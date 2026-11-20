GTA 6 offers 18 Collectible Card sets, filled with a whopping 480 cards in total, and some of them are worth a surprising stack of cash at the pawn shop. Forget packs, foil wrappers and that one cousin who never gave back your rookie card. In GTA 6, trading cards are tucked away all over Leonida, from garages and toolboxes to random kitchen tables.

Here's everything you need to know about the sets, the numbers and how the whole collecting thing works, without spoiling a single hiding spot.

01 GTA 6 Collectible Cards at a glance

Collectible Cards are one of the biggest side activities in GTA 6. Every card is a fictional piece of the game world: made-up baseball, basketball, football and soccer teams, dancers, comic heroes and a few novelty sets with names that are very much rated M. You don't buy them, you find them, and once they're in your collection they stay there, even if you flip them for cash.

Once a card is in your collection, it stays there © Rockstar Games

Card sets: 18

Cards in total: 480

Smallest set: Backyard Wrestling (12 cards)

Largest sets: five sets with 36 cards each

Card types: baseball, basketball, football, soccer, novelty, dancers, comics

Where to sell: pawn shops

Sale value: around $20 to well over $1,000 per card

Needed for 100%: at least 15 of 18 sets plus 3 cards in each of the 5 counties

All 18 card sets in GTA 6

The sets fall into two camps. Ten of them are sports teams from Vice City, Liberty City and Los Santos – yes, Rockstar couldn't resist a nod to its other famous cities. The rest is a wild mix of wrestling, dancers, comics and pure Rockstar humour.

City Teams (10 sets):

Set Type Cards Vice City Flamingos Baseball 24 Vice City Narcos Basketball 24 Vice City Manatees Football 24 Vice City Club De Fútbol Soccer 30 Liberty City Swingers Baseball 24 Liberty City Penetrators Basketball 24 Liberty City Wrath Football 24 Los Santos Corkers Baseball 24 Los Santos Panic Basketball 24 Los Santos Pounders Football 24

Special Sets (8 sets):

Set Type Cards Backyard Wrestling Novelty 12 America's Next Top Hooker Novelty 24 Delights Dancers Dancers 18 Jack of Hearts Dancers Dancers 36 Nine1Nine Dancers Dancers 36 The Legends of Ratface Comic 36 Right Wing: America's Hero Comic 36 Ed Comics Universe Comic 36

Quick math for the completionists: Vice City alone accounts for 102 cards, Liberty City and Los Santos bring 72 each. The five 36-card monsters account for 180 cards, making them the real time sinks for completionists.

02 How collecting cards works

Keep an eye out for cards as you explore Leonida © Rockstar Games

There are no booster packs to rip open. As with many of the activities covered in our GTA 6 beginner's guide , exploring Leonida is key. Cards are hidden in fixed spots across the map, both indoors and outdoors. Keep an eye on wall cabinets, tables, counters, garages and unattended toolboxes. A visible marker shows up when you're close, so you just walk over and grab it.

Then there are the yellow boxes mounted on walls around Leonida. They hand out random cards that also count towards your progress. Shiny cards seem to work in a similar way and can spawn in more than one location.

Important for set completion: some cards come in different colour variants, for example Bronze, Silver and Gold or Red, Blue and Purple. Each variant counts as its own card. Duplicates exist as well, but they don't add to your progress a second time. They do, however, sell just fine.

A few finds need a specific tool or story progress before you can reach them. And here's the one warning worth remembering: two cards may become unreachable after Chapter 2, so don't put off exploring early on. If you're keeping track of your story progress, our complete GTA 6 mission list breaks down all five chapters

You can track everything by pulling out your phone under Progress -> Collections -> Collectible Cards. Unsold cards also end up in a box in your safehouse, where you can admire your haul like a proper collector.

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03 Selling cards: what they're worth

Here's where GTA 6 beats real life: you can sell a card at a pawn shop and still keep it in your collection log. Your set progress doesn't drop, so there's no reason to hoard cards in a drawer. That makes cards one of the better ways to earn money early on, and the game even nudges you there: one of the first Exploration tasks on the map is to pawn a collectible card.

Pawn shops let you turn your Collectible Cards into cash © Rockstar Games

Prices depend on rarity and colour variant. Common cards can go for as little as $20, while rare variants like Gold fetch well over $1,000. Some sets are simply worth more than others. Sold cards disappear from the box in your safehouse, but they stay logged in the progress menu and keep counting towards 100%.

04 Trophies, achievements and 100% completion

Card hunting pays off with two trophies or achievements. 'Don't Touch My Deck' unlocks once you complete three sets. Fastest route: start with the two smallest ones, Backyard Wrestling (12 cards) and Delights Dancers (18 cards).

'A Long Road' is the big one and requires 100% completion. For the cards, that means 15 of the 18 sets, not all of them. If you skip three of the 36-card sets, you get away with a minimum of 372 cards. On top of that, the 100% checklist includes a separate card challenge: find three collectible cards in each of Leonida's five counties. Still a long road, but at least the trophy name is honest.

05 FAQs: GTA 6 Collectible Cards

How many Collectible Cards are there in GTA 6? There are 480 Collectible Cards spread across 18 sets. Do you need every card for 100% completion? No. You need at least 15 of the 18 sets, which means a minimum of 372 cards, plus three cards in each of the five counties. What's the fastest set to complete? Backyard Wrestling with 12 cards, followed by Delights Dancers with 18. Can you sell Collectible Cards in GTA 6? Yes, at pawn shops. Prices range from about $20 to well over $1,000, and sold cards still count toward your collection. Can you miss Collectible Cards in GTA 6? Possibly. Two cards may become unavailable after Chapter 2, so it's smart to grab what you can early. Do colour variants count as separate cards? Yes. Each colour variant counts as its own card for set completion, while duplicates don't.

06 Everything you need to know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.