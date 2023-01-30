Perhaps more than any other video game genre, fighting games have always been accompanied by incredible music. Over the years we've seen fighters from

,

and

showcase the kind of tunes that are perfect for brawling to. And with the one-on-one fighter undergoing something of a revival – and modern-day musicians, such as

(listen below) remixing the originals – the proud tradition of pumping beats and cracking skulls looks set to continue for many years yet. Below we explore some of our favourites.