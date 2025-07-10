Canadian mountain biker Gracey Hemstreet makes history once again

Gracey Hemstreet has been gaining traction in the downhill mountain biking world over the past few years. Not only has she spent the past three seasons collecting medals and trophies, the young Canadian rider has also claimed some world-firsts along the way.

Her stellar season in 2022 proved she was ready to step it up from the junior division where she won 5 World Cups and never finished outside of the top 5. She was ready to take on the big leagues, stepping up to the elite racing division for the following competition season.

Gracey then spent the 2023 season finding her flow amongst the elite women, finishing 7th in the overall rankings. Sneaking into the top 10 here and there, she showed consistent speed throughout the year and was ready for a well-earned break from racing.

Typically, the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike season ends sometime in October and kicks off again the following May after a winter of rest and bike testing. But in February 2024, the young Canadian packed her bike up and flew to Tasmania for the first-ever Red Bull Hardline event held outside of its original location in Wales.

01 World First #1: Red Bull Hardline

Essentially, Red Bull Hardline takes a World Cup downhill track and turns up the intensity – by a lot. Known as the most difficult downhill race in the world, the riders are faced with 20m gaps, ultra-technical sections and of course, each other. Only a select few get the invite to Red Bull Hardline, and Gracey made the list.

Making the list is one thing. Making it down the entire course is a whole different story. This would be the first time ever that a woman completed a Red Bull Hardline course, and Gracey did just that. Making history on one of the most treacherous tracks, she went quickest in the finals with a time of 3:56.586, cementing herself in the mountain bike history books and pushing the limits of what’s achievable for women riders in downhill.

With newly gained confidence, Gracey went on to win her first World Cup medal during the 2024 season, coming in second place on home turf in Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

02 World First #2: World Cup Gold

Now an experienced racer as an elite, the 20-year-old British Columbian brought her speed into the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup race season to claim another title: the first Canadian woman to win a downhill World Cup.

At the second stop of the series in Loudenvielle, France, Gracey ripped through the qualifying stage with determination, placing herself in a solid third place.

During her finals run, she managed to make up time in the lower sections of the track after a rocky start, putting herself in the hot seat.

With a guaranteed podium and two riders still to go – one of them being the current season leader, Tahnee Seagrave – the current race leader had to wait nervously to see which step she would take. Unable to beat Gracey’s time, Seagrave would go on to take third place behind Valentina Holl , crowning the young Canadian as she joins fellow countrymen Finn Iles & Jackson Goldstone as a World Cup winner.

I'm still in shock! Gracey Hemstreet

If that wasn’t enough to prove she was a threat on the circuit, she followed up her victory in France with another win in Austria the following weekend. In Leogang, Gracey blasted out of the gate and through the first sections, propelled by her maiden win the week prior. Falling slightly behind further along in her run, she nailed the last possible sector through the woods and crossed the line over three seconds faster than the current leader, Marine Caribou.

Follow along for the remainder of the UCI World Cup season to see what else Gracey Hemstreet has in store. Be sure not to blink, she’s quite fast!