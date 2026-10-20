GTA 6 Online wishlist: What we want to see in multiplayer

It’s been 13 years since GTA 5 was released, and a major reason for the game’s longevity comes down to its multiplayer part GTA Online. When Grand Theft Auto VI is hitting the shelves on November 19, Rockstar Games’ newest entry to the beloved franchise will not feature any multiplayer mode. But it’s only a matter of time until the multiplayer part will extend the world of Leonida. GTA 6 Online has what it takes to become the next multiplayer giant. Here is what Rockstar absolutely needs to get right: from grounded street crime to a balanced economy, genuine racing leagues, and a living world.

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01 Grounded gameplay

Vice City, where neon, fast cars and street-level crime thrive © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

One thing is certain: We all love chaos, right? But when a player on a jet bike blasts you out of nowhere, that has very little to do with crime. The Oppressor Mk II that entered the world of GTA Online in 2018 showed how fast overpowered vehicles ruin balance: anyone on foot or in a regular car barely stood a chance, turning pursuits into one-sided target practice.

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For GTA 6 Online, we want the spotlight back on classic criminal exploits: robberies, high-speed chases, deals and getaways where pure driving skill matters rather than buying the most expensive gadget. A Vice City setting screams for sunshine, neon lights and street-level crime. Sci-fi aircraft and rocket bikes do not fit that vibe. When vehicles and gear stay closer to reality, victories feel earned again.

02 A balanced economy

Who doesn't want to be able to purchase their own luxury yacht? © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

A sports car for millions, an apartment for even more: in GTA Online, making progress often feels like working a second job. Over the years, prices completely detached from logic, leaving anyone who doesn’t grind for hours empty-handed.

We want more realistic pricing for vehicles and properties. Just as crucial are fair earning opportunities for solo players. You should be able to reach your goals without a full crew and without reaching for a credit card. Great multiplayer rewards your time instead of putting a price tag on it. When buying your first car feels like a genuine achievement rather than a chore, you stick around much longer.

03 Expanded cities and worlds

GTA 6 promises a bigger, more diverse world than ever before © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Vice City is the main stage, but it doesn’t have to stay the only one. GTA Online proved that Rockstar can expand its world across many years. We hope to see that exact ambition in GTA 6 Online with a virtual playground that‘s ever-evolving.

We want long-term updates that expand the playable area step by step. Returning to iconic locations like Liberty City remains a dream for countless fans. That keeps the multiplayer fresh for years, giving you new corners to explore, new districts, fresh streets and exciting reasons to log back in. A map that grows alongside the community would be the strongest argument for GTA 6 Online's longevity.

04 Direct roleplay integration

Character customisation is part of the fun of GTA © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Roleplay servers have evolved into a massive scene of their own. Whether playing as a police officer, taxi driver or mob boss, the community crafts its own stories and lives them out for hours. That movement was made possible by mods like FiveM, which unlocked entirely new ways to play GTA 5.

For GTA 6 Online we want official support or direct integration of the mechanics (maybe pioneered by FiveM). Crucially, this needs to be available on both console and PC, letting everyone jump in rather than limiting the experience to players with desktop mod set-ups. That would strengthen the roleplay community while showing that Rockstar takes this playstyle seriously. For anyone wanting more than standard missions and shootouts, this would be an absolute game changer.

05 A living game world

Getting inside a building is part of the immersive experience © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar Games has already stated that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature the most advanced NPC system the studio has ever created and we’re hoping for GTA 6 Online to go even further. A city where you only look at closed facades remains an empty backdrop. We want buildings you can enter, complete with shops, bars and apartments where things actually happen and NPCs actually interact with each other and with players.

We also want objects that shatter realistically during a crash instead of standing firm like solid concrete. If you plow through a storefront window at full speed, you should see and feel the impact. Dynamic, unscripted heists (as they seem to be features in the game’s singleplayer) are part of that vision. When no two robberies play out the same because police, bystanders and chance disrupt the plan, you gladly run them a 10th time. A rigid script gets predictable by the second run, whereas a world that reacts to your choices keeps you guessing.

06 Deeper customisation

Character style is everything – your own personal hero © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Your character is your identity in multiplayer. That makes a deeper character creator essential, allowing you to craft a look that’s truly unique, from facial features and body types to personal style and fine details. We mean… come on, there’s a reason for RPG fans to spend dozens of hours creating their own personal hero, right?

On top of that, having multiple usable safehouses lets you mark your territory and switch hideouts based on the situation. We also want a revamped Wanted system that builds genuine tension instead of pure frustration. Cause chaos, and you should face real heat; escape with smart driving and you should be rewarded. That is how high-speed escapes turn into stories you talk about for days.

07 True multiplayer racing

GTA 6 is set to feature circuit racing – a first for the franchise © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Cars belong to GTA just as much as weapons and chaos. Yet in GTA Online, racing has felt like a secondary feature. We already know that GTA 6 is stepping up its racing game with race tracks, dirt racing and street racing.

So why not take this spin online? What we’d love to see is a dedicated racing system featuring tiered leagues where you climb the ranks across seasons, covering disciplines like street racing, drifting, off-road circuits and sprints. Dedicated racing lobbies are a crucial piece of the puzzle. Drivers who want clean racing should not be griefed by players looking to crash lobbies. Pair that with leaderboards, record lap times and worthwhile rewards, and GTA 6 Online could win over racing fans who previously steered clear of the series.

08 Building and managing your own shops

We know that One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop will feature in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Making money shouldn’t always involve pulling a trigger. We want more ways to build and manage legitimate businesses. Whether opening an auto repair shop, a neighborhood bar, or a nightclub: you acquire a storefront, customise it, set the strategy and watch it grow.

Business management needs to be deeper than clicking a single menu prompt. We picture managerial choices that directly affect income and reputation, set within properties you can visit and walk around in real time. For solo players, running businesses offers an engaging alternative to standard missions and another way to build an empire, whether legitimate or shady.

09 More jobs beyond missions

Work a job driving around and you'll soon get to know the lay of the land © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Not every day in Vice City needs to end in a felony. It’s a vibrant city sparking lots of potential to sink your teeth in and... do what you want. What we hope to see in GTA 6 Online is civilian job options like taxi driving, courier deliveries and other roles where you can earn a living at a steadier pace.

You ferry passengers across town, deliver packages and learn the layout of every street and neighbourhood along the way. These activities would bring variety and make the city feel grounded. They’re an ideal fit for roleplay fans and anyone looking to cruise around after a long day rather than dive into another firefight. As long as the pay is fair, side jobs become a worthwhile alternative rather than a throwaway gimmick. And, be honest to us: you’ve been trying to follow the traffic rules in previous Grand Theft Auto games, too. Haven’t you? We all have!

10 Music integration

Lucia appreciates a good tune © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Music has always defined the Grand Theft Auto series and will play a big part in GTA 6 . The radio stations are just as iconic as the cars. Even so, many players already blast personal playlists in the background while playing. That’s why we want native integration with streaming services like Spotify or an intuitive way to play custom audio in-game.

Imagine turning on your favourite tracks while cruising down Ocean Drive without leaving the game window. Traditional radio stations could remain right where they are. Those who want the classic Vice City sound keep the radio on, while players who prefer their own tracks have the freedom to choose. More control over the soundtrack makes every drive feel personal.

11 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.