4,361 km

Total race length : 305,270 km

Longest straightawa y: 1064 m

Number of turns : 14

Number of DRS zones : 2

Average speed : 212 km/h

Number of laps : 70

Past winners : Max Verstappen (2022), Lewis Hamilton (2019-2016-2015), Sebastian Vettel (2018), Daniel Ricciardo (2014), Sebastian Vettel (2013)

Most wins : Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7)

Fastest lap record : Sebastian Vettel (1 min 10 s 240)

The track for the Montreal F1 Grand Prix © Wikimmedia Commons

Formula 1 crosses the Atlantic once again. This June 18th, 2023, we will once again find ourselves on the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit, in Canada, a track whose now almost as legendary as the late pilot which it bears the name.

01 A spectacular circuit

Situated on Saint-Marie island, right in the middle of Montreal, the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit is known as one of the most spectacular events of the year, ever since its first F1 Race in 1978.

A view of the Gilles-Villeneuve track from the stands © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

This over 4 km long, particularly narrow race, alternates between false straightaways and long curves while rewarding bold overtakes. Its particularly slow turns cause a lot of cars to batch together and consequently, takes a toll on the brakes and tires. These characteristics can give stage to wildly exciting races like in 2011.

That faithful day on June 12th, the race was interrupted for 2 hours due to the run. Jenson Button, pilot for McLaren, runs into his own teammate on the 37th turn, flattens a tire and stops at the stands . He comes back into the race dead last but overtakes all his rivals one by one before passing the race’s leader Sebastian Vettel during the very last turn, landing first place.

F1 cars race down the Gilles Villeneuve track between spectator stands © Red Bull Content Pool

02 The Wall of Champions

“In Canada, there’s an emphasis on peak speeds and the search for a certain balance in aerodynamism," explains Nico Hulkenberg. “The long straightaways end in big breaks. It’s definitely one of the hardest circuits on the brakes, and you also need the confidence to hit them in the same way every turn, especially when you try to dip as much as possible! To achieve a good time, you also need to work on your settings to take on the rumble strips.”

You need to be able to ride the strip without hitting it. What also makes the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit so peculiar is its famous Wall of Champions, a concrete wall at the exit of the last chicane with which many racers have had many close runs-ins with disaster.

03 A New Iteration

In 2022, after three years without a Grand Prix, the Gilles Villeneuve circuit has been properly renovated. The pit stop alley has been remade as many racers had noticed multiple awkward bumps along the way. “This issue was caused by the coming and going of heavy machinery during the construction of the garages which had also damaged pit stops’ drains”, explains François Dumontier, President and Chief Director of the Canadian Grand Prix to CBC Sports.

Max Verstappen driving his car on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit © Red Bull Content Pool

“We also have a new starting cabin and a new bridge for photographers”, he continues, “we also raised the arch above the starting line.”

To celebrate the return of F1 to Canada, it was Max Verstappen who got to show off on this newly renovated circuit. We’ll just have to see if he can continue this streak and finish in first place again this year on June 18th.

Download our Red Bull TV app here for FREE and enjoy our videos, livestreams as well as our music and sports events on all your devices!