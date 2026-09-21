GTA 6 soundtrack: All confirmed songs, albums and radio stations

Music has always played a central role in the Grand Theft Auto series, and GTA 6 will be no different. Rockstar Games have even announced a standalone soundtrack album, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

In this regularly updated article, we’re bringing together all the confirmed tracks, known radio stations and latest leaks about the music in GTA 6. Bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest announcements.

01 GTA 6: The Album – Everything you need to know

Few video game series are as closely associated with their music as Grand Theft Auto. From Royce Da 5'9" in GTA 3 to Deadmau5 in GTA 4 and Dr Dre in Grand Theft Auto V, music has always been a defining part of the experience. GTA: Vice City also made its mark with its iconic 1980s soundtrack, featuring artists such as Iron Maiden and Run-DMC.

When GTA 6 launches on November 19 music will once again play a key role in bringing its open world to life.

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GTA 6: The Album – Release date, label and tracklist

GTA 6 is getting its own soundtrack album © Rockstar Games

Release date : November 19, 2026, alongside GTA 6

Record label : Atlantic Records, in collaboration with Rockstar Games

Number of tracks : 34 new, exclusive songs

Formats : Streaming, vinyl and CD

On September 17, 2026, Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. Produced in collaboration with Atlantic Records, the album will be released on November 19, 2026 – the same day as GTA 6 itself.

It will feature 34 new tracks created exclusively for the game. Rockstar describe the selection as cross-genre, with the music intended to capture the energy of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.

Six singles from GTA 6: The Album are already available on all major streaming platforms. The following tracks have been confirmed:

Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott – RHYNO (produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

These first six tracks offer an early glimpse of the musical variety Rockstar are bringing to GTA 6. Hip-hop, pop, Latin, country and rock are all represented, hinting at a broader soundtrack that could span dozens of songs and a wide range of genres.

02 GTA 6 soundtrack: Vinyl and CD editions

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is also being released on vinyl © Rockstar Games

One notable detail is that GTA 6: The Album will receive a physical release, even though GTA 6 itself will initially be released digitally only.

Rockstar Games are offering several vinyl and CD editions, including three exclusive versions available through the official website : a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter-effect vinyl and a jewel-case CD. Various retailers are also offering their own coloured vinyl editions with exclusive artwork.

03 GTA 6 soundtrack: Confirmed songs from the trailers and Extended Look

Alongside the new album, Rockstar Games has already confirmed numerous licensed songs featured in GTA 6 through its trailers and the Extended Look presentation.

The following tracks appeared in the two trailers:

Tom Petty – Love Is a Long Road

The Pointer Sisters – Hot Together

Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Tammy Wynette – Talkin’ to Myself Again

Zenglen – Child Support

Jay Ferguson – Thunder Island

80s vibes are available in the Vintage Vice City Pack © Rockstar Games

The Extended Look , released on August 27, 2026, revealed a further 14 tracks, including:

Birdman ft. Lil Wayne – Pop Bottles

Sexyy Red & Tay Keith – Pound Town

Kodak Black – Skrilla

The Bellamy Brothers – Let Your Love Flow

Def Leppard – Love Bites

Depeche Mode – People Are People

Captain & Tennille – But I Think It’s a Dream

Prefab Sprout – Cars and Girls

!!! feat. Meah Pace – Off the Grid

Cliff Richard – Devil Woman

Chimbala & Omega – Se Me Nota (Agárrame)

Phil Collins – Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

Aluna & Jayda G – Mine O' Mine

Elderbrook & Bob Moses – Inner Light

These tracks were all featured in the official Extended Look. However, Rockstar Games have not yet confirmed whether they will also be available on GTA 6’s in-game radio stations.

04 GTA 6 radio stations: What we know so far

Jason sports the V-Rock logo © Rockstar Games

With such a wide range of musical tastes to cater for, Rockstar are once again expected to divide GTA 6’s soundtrack across multiple radio stations. Each station will have its own musical identity and presenters, offering players plenty of options as they explore Leonida.

So far, Rockstar have officially confirmed just one radio station for Grand Theft Auto 6: V-Rock.

The clue appeared in a short clip on the official GTA 6 website, where Jason can be seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the V-Rock logo. V-Rock previously served as Vice City’s rock station in GTA: Vice City.

Leaked gameplay footage has also revealed a list of possible radio stations, including a clip that inadvertently showed the in-game radio menu. However, none of the following stations have been officially confirmed:

Kaleidoscope FM

Worldwide FM

Cocoteo FM

Emotion 98.3

Radio ON-U

Symphony FM

Back Country Radio

Stockyard FM

Dirty South Classics

CircoLoco Records Radio

The Wipe

La Ola

The Chamber 106.6

05 Will GTA 6 bring back classic Vice City radio stations?

Fictional rappers Real Dimez - aka Bae-Luxe and Roxy - feature in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

The apparent return of V-Rock and Emotion 98.3 suggests that two stations from the original GTA: Vice City could be making a comeback. However, Rockstar have yet to confirm whether either station will feature in the final game.

CircoLoco Records Radio is another intriguing possibility. The real-life label CircoLoco has collaborated with Rockstar since 2021 and previously helped create stations such as MOTOMAMI Los Santos in GTA Online.

Fans have also speculated about other potential additions, including a Latin or Caribbean station inspired by Vice City’s geographical proximity to Cuba. Another possibility is a talk or interview station modelled on K-Chat or VCPR from earlier games.

For now, though, these ideas remain speculation, and Rockstar haven't confirmed any of them.

06 When will the full GTA 6 soundtrack be revealed?

Lucia hits the gym with headphones on © Rockstar Games

Rockstar don't plan to reveal the complete tracklist for GTA 6: The Album or the full list of in-game radio stations until GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026.

For comparison, GTA 5 featured more than 240 songs across 17 radio stations at launch. GTA 6’s music library could be similarly extensive, although Rockstar have yet to confirm its final size.

Rockstar have also teased further details about the game’s music, including a dynamic score and what they describe as “the next evolution of in-game radio”.

Exactly what these features will involve remains to be seen.

07 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.