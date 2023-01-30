Gaming
Perhaps more than any other video game genre, fighting games have always been accompanied by incredible music. Over the years we've seen fighters from Capcom, Sega and Namco showcase the kind of tunes that are perfect for brawling to. And with the one-on-one fighter undergoing something of a revival – and modern-day musicians, such as Ryan Hemsworth (listen below) remixing the originals – the proud tradition of pumping beats and cracking skulls looks set to continue for many years yet. Below we explore some of our favourites.
Mortal Kombat
As the big rival to Capcom's Street Fighter in the early '90s, Mortal Kombat needed to be special – and it was, mixing tight gameplay with gory, blood-soaked fatality moves. However, it would be unwise to forget Dan Forden's audio contribution to the game, which included amazing, far-east-inflected tunes performed in a style reminiscent of early '80s Tangerine Dream, as well as the inclusion of sound clips, such as the iconic "Toasty!" exclamation whenever a particularly powerful move was used.
CREDIT: Arquivo Mortal Kombat
Virtua Fighter
Sega's Virtua Fighter was the first 3D brawler to gain global recognition, and while the boxy characters have perhaps aged rather poorly, the high-intensity soundtrack – like brooding, bleepy, arpeggiated rave music – remains a real joy. Composer Takayuki Nakamura worked on other Sega titles, such as Daytona USA, Streets Of Rage and F1 Exhaust Note, before leaving the company and creating tracks for the likes of Pro Evolution Soccer, Lumines and Meteos.
CREDIT: VintaGamers Paradise
Watch Red Bull Music Academy film series Diggin' In The Carts
Diggin' In The Carts even has its own show on Red Bull Radio
Capcom vs. SNK 2
The second mash-up between erstwhile fighting game rivals Capcom and SNK was bigger, better and more content rich than the original, and it boasted an equally eclectic soundtrack to boot. Composer Satoshi Ise mixed a wide range of musical styles, from rock and rap to techno and electronica, but it’s the brooding final boss battle against King Of Fighters' villain Rugal Bernstein which offers the musical highlight – an epic, strings-laden breakbeat monster.
CREDIT: Ultimatefighter343
Streets Of Rage 2
In the pantheon of video game composers, Yuzo Koshiro stands tall. His work has been critically lauded for decades, and with the Streets Of Rage trilogy he created some of the most groundbreaking music the industry has ever heard. At a time when the average game soundtrack was little more than a few '80s-inspired beeps, his compositions felt fresh and edgy. The dance themes for the second game – which sound indebted to the hardcore producers releasing music on Warp Records in the late-80s/early-90s – and the experimental electronica of the third title were years ahead of their time.
CREDIT: BrawlBRSTMs3 X
Soul Blade
A 3D fighter so epic that five different composers – Masumi Ito, Yoshiyuki Ito, Benten-Maru, Taku Iwasaki and Aki Hata – were needed to give it a soundtrack, Namco's Soul Blade (known as Soul Edge in Japan) served as a viable alternative to the likes of Tekken and Virtua Fighter in the '90s. German knight Siegfried has perhaps the most rousing of tunes; an epic orchestral sweep soundtracks his crumbling castle stage, with the siege taking place as you fight blade-to-blade in the foreground.
CREDIT: ss4shenlong
Super Street Fighter II HD Remix
Super Street Fighter II HD Remix took Capcom's famous fighting game and brought it kicking and screaming into the world of high-definition visuals. The end result was a title which retains the tight gameplay of the original but boasts beautifully sharp graphics. It also features a soundtrack composed by members of video game music tribute website OverClocked ReMix. Each track was updated for some truly amazing new compositions refracted through modern-day electronica.
CREDIT: Alkalins
Street Fighter Alpha II
Capcom's crack team of composers – Setsuo Yamamoto, Syun Nishigaki and Tatsuro Suzuki – are responsible for the surprisingly complex and varied soundtrack of the second entry in the Street Fighter Alpha series, which sees new faces join the roster as well as classic characters – such as Sodom from Final Fight. His song mixes traditional Japanese instruments with modern digital-funk to warped, psychedelic effect.
CREDIT: VintaGamers Paradise
Wolverine: Adamantium Rage
While it's not strictly a fighting game, we simply had to mention this title. Composer Dylan Beale may have inadvertently created grime music with one of the tracks in this SNES action platformer. Influenced by early '90s hip-hop music, Beale's music has that unmistakable grime feel to it – despite being composed in 1994, long before the genre was even a thing.
CREDIT: Otouto72