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GTA 6 soundtrack: All confirmed songs, albums and radio stations
From The Album to V-Rock, here’s everything we know about the GTA 6 soundtrack, including confirmed songs, radio stations, release details and the latest updates.
Music has always played a central role in the Grand Theft Auto series, and GTA 6 will be no different. Rockstar Games have even announced a standalone soundtrack album, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.
In this regularly updated article, we’re bringing together all the confirmed tracks, known radio stations and latest leaks about the music in GTA 6. Bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest announcements.
01
GTA 6: The Album – Everything you need to know
Few video game series are as closely associated with their music as Grand Theft Auto. From Royce Da 5'9" in GTA 3 to Deadmau5 in GTA 4 and Dr Dre in Grand Theft Auto V, music has always been a defining part of the experience. GTA: Vice City also made its mark with its iconic 1980s soundtrack, featuring artists such as Iron Maiden and Run-DMC.
When GTA 6 launches on November 19 music will once again play a key role in bringing its open world to life.
GTA 6: The Album – Release date, label and tracklist
- Release date: November 19, 2026, alongside GTA 6
- Record label: Atlantic Records, in collaboration with Rockstar Games
- Number of tracks: 34 new, exclusive songs
- Formats: Streaming, vinyl and CD
On September 17, 2026, Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. Produced in collaboration with Atlantic Records, the album will be released on November 19, 2026 – the same day as GTA 6 itself.
It will feature 34 new tracks created exclusively for the game. Rockstar describe the selection as cross-genre, with the music intended to capture the energy of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.
Six singles from GTA 6: The Album are already available on all major streaming platforms. The following tracks have been confirmed:
- Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)
- Travis Scott – RHYNO (produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic
- Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need
- Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000
- Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City
These first six tracks offer an early glimpse of the musical variety Rockstar are bringing to GTA 6. Hip-hop, pop, Latin, country and rock are all represented, hinting at a broader soundtrack that could span dozens of songs and a wide range of genres.
02
GTA 6 soundtrack: Vinyl and CD editions
One notable detail is that GTA 6: The Album will receive a physical release, even though GTA 6 itself will initially be released digitally only.
Rockstar Games are offering several vinyl and CD editions, including three exclusive versions available through the official website: a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter-effect vinyl and a jewel-case CD. Various retailers are also offering their own coloured vinyl editions with exclusive artwork.
03
GTA 6 soundtrack: Confirmed songs from the trailers and Extended Look
Alongside the new album, Rockstar Games has already confirmed numerous licensed songs featured in GTA 6 through its trailers and the Extended Look presentation.
The following tracks appeared in the two trailers:
- Tom Petty – Love Is a Long Road
- The Pointer Sisters – Hot Together
- Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight
- Tammy Wynette – Talkin’ to Myself Again
- Zenglen – Child Support
- Jay Ferguson – Thunder Island
The Extended Look, released on August 27, 2026, revealed a further 14 tracks, including:
- Birdman ft. Lil Wayne – Pop Bottles
- Sexyy Red & Tay Keith – Pound Town
- Kodak Black – Skrilla
- The Bellamy Brothers – Let Your Love Flow
- Def Leppard – Love Bites
- Depeche Mode – People Are People
- Captain & Tennille – But I Think It’s a Dream
- Prefab Sprout – Cars and Girls
- !!! feat. Meah Pace – Off the Grid
- Cliff Richard – Devil Woman
- Chimbala & Omega – Se Me Nota (Agárrame)
- Phil Collins – Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
- Aluna & Jayda G – Mine O' Mine
- Elderbrook & Bob Moses – Inner Light
These tracks were all featured in the official Extended Look. However, Rockstar Games have not yet confirmed whether they will also be available on GTA 6’s in-game radio stations.
04
GTA 6 radio stations: What we know so far
With such a wide range of musical tastes to cater for, Rockstar are once again expected to divide GTA 6’s soundtrack across multiple radio stations. Each station will have its own musical identity and presenters, offering players plenty of options as they explore Leonida.
So far, Rockstar have officially confirmed just one radio station for Grand Theft Auto 6: V-Rock.
The clue appeared in a short clip on the official GTA 6 website, where Jason can be seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the V-Rock logo. V-Rock previously served as Vice City’s rock station in GTA: Vice City.
Leaked gameplay footage has also revealed a list of possible radio stations, including a clip that inadvertently showed the in-game radio menu. However, none of the following stations have been officially confirmed:
- Kaleidoscope FM
- Worldwide FM
- Cocoteo FM
- Emotion 98.3
- Radio ON-U
- Symphony FM
- Back Country Radio
- Stockyard FM
- Dirty South Classics
- CircoLoco Records Radio
- The Wipe
- La Ola
- The Chamber 106.6
05
Will GTA 6 bring back classic Vice City radio stations?
The apparent return of V-Rock and Emotion 98.3 suggests that two stations from the original GTA: Vice City could be making a comeback. However, Rockstar have yet to confirm whether either station will feature in the final game.
CircoLoco Records Radio is another intriguing possibility. The real-life label CircoLoco has collaborated with Rockstar since 2021 and previously helped create stations such as MOTOMAMI Los Santos in GTA Online.
Fans have also speculated about other potential additions, including a Latin or Caribbean station inspired by Vice City’s geographical proximity to Cuba. Another possibility is a talk or interview station modelled on K-Chat or VCPR from earlier games.
For now, though, these ideas remain speculation, and Rockstar haven't confirmed any of them.
06
When will the full GTA 6 soundtrack be revealed?
Rockstar don't plan to reveal the complete tracklist for GTA 6: The Album or the full list of in-game radio stations until GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026.
For comparison, GTA 5 featured more than 240 songs across 17 radio stations at launch. GTA 6’s music library could be similarly extensive, although Rockstar have yet to confirm its final size.
Rockstar have also teased further details about the game’s music, including a dynamic score and what they describe as “the next evolution of in-game radio”.
Exactly what these features will involve remains to be seen.
07
Everything we know so far about GTA 6
Story
Details
All you need to know about the release date, characters and more
Everything we learned from the new footage
All confirmed songs, albums and radio stations
Ranked by how much fans want to play it
Every GTA 6 plane, car, bike and helicopter revealed so far
The features fans want to see
The definitive ranking of the series' main characters
That we spotted in Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
What to play while we wait for GTA 6
All the mainline games ranked
A closer look at Grand Theft Auto VI's map
The top escapades from throughout the series' history
An overview of the different formats and features
Key details that you might have missed
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