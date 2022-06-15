What you need to know about Season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive

A huge focus of this GGST season is combo potential. The changes give you bigger combos, allowing more basic and less committed choices on offense. Pressure monsters will love this patch. We’ll cover the impact the system changes have on the cast, as well as potential top dogs going into season 2.

More reward from punch and kick buttons

A common complaint about GGST is that the gatling system, the order in which you can string together normal attacks, is slightly lacking in comparison to previous entries in the series. Guilty Gear is known for intense mixups, rewarding offensive players with damaging combos that flow into more dangerous mixups. Strive stepped away from that a little bit but, with this latest patch, weaker attacks have joined stronger buttons by now causing a slow down effect on counterhit. The slow down opens up combo opportunities from situations that were previously not possible.

GGST is a scary game. Offense is strong and, often, the defending player will feel pressured until they press a button to try and challenge the opponent’s attacks. That’s where this change shines. Your opponent is pressing a button, thinking you’ll overextend for a throw? Now you can use weaker normals to bait that out, cashing in with a heftier punish. All universal punch and kick buttons (crouching, standing and jumping) will cause the new slow down effect. No need to give in to the temptation of abare slash, heavy slash, and dust buttons. Players should be looking to pressure with lower level buttons more often since the reward is now much greater, should the opponent decide to disrespect your offense.

(Almost) everyone gets a dash cancel

Counterhits aren’t where the changes to normals end. Dash canceling, which was previously saved for only a few characters, is now available to all characters with dashes (tough luck to Potemkin and Nagoriyuki). On either hit or block, standing kick and close slash buttons can now be canceled into a dash, creating combo routes in line with characters that could use the technique previously, namely Sol. Pressure is the name of the game, which will delight some offense-oriented minds reading this.

Reversals and general adjustments

Characters with very fast, invincible reversals have had the technique slowed down. This makes it easier for players trying to deal with the threat of a DP against their offense, or when applying oki on Sol, Chipp, and Leo. Enjoy a little more peace of mind as you try to pressure these characters.

More general changes include: changing knockback for jumping normals in order to improve combo potential, overall damage adjustments, input leniency increasing, and adding a slowdown effect when roman cancels are quick canceled into a normal or special move. We’re looking forward to fewer missed inputs.

The Big Winners

With every patch, there have to be winners. Arc System Works didn’t dole out heavy nerfs, but there are definitely some characters who came out ahead with buffs that players will have to consider when facing or using them.

Ky Kiske

Ky might not have been that strong when the game first released but, over a few patches, he has now risen to definite threat status. He heavily benefits from the changes to normals, getting more combos off counter hits and making his pressure scarier. He already had a great grab game but, if you try to pre-emptively contest that too often, he’ll be getting big punishes off his punch and kick buttons. He no longer needs to stake it all on a brazen heavy button. That excellent grab game continues to improve as well, now that he can dash cancel his standing kick and his close slash buttons, which were already two of his best normals. Arc System works even went on to directly buff his grab, giving it less recovery after he throws you and leaving him closer to the opponent to continue his pressure.

Upping his mid range game by improving his sword normals, while also improving his fireball game, shows that ArcSys aims to further establish Ky as a strong all-around fighter. Ky players should be using these tools with much less worry than before. Decreasing recovery across the board is a sign to the player that Ky was too restricted before, and the developers intend for more loose play.

Since faster DPs and supers, mostly used as reversals, have had their startup slowed, Ky has more of a green light when attempting okizeme. Players should look to use his standing kick, close slash buttons, forward + kick to get the opponent comfortable blocking, and throw in more grabs.

They even added more utility to his super, Dragon Install. The animation itself takes less time, does not push opponents as far, and he now moves faster. It’s also plus on block. In tandem with the stronger reward from normals, stronger pressure possibility from the dash cancels and decreased recovery of close slash, Ky going into it easily makes for a fearsome situation.

Faust

Similarly to Ky, Faust wasn’t well regarded initially, but Arc System Works has taken special care to put him in a position to impact the meta. The added bonus from counter hits make his gameplan much easier to execute. Getting stable knockdowns from his punches and kicks will give Faust much more utility off these buttons.

The changes to his items are what really steals the show for Faust. Meteors will now ground bounce, giving him more combo potential. Mini Faust has been improved to hinder the opponent more, since it will now activate after coming in contact with an opponent or being attacked. The opponent will have to give much more consideration to it when Faust pulls one from the gacha void.

