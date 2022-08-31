Red Bull Motorsports
F1
The ultimate Austrian F1 circuit guide
With Verstappen leading the charge in 2022, will a return to his training grounds earn him another victory? Here's everything you need to know about the home of Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull Ring.
For the eighth consecutive year since the return of the Austrian Grand Prix to the Formula One calendar, the Red Bull Ring is set to draw the best drivers in the world to the Austrian countryside on the weekend of July 10th, 2022.
Quick facts about the track(s)
- Construction: 1969
- First race in F1: 1970
- Location: Spielberg (Austria)
Austrian Grand Prix
- Length: 4,318 km
- Number of turns: 18
- Number of laps: 71
- Most wins: Alain Prost (3)
- Race lap record: Lando Norris (1 min 7 s)
Styrian Grand Prix
- Length: 4.326 km
- Number of turns: 10
- Number of rounds: 71
- Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (1)
- Lap record: Carlos Sainz Jr (1 min 5 s)
A circuit once abandoned
It was in 1970 that the Red Bull Ring — then called Österreichring — hosted its first race. Built on the outskirts of the town of Spielberg, in the mountainous province of Styria, the track became known for its long and fast turns, quickly becoming a favourite among racers. In the mid-1980’s, however, it was considered old and unsuitable, even dangerous, for single-seaters.
Renovated and abandoned... Again…
In 1995, legendary German race architect Hermann Tilke was commissioned to renovate the track. He increased the length of the track from 4.326km to 5.942 km, and replaced the fast turns with three slower right turns to encourage overtaking. Three straightaways were also added to promote bursts of speed. For six years (1997-2003) the circuit — renamed the A1-ring — hosted the Austrian Grand Prix, before being closed, partially demolished, and abandoned once again.
A new home
In 2005 the track was purchased by Red Bull. The objective: to make it a test circuit and training facility for the Red Bull Racing Team. After major renovations, the track was transformed into a vast mechanical sports complex, and saw it's return to the World Championship Calendar as the Red Bull Ring in 2014.
"It makes for a difficult circuit," explained Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez. “It's a very short lap and every corner is tricky, so you have to be very precise and make sure they're all perfect. It's quite different in that respect, as there is more pressure than usual on fast laps.”
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll expressed similar thoughts about the track: “It’s a short and technical circuit, which gives the impression of being very narrow, but there is a very good rhythm. It's almost like a go-kart track. Every detail of every lap is important and every hundredth of a second counts. Those hundredths of a second can be the difference between two or three positions on the grid and that makes it exciting”.
Last year at the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen completed his first career grand slam wherein he took pole position, fastest lap, win, and lead every lap of the race. Could this be due to the extensive training at the Red Bull Ring facility? Tune in July 10th to find out.