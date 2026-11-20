Vice City is calling, the heist crew is waiting, and you're... making coffee? It might seem strange but GTA 6 is the first Grand Theft Auto that properly rewards you for living a life between the shootouts. Train, eat, sleep and shower; a few minutes of daily routine turn Jason and Lucia into more focused criminals. Here's what belongs on your to-do list every in-game day.

01 Why a daily routine matters in GTA 6

In earlier GTA games, your character was basically a stat sheet with legs. In GTA 6, Jason and Lucia have bodies that respond to how you treat them. Health, stamina and focus all grow (or shrink) depending on what you do between missions.

The upside is huge. More health means you survive firefights longer. More stamina means you sprint, swim and climb further when the cops are on your tail. More focus helps with aiming and everything that needs a steady hand. The downside of skipping it: debuffs, slower regeneration and, if you neglect training for too long, actual lost progress.

The good news is that none of this is a grind. Most of these habits take a couple of minutes and fit neatly around the start and end of an in-game day. So just make sure to establish a solid daily routine you can keep up because, you know… it’s useful in real life, too, isn’t it?

02 Hit the gym: strength and cardio

Working out is the single most important daily habit in GTA 6. There are two types of training: strength, which raises your health, and cardio, which boosts your stamina. Every gym session has the same goal: close both rings with a few exercises. Strength activities are marked with a pink heart and cardio activities with a blue lightning bolt.

Take full advantage of Jason's home gym © Rockstar Games

In Chapter 1, Jason has a home gym on his porch, which makes strength training easy to stick to. The catch: there's no treadmill or exercise bike. For proper cardio equipment, you'll need to buy a gym membership. The slower, free alternative is running, cycling or kayaking around Jason's safehouse.

Stay consistent, and Jason's and Lucia's health and stamina bars climb over time, up to a proper superhero-level physique at max level. Each stat has four levels. Wait too long between sessions and the game warns you first, then knocks you back a level. A session takes roughly four minutes, so there's really no excuse.

Two pro tips: If your partner works out in the same gym, they get the same bonuses. And a protein bar after training halves your recovery time, so you can hit the weights again sooner.

Why workouts matter

Strength = health

Cardio = stamina

Four levels per stat

Approximately four minutes per session

Neglect costs a level

03 Eat and drink after every workout

Done sweating? Raid the cupboard or grab a protein shake from the fridge. Eating after training locks in your progress and can give an extra boost to health, stamina or focus.

As a rule of thumb, food tops up your health, while drinks boost stamina and focus. Check the little icons next to each item's name to see exactly which bonus you get. A morning coffee with Jason and Lucia, for example, boosts stamina and focus for the day. If you don't have healthy food at home, then chips will do as they still give you a health boost.

A protein shake after training can help boost health © Rockstar Games

Food and drink bonuses are temporary, but they usually last a whole play session. So you don't have to eat every single day, just after training. Out in the world, keep snacking and drinking to keep the boosts going. Skip meals for too long and you get a hunger debuff that stops your health from regenerating. Not ideal mid-shootout.

Why nutrition is key

Food = health

Drinks = stamina and focus

Bonuses last roughly one session

Hunger blocks health regeneration

04 Feed Dolores

Jason has a pet snake named Dolores. She’s a cutie and she expects dinner. Drop a treat into her enclosure once a day, watch her eat and you get a focus boost plus a small positive effect on your criminal profile.

That second part matters more than it sounds. GTA 6 tracks your behaviour in a criminal profile, and a bad rating brings more police attention and extra heat. Every little bit of good karma helps, even if it comes from feeding mice to a reptile.

You can only feed her once per day, so make it part of your morning. Don't let Dolores go hungry. She's a good girl, after all.

Tips for looking after Jason's pet snake

Feed her once per day

This boosts focus

It has a positive effect on criminal profile

Don't forget to feed Dolores © Rockstar Games

05 Shower and freshen up

Exploring Leonida and taking out bad guys leaves marks. Jason and Lucia visibly get hurt, bloody and dirty. Some NPCs also get suspicious when you walk around looking like the final scene of a horror film.

The fix is simple. Every safehouse has a shower, and you can freshen up at almost any sink in the world. Besides cleaning up your look, showering or washing up refills and boosts your focus. Blood off, focus up, suspicion gone. And you know, after a hard workout, a sweaty body needs some replenishment, right?

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Tips to look presentable

Shower in every safehouse

Freshen up at almost any sink

This refills and boosts focus

06 Sleep at home

Sleep plays a big role in GTA 6. It restores your health, lets time pass and helps Jason and Lucia regenerate health and stamina after a workout. Head home to sleep at the end of each in-game day, unless something urgent needs doing.

Pulling an all-nighter has consequences. If you don't return home to sleep, you get a stamina penalty. And there's a practical reason too. Nights in some remote parts of the map get seriously dark, which makes exploring a lot harder. Better to sleep through it and hit the road at sunrise.

Why rest is vital

It restores health

Regenerates stamina after training

Skipping sleep = a stamina penalty

07 Chat with your neighbours

Talking to neighbours delivers some useful bonuses © Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia have neighbours at almost every safehouse, and it's worth striking up a conversation. In Chapter 1, a wine mom named Shirley lives next door and occasionally asks Jason for favours. Helping her leads to some genuinely funny requests and useful bonuses.

General rule : Take the time to talk to every character with a proper name rather than a generic label. Those are the ones with stories, side quests and rewards attached.

08 Bonus habits: phone check and cash drop

Check missed notifications . Press Square on the PS5 to see missed texts, calls, news and social posts. Texts and calls can push the story forward or unlock missions. Also keep an eye on the text app itself as it can show a notification bubble that doesn't appear in the overview.

Don't carry too much cash . Your money lives in three places: pocket cash, a checking account you can access, and long-term savings you can't touch but need for certain story milestones. Keep your pocket money low. Scored $5,000 to $10,000 from a heist or gang raid? Head straight to an ATM. The BuckMe app has an ATM locator built in.

Everything we know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.