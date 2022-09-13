Compact cars, rally cars, concept cars, and even a Formula 1 car: The fleet of cars in Gran Turismo 7 is gigantic with over 420 vehicles. Some of them are particularly agile, others are timeless classics and others are just brutally quick. We present the ten fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7.

01 The 10 fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7

Two Red Bull X2014 on the start and finish line of the Red Bull Ring © Polyphony Digital/Sony

In our top 10, we present the fastest cars in GT7 in detail. All vehicles can be unlocked with time and the necessary credits in the game's career mode.

10th place: Bugatti Veyron 16.4 '13

Power: 986hp

Price: 2 Million Credits

985 hp gives the Bugatti Veyron 10th place. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

When it comes to the sheer power of a street-legal hypercar, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 '13 is a legendary vehicle. This also applies in Gran Turismo 7, where the Frenchman ranks 10th among the fastest cars in the game. With eight liters of displacement, all-wheel drive, and several power upgrades make the Veyron quite interesting for high-speed races that require a vehicle from the road car category. Luxury doesn’t come cheap, though, at 2 million in-game credits.

9th place: Jaguar VGT Coupé

Power: 1004hp

Price: 1 million credits

Silent predator: The VGT Coupé uses an electric motor, turning kW into kph. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The British company's Vision GT concept car lands in 9th place among the fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7, thanks to its 1000hp+ electric drivetrain that catapults the feline to the front. With a weight of 1400kg, the “Jag” is anything but light. But if it’s speed you need, there is no shortage of it here.

The Jaguar VGT Coupé is available in GT7's Brand Central directly from the manufacturer. This coupe version will set you back 1 million credits.

8th place: Dodge SRT Tomahawk S VGT

Power: 1006hp

Price: 1 million credits

The S VGT is only the first Dodge on this list. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Slightly more powerful and just as expensive is the Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision GT, which you can buy at the manufacturer's Brand Central. The Performance Points value of 916.17 already reveals that the Dodge is significantly faster than the 9th place Jaguar, thanks to the powerful naturally aspirated 7 litre V10 engine and the low weight of just 921 kg.

7th place: Ferrari FXX K '14

Power: 1034hp

Price: 3.6 Million Credits

The most powerful Ferrari in Gran Turismo 7 has an engine power of 771 kW © Sony Interactive Entertainment

With a steep price of 3.6 million credits, the Ferrari FXX K '14 is one of the most expensive cars in Gran Turismo 7, but also one of the fastest. In order to be able to afford the Italian racehorse at all, you'll have to put in a few hours of playtime to earn the right to tame this thoroughbred.

6th place: Porsche VGT

Power: 1098hp

Price: 1 Million Credits

Electric powerhouse from Germany: The Porsche VGT © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The futuristic Porsche VGT concept car makes its debut in Gran Turismo 7 and can make any experience on the racetrack electrifying. Like the 9th place Jaguar, the Porschealso relies on an electric powertrain but brings more power and less weight to the table. On top of that, the Porsche VGT is absolutely fantastic to drive.

5th place: McLaren VGT

Power: 1134hp

Price: 1 Million Credits

Fast and light super hypercar: The McLaren VGT © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The same goes for the McLaren Vision GT from Great Britain. Anyone who has played Gran Turismo Sport will have fond memories of the VGT. On the track the mid-engined hypercar, oozing with F1 technology and weighing just 900 kg, dances around curves with grace. And it looks stylish, too.

4th place: Dodge SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT

Power: 1,449hp

Price: 1 Million Credits

Even with 1,449hp, this still isn’t the fastest Dodge in GT7.. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

With the fourth fastest car in Gran Turismo 7 we start to nudge the 1,500 horsepower mark. The 1,449hp of the US concept car is eye-watering amounts of power. Thanks to a weight of just 663 kg, the "hatchet" can accelerate harder than almost anything else.

Almost.

3rd place: Bugatti VGT

Power: 1,626hp

Price: 1 Million Credits

The VGT from Bugatti makes the near-1000hp Veyron look prehistoric. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The French Kings of Speed return with an offering that makes the Veyron at 10th place look pedestrian. After all, the VGT is a whole 488 kg lighter than the Veyron and has around 600 extra horsepower on tap. For one million credits, you can acquire the pinnacle of speed and luxuy from the Bugatti dealer in Brand Central.

2nd place: Jaguar VGT SV

Power: 1,876hp

Price: 1 Million Credits

The fastest electric car in Gran Turismo 7: The Jaguar VGT SV © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Second place goes to the Jaguar VGT SV which marks the fastest electric car in Gran Turismo 7. The British big cat comes along with 1,876hp of power, paired with an electric drivetrain makes for unparalleled acceleration.

The futuristic design is hardly different from the other Jaguar VGT models, but the performance is even more so. Equipped with a DRS system, the fastest of Jaguar’s Vision GT offerings can nudge 480kph (300mph).

1st place: Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT

Power: 2,586hp

Price: 1 Million Credits

The fastest car in Gran Turismo 7: Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The fastest car in Gran Turismo 7 is the Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT, and it’s not even close. The ultimate vision of the US concept car has an incredible 2,586hp (over 700hp more than the Jaguar!). Thanks to its low weight of just 749 kg, the acceleration and top speed of the futuristic race car are beyond comprehension. Nevertheless, the X VGT handles fantastically - at least once you've gotten used to the absurd speeds beyond the 600kph (370+ mph) mark.

02 Gran Turismo 7 Trophy Guide: Speed Demon/Speed Archdemon

For the PlayStation trophies Speed Demon and Speed Archdemon, you have to reach a speed of 500 kph and 600 kph respectively in Gran Turismo 7. Both are the easiest to obtain with the fastest car in the game, the Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT.

To acquire the trophies, navigate to "World Tracks" on the GT7 world map and select the track "Special Stage Route X" in the "Americas” section. It has the longest straights the game has to offer.

For the Speed Archdemon trophy you have to reach 600 km/h. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Start a timed race there in the X VGT and just go full throttle on the over ten kilometer long straight. Then hold down the R3 button to activate the nitrous system (if you have it installed) or turbo which will give you an extra speed boost. The Speed Archdemon trophy and a top speed around 630kph (approx. 391.5mph) will be yours using GT7’s King of Speed, the Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT.