GTA 6 vs GTA 5: How Rockstar is taking things to another level

On November 19, 2026, GTA 6 is set to arrive on consoles. But what does Grand Theft Auto VI actually do better than GTA 5? For 13 years, Los Santos has set the standard for open-world gaming , captivating millions of players worldwide. Now, Rockstar Games is preparing to take things to another level.

From a bigger game world and improved graphics to a revamped wanted system, storytelling and gameplay physics, GTA 6 promises a major leap forward. But how does it compare to its record-breaking predecessor? Here's everything you need to know.

01 GTA 5 map vs GTA 6 map: Leonida breaks all boundaries

GTA 6 release: November 19, 2026

GTA 6 platforms: PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S

GTA 5 release: September 17, 2013

GTA 5 platforms: Xbox 360, PS3 (2013); Xbox One, PS4 (2014); PC (2015); Xbox Series X/S, PS5 (2022)

One of the most pressing questions surrounding every GTA release is, of course, “How big is the game world?” And in the case of GTA 6, the answer is: massive. Current previews and analyses suggest that the GTA 6 map will be roughly twice the size of the map in GTA 5 (and around three times the size of that in the Western-themed game Red Dead Redemption 2).

A return to Vice City © Rockstar Games

By way of comparison: Los Santos and the neighbouring Blaine County in the fifth instalment of the series covered a land area of just under 75 square kilometres. Which is already quite impressive for an open-world game. But GTA 6 effortlessly doubles that benchmark: the fictional state of Leonida is around twice the size of the GTA 5 map and constitutes the most gigantic area in the studio’s history to date.

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These dimensions are reflected above all in the geographical diversity. Instead of a single metropolis with its surrounding countryside, Leonida comprises six distinct main regions . As well as the dazzling neon metropolis of Vice City, you’ll traverse the murky marshlands of the Grassrivers, the sunny Leonida Quays, the industrial city of Ambrosia, the faded holiday paradise of Port Gellhorn, and the massive mountain ranges of Mount Kalaga National Park. Each boasts its own unique flora and fauna, climate and geographical features. Mini-worlds within a larger world, so to speak.

GTA 6 features more animal species than previous editions © Rockstar Games

Away from the tarmac, the wilderness comes to life and is as rich in species as ever before: over 170 different animal species , including alligators, manatees and sharks, inhabit the biospheres and react to wetness and dirt with dynamic fur effects. So the GTA 6 map isn’t just significantly larger than the map in GTA 5; it’s also noticeably more varied and vibrant.

GTA 6 FAQs When is GTA 6 being released? GTA 6 is due to be released on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Will GTA 6 be released on PC? A PC version has not yet been announced. However, it is likely that one will follow at a later date, much as was the case with GTA 5. Will GTA 6 be available on the Nintendo Switch 2? A version for the Nintendo Switch 2 is not currently officially planned either. How big is the GTA 6 map? Rockstar hasn’t given an official size. According to previews, it’s about three times the size of the map in Red Dead Redemption 2 and about twice the size of the one in GTA 5. How many Wanted stars are there in GTA 6? GTA 6 features up to six Wanted stars. In GTA 5, the maximum was five stars. How many main characters are there in GTA 6? GTA 6 features two main characters: Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval . In GTA 5, there were three (Michael, Franklin and Trevor). How long is GTA 6? Rob Nelson from Rockstar Games estimates around 80 hours of gameplay for the story and ‘a few’ optional objectives. Does GTA 6 run at 60 FPS? GTA 6 is currently designed to run at a frame rate of 30 FPS (frames per second). However, the development studio has not ruled out a 60 FPS option.

02 A comparison of the playtime for GTA 6 and GTA 5

Playtime for GTA 6: approx. 80 hours (main story plus parts of the side missions)

Playtime for GTA 5: approx. 51.5 hours (main story plus side missions),

Full completion in GTA 5: approx. 89.5 hours

There will be plenty of cars to choose from © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

GTA 6 looks set to offer a significantly larger gaming experience than its predecessor. Rockstar Games' Rob Nelson reportedly spent around 80 hours playing through the main story and some optional objectives. By comparison, How Long to Beat estimates GTA 5 takes an average of 51.5 hours to complete the story and side missions, rising to 89.5 hours for completionists.

Of course, it's difficult to make a direct comparison without knowing how much optional content Nelson completed. But all signs suggest GTA 6 will keep players busy for considerably longer. Anyone who wants to see everything would be wise to plan for a few extra free weekends.

03 GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Police, AI and Wanted system

Max. Wanted Level in GTA 6: 6 stars

Max. Wanted Level in GTA 5: 5 stars

New in GTA 6: Info icons, search zones, suspect description

There have been quite a few changes to the wanted system © Rockstar Games

Over the past 13 years, artificial intelligence in games has, of course, made significant progress, which is also evident in the gameplay of GTA 6. In GTA 5, the law enforcement mechanics were often frustratingly simplistic. As soon as a crime was committed, patrol cars would spawn in blind spots and, thanks to digital line-of-sight cones on the minimap, almost always knew where Michael, Franklin or Trevor were hiding. Five stars marked the maximum wanted level.

GTA 6 not only brings back the infamous sixth star, but also simulates police work from the ground up. Crimes only trigger an alarm when passers-by reach for their smartphones, witnesses flee or CCTV cameras capture you. Patrol officers must first physically arrive on the scene, rather than appearing out of nowhere.

GTA 6 features a new Heat system © Rockstar Games

Even more crucial is the identification of the perpetrator: the Leonida Police Department compiles a detailed description of the suspect. The police take note of your appearance, your clothing, any masks you’re wearing and the getaway vehicle. If you change cars or put on fresh clothes out of sight, the pressure of the manhunt fizzles out. If you remain unrecognised, the stars initially remain hollow and the units search the crime scene systematically, rather than opening fire blindly.

In Vice City, three stars or more are particularly dangerous. Narrow streets and heavy traffic make escaping by car difficult. However, you can get out and disappear down alleyways. Rockstar has revamped sprinting, jumping and climbing to ensure this works smoothly.

04 GTA 6 introduces a new Criminal Profile

GTA 6 also introduces a completely new gameplay mechanic for offences that wasn’t present in GTA 5. Alongside the Wanted Level, GTA 6 introduces the Criminal Profile. It’s Rockstar’s answer to the honour system from Red Dead Redemption 2, but it doesn’t categorise your behaviour as good or evil. It tracks how you behave throughout the entire game and, unlike the stars, isn’t reset.

Lucia and Jason don’t hold back © Rockstar Games

Unnecessary violence and wanton destruction have a negative impact, but surprisingly, so does how you handle rubbish or other everyday items. Violence required by missions or robberies is not automatically penalised. If you carry out heists cleanly, you’ll improve your reputation as a capable criminal. Your profile also influences how the residents of Leonida react to you and can alter parts of the story.

In the Extended Look, the system resembles a karma mechanism. Small acts of kindness, such as stroking a dog, are on one side, whilst crimes are on the other.

05 Characters and story structure: Bonnie and Clyde instead of a chaotic trio

Main characters in GTA 6: Jason and Lucia

Main characters in GTA 5: Michael, Franklin, Trevor

The protagonists of the GTA series are a topic in their own right, and everyone has their own favourites . GTA 5, back in the day, centred on three fundamentally different anti-heroes. The shifts in perspective between ex-bank robber Michael, street thug Franklin and psychopath Trevor provided plenty of biting humour and explosive heists, but often kept the player emotionally at a distance from the action.

The three protagonists from GTA 5 © Rockstar Games

GTA 6 takes a more intimate, down-to-earth approach with Lucia and Jason. Another first: Lucia is the first woman to take on the lead role in the series. Screenwriter Alexa D’Agostino emphasises that Lucia was designed as a multi-layered, imperfect character who, with her strength of character and assertiveness, stands on a par with previous icons such as Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic.

It’s up to you to decide whether Lucia and Jason will become a couple © Rockstar Games

The relationship between the two crooks lies at the heart of the plot. As well as sharing equipment and carrying out joint heists, the duo will rely on shifting trust levels and partnership mechanics, which lends the plot greater narrative depth.

What’s exciting from a gameplay perspective is that you can switch between the two almost throughout the game, although this is disabled during certain story sequences. Outside of missions, they can go their separate ways or team up in the world. When you’re not playing as the other character, they go about their own daily routine. Messages from your partner keep you up to date with current events. Constantly ignoring their calls is even said to damage the relationship in the long run.

06 Gameplay and open world in GTA 6 and GTA 6 compared

In terms of gameplay, GTA 6 moves away from the light-footed arcade style of its predecessor. According to initial previews, many gameplay systems borrow the depth of Red Dead Redemption 2. Firefights feel more physical, weapon recoil requires finesse, and close-quarters combat features dynamic grappling moves and hit zones.

The city is yours. Just beware the law © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Everyday life in the metropolis is also changing drastically. Instead of hailing taxis by whistling at the kerb, you’ll use the in-game smartphone to access the modern rideshare app ‘RydeMe’, allowing you to be chauffeured around and eavesdrop on conversations. With social media feeds and viral video trends, the smartphone directly reflects the absurd madness of Florida.

Added to this is a dramatic increase in building interactivity: whereas in GTA 5 the vast majority of houses remained mere façades, in Leonida you can enter hundreds of shops, clubs, diners and flats, making spontaneous heists in open-world gameplay unpredictable.

Lucia and Jason enjoying the view of Vice City © Rockstar Games

Added to this is a significantly livelier setting: according to previews, there are over 600,000 NPC animations; in GTA 5 there were around 55,000, and in Red Dead Redemption 2 around 300,000. All the NPCs populating the game world are individually designed, rather than simply being assembled from clothing and body parts. Leonida is set to feature a wider range of sizes and builds, with animations adapting realistically to body size and shape.

You can greet, provoke or reassure passers-by. NPCs notice when you eavesdrop on conversations and will confront you if you follow them for too long. Some residents carry weapons, and casual conversations can even lead to entirely new activities or events.

