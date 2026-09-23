Every driveable vehicle teased in GTA 6 so far

Releasing on November 19, Grand Theft Auto VI promises a bigger, badder, more high octane experience than ever before.

And, with a map rumoured to be up to two-and-a-half times the size of that from GTA 5, this means even more cars, bikes, helicopters, planes and boats for you to mess around in.

Of course, Rockstar Games, the studio behind the series, are keeping a lot of things close to their chest, but when it comes to vehicles, you’re all but guaranteed a whole garage-full of new gas-guzzlers to cause havoc in.

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For now, here are the returning vehicles glimpsed in trailers and screenshots, along with some hints, tips, and hopes of what you might get to take out for a spin when the new game drops. Don’t forget your seatbelt!

01 Souped-up cars

GTA 6 offers no end of four-wheeled getaway vehicles © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Cars are the bread and butter of GTA. And while you’ve got your usual mid-range cars like family sedans, police cruisers and beat-up taxis, it’s the super cars that really stand out. So far, we’ve had confirmation of returning cars like the 8F Drafter, the Alutein, the Astron, and the Asterope GZ.

Add to that shots of the Sultan, the Tailgater, and the Tempesta, and it’s clear GTA 6 will cater for every taste, whether you’re a fan of slightly flashy cars, or some of the fanciest cars ever imagined in-game.

What this means is that speed, durability and manoeuvrability will vary widely, even between the best cars in the game. Traditionally this has been one of the best features of the series. Yes, you might have just boosted the fanciest car around, but getting it safely home without the cops taking you out, or crashing it yourself, is far from guaranteed.

With GTA 6 set 13 years after GTA 5, fans can rest assured that we’re set to see some next-gen updates when it comes to the cars they know and love.

02 Helicopters

Take to the skies in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

As any crime film classic will show you, nothing is quite as cool as tearing through the skies in a helicopter. The creators of GTA know this, with GTA 5 in particular giving you some amazing helicopter-based moments, like the chance to break into the FIB headquarters via the sky. Throw in parachuting and BASE jumping and the helicopter is your gateway to some of the most action-packed moments GTA has to offer.

The Buzzard, Maverick, Police Maverick, SuperVolito and Sea Sparrow are confirmed to return, but beyond that, it’s difficult to pin down exactly how many variants of chopper you’ll see in the game, but news and military helicopters feel like a given. As does the ability to own your very own helicopter, just as you could in Vice City.

What makes this especially likely is the sheer size of the GTA 6 map. With remote swamps, forests and mountains to explore, it looks like travelling by air will often by the only choice. Just make sure to master those tricky ‘copter controls before take-off.

03 Superbikes

Jason is locked and loaded © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

It wouldn’t be a Grand Theft Auto game without a bevvy of beautiful super bikes at your disposal. Previous games have allowed you to launch flying kicks at their riders, claiming the bike for yourself. This time around, it doesn’t quite matter how you can get hold of them, just as long as you get to go full throttle on some sleek, streamlined beasts.

More nimble than a car or van, bikes are often the ideal getaway vehicle, able to slip between traffic and even ride off buildings (and over ramps!) without taking too much damage.

There’s a trade off, though. While fast bikes give you freedom to explore and escape, riders are more vulnerable, with a wayward traffic collision often sending your character flying to their doom.

With the Avarus, the Double T, the Manchez, the Zombie Chopper and the Sanchez returning alongside pedal-powered bikes like the BMW and the Scorcher, there’s likely to be a two-wheeled vehicle for every taste. Interested in tearing through the city? Want to bomb around dirt jumps in the forest? How about a little illegal race through the back roads? You got it.

04 Private jets and planes of all sizes

Paradise is just a short flight away © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Whether you’re island-hopping in small commercial flights or taking to the skies in your own PJ, planes of every size are certain to be a massive feature in GTA 6.

Some of the most harrowing GTA missions in history have taken place in airports, and GTA 5 even gave you the chance to own your own dirt runway in the sticks. GTA 6 could take things up a notch, possibly even allowing you to buy your own airline. The Jet and the Nimbus have been confirmed to return, alongside the private Shamal model.

On the smaller, more humble side of things, it looks like the Dodo will be returning for aquatic landings, while the Duster will be available to help out with all your pesticide spraying needs (and some light smuggling).

05 Very fast boats

There’s no party like a boat party in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

A GTA game isn’t a GTA game without a few boats to toot around in. That’s especially true of GTA 6, which takes players back to the Miami/Florida-inspired surrounds of Vice City. As well as swamps and lakes, this means plentiful coastline on which to host the boat party of the summer, or outrun the cops.

We do know that the mighty, speedy Squalo will return, alongside the more luxury Marquis, and the humble dinghy. Beyond that, the game developers seem to be keeping a few things as a surprise.

There’s no word yet if submarines will return, for example, or the submersible diving suits from the last game. But would it really make sense to cut them from the new game? Probably not.

06 Police vehicles

The criminal element at large © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Look, GTA without a police presence would be a walk in the park and you can’t expect Vice City’s finest to chase you on foot only. Let’s be honest, without some souped-up vehicles of their own, escaping the cops would be no fun.

The new game sees the return of the Buffalo STX Pursuit, the Gauntlet Interceptor, the standard Interceptor, the Police Riot Van, the Sheriff SUV, and as mentioned above, the Police Maverick Helicopter.

That’s maybe a little more heat than you’d like. But it will keep you on your toes, and the game varied. Best of all, the police having all of these vehicles means there’s even more government vehicles for you to steal.

07 Lots of fun stuff

Don’t get lost in the swamp © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The GTA series has become more life-like over the years, but that doesn’t mean it’s become more serious. It’s still one of the wackiest games out there and the vehicles are no exception. With the fictional state of Leonida seemingly larger than life, rest assured some of the secondary vehicles will be just as unhinged.

With that in mind, you can expect to commandeer all sorts of smaller, more usual vehicles in game. The Biff trash truck is all but confirmed to return, as are canoes, the Boxville camper van, the forklift (!), the custom Hustler car, the Kamacho off-road beast, the minivan, the all-terrain Outlaw (complete with rollcage).

Riding about in any one of these should make your day, as will the chance to drive beloved in-game passengers about on a bit of a sightseeing tour. Fancy a trip? The Dashound bus is the in-game stand-in for the Grehound coach line.

Debuting for the first time are airboats, the Street Blazer ATV, the bigger Verus ATV, and presumably all sorts of as yet un-glimpsed beauties just waiting for you to discover them when the game drops on November 19.

08 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes on sport, culture and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT, and The Lion And The Unicorn