Possibly the biggest change for Faust is the explosion effect on his Afro attack. It will now trigger a guard crush, greatly improving his offensive capabilities. The opponent can do nothing but block or burst. Previously, when Afro was present, Faust was at a strong advantage but now he’s problematic.

Faust received buffs to multiple other special moves such as his Scarecrow and Thrust. The motif of this patch seems to be more safety and better pressure, and it’s no different for Faust. He has also received buffs to the recovery of his close slash, startup of crouching kick, hitbox size of his standing kick and multiple air normals in different ways. Along with the ability to dash cancel his standing kick and close slash, buffs across the board to his normals and items, as well as the new guard crush situation post Afro explosion, Faust is looking very strong in this latest patch. Players should look to continue his pressure strings and make use of the new routes off counter hit normals.

Testament

The universal system changes serve Testament quite well, giving them way easier access to knockdowns from the safer hits of the punch and kick normals. This works in tandem with the buffs Testament got for their normals like reduced recovery across many of their pokes. Their slash and heavy normals having less recovery gives Testament a much better midscreen presence. With the reduction of the hurtbox on a lot of these, Testament can now more safely poke with their scythe. Players should feel more at ease using these normals to take space in neutral.

With the expanded hitbox on the projectile of Grave Reaper, Testament players will see much more reliability from this special attack. Reducing the startup of both this move and their standing heavy slash will make jailing into it much more common, as well as helping them control space on the floor.

The special move buffs continue with Vertical Grave Reaper being improved, making it better as a space control tool to anti air people trying to jump. Unholy Diver being buffed makes their oki stronger, with more active frames and a bigger hitbox, revitalizing their presence beyond midscreen.

Now that one of their mixup tools, Arbiter Sign, has reduced recovery, Testament players have a full package of safer tools to go from neutral to offense seamlessly, and retain that pressure.

Zato

If anyone needed the counter hit punch and kick changes, it was Zato. A major portion of Zato’s game has always been getting knockdowns, setting up Eddie and running his gameplan, and players can now knock down more easily from more situations.

Zato received many buffs to his normals, making his pokes a bit more safe, with interesting changes to his air normals. With reduced startup on his crouching kick, reduced recovery on close slash, and reduced hurtbox on his crouching slash, it’s clear that the developers want players to get a little more use out of these moves. The crouching slash change is huge for Zato, since that move being a little disjointed was exactly what Zato players were looking for.

The real crux of Zato’s new lease on life are the Eddie buffs. The bar empties slower when not attacking, giving him more access to Eddie during matches. His Pierce special launches opponents a bit higher and the second hit has reduced startup, making it more reliable.

Despite nerfs to other Eddie moves like Leap, Zato can now enter his more advantageous knockdown positions more easily due to the universal normal changes. His specific normal changes make them much stronger, and when you consider that the Eddie meter also goes down slower, he is in good standing in this patch.

Others to Look Out For

This patch gave many characters exactly what their player base was looking for. A few characters did get nerfed though, since the top tiers have been a step ahead of the rest of the cast for some time.

Happy Chaos’ concentration ability looked to be touched a little but, in exchange for nerfs to his long range game, he is now stronger at closer ranges, since his concentration fills faster when closer to the opponent. Slight nerfs were delivered to Ramlethal’s Banjoneto special and Mortobato reversal super, however it wasn’t all nerfs for the Valentine. Buffs to a few normals mean she can poke with more than just far slash. Leo changes also go in both directions, with some much needed recovery added to his sweep offset by his newfound ability to cross up with his lunging special attack even in the corner. Nagoriyuki players will have to be a bit more thoughtful from far range, but he received some interesting changes to his offense up close. Sol and May were nerfed to tone them down further from previous patches.

Among the buff categories, Anji, Baiken, Jack-O, Ino, Goldlewis all had very notable improvements. With the system changes, it seems everyone will have much better reward off counter hit punch and kick normals, a change many will be happy to see. Across the board, more safer, stable pressure from different ranges for everyone means everyone has something new to try out and implement in their game. This pattern of well received patches by Arc System Works is very promising for the future of Guilty Gear Strive, and we can’t wait to see how far the players take this version of the game.