07 Technology, weather and physics: next-gen graphics for GTA 6

GTA 6 delivers a real visual feast © Rockstar games

GTA 5 was technically based on PS3 and Xbox 360 hardware and relied predominantly on static shadows, fixed weather zones and upscaled textures. GTA 6 utilises the latest evolution of the in-house RAGE engine and has been built from the ground up for modern console platforms.

Full ray tracing for global illumination and reflections ensures photorealistic reflections in puddles, neon signs and car paintwork. Characters feature physically simulated individual hair animations and fabric simulations that visibly react to wind and rain.

A key highlight is the local weather system: whilst the sun beats down on the sandy beaches of Vice City, severe thunderstorms and tropical hurricanes can rage over the marshlands. These storms flood ditches, topple signs and have a noticeable impact on the handling and tyre grip of sports cars and muscle cars. Which brings us straight to the next point.

08 Vehicles and car theft

GTA 6 is set to feature circuit racing – a first for the franchise © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The handling in GTA 6 appears more dynamic in the Extended Look than in GTA 5, with tighter cornering manoeuvres and sudden braking manoeuvres. You can try it out straight away in car races or dirt bike races, as GTA 6 seems to be developing into a proper arcade racing game .

Added to this are nighttime street races and other events. There’s even said to be a permanent circuit in Leonida, visually modelled on the Sebring International Raceway. This fits in with the improved vehicle handling, for which the development team are said to have even hired real racing professionals.

Car theft is also set to be significantly trickier and more varied than in GTA 5: breaking into a vehicle requires much more than just the press of a button. Vehicles are categorised by security levels, with expensive models being significantly harder to steal. The WAINK phone app scans a car beforehand and displays its estimated value, lock type, alarm and tracker. You can open older cars with simple tools such as a Slim Jim, whilst modern luxury cars require high-tech equipment like a key cloner. Some of these tools are only unlocked as the story progresses.

The car’s value is reduced if it has visible damage. This makes getting away and delivering the car a challenge, as Vice City has narrower roads and heavier traffic than Los Santos. Some cars even have GPS trackers that report their location to the police.

You can pimp your ride at the tuning workshop © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Jason and Lucia are also building up their own collection of vehicles at their current residence. The boot has space for weapons and a change of clothes, which is directly linked to the Wanted system.

09 Activities and side activities

Kayaking in the green hills of Mount Kalaga National Park © Rockstar Games

GTA 5 already offered hunting, hiking on Mount Chiliad, skydiving and flights in hired aeroplanes. There was also a stock market where you could trade. However, GTA 6 significantly expands the range of side activities. As well as committing crimes, you can play billiards and mini-golf, go kayaking, scuba diving, skydiving, work out, visit the zoo and much more.

You can observe wildlife, both in captivity and in the wild, and tick them off a checklist. This builds on a feature from Red Dead Redemption 2.

10 Soundtrack and Radio

Rockstar promises that GTA 6 will feature the series’ largest and most diverse range of radio stations to date. On October 8, 2026, the studio unveiled the first six stations, complete with presenters and audio samples, on the official website. These include Cocoteo FM with modern Latin music, Back Country Radio with country and outlaw sounds, AfroBank FM ranging from Afrobeat to Amapiano, The Chamber 106.6 with hard rock and speed metal, Flash FM with pop hits, and Dirty South Classics with Southern rap.

Fictional rappers Real Dimez - aka Bae-Luxe and Roxy - feature in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Well-known names are appearing as hosts, including Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey and Slayer members Kerry King and Tom Araya. Confirmed tracks include Electric Feel by MGMT, Raining Blood by Slayer and Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ by Loretta Lynn. You’ll recognise Flash FM from previous Vice City instalments, and it’s making a comeback.

There are also two new gameplay features. In GTA 6, you can now listen to the radio whilst on foot, via your smartphone and with headphones. Rockstar is also introducing on-demand podcasts to the series for the first time. In addition, “Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album”, featuring 34 original tracks, will be released on November 19, 2026. Rockstar plans to reveal the full station and track lists only upon release.

11 Multiplayer and GTA Online

GTA 5 has also become a long-running hit thanks to GTA Online. The online mode launched on October 1, 2013, shortly after the main game, and is the reason why the game continues to enjoy incredible popularity to this day. Take-Two has hinted that GTA Online will continue to run alongside GTA 6. A revamped, new version of a potential “GTA 6 Online” is expected to follow in 2027.

Rockstar has not yet revealed any specific details about a GTA 6 multiplayer mode. All we know is this: it’s coming. And until then, we’ve got a few wishes we’d like to see fulfilled . Hmm, Rockstar Games? What do you reckon?

12 GTA 6 vs. GTA 5 at a glance

GTA 6 GTA 5 Release date November 19, 2026 September 17, 2013 Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S PS3, Xbox 360 (later released on other consoles and PC) Setting Leonida, including Vice City Blaine County and Los Santos Game world Approximately twice the size of GTA 5 75.84km² Wanted level Maximum 6 stars Maximum 5 stars Protagonists 2 (Lucia and Jason) 3 (Michael, Franklin and Trevor) Playtime Approximately 80 hours Approximately 51.5 hours

13 Everything we know about GTA 6 so far

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.