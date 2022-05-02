These Canadian students are bringing water-usage stats to your Smart device

Two students from the University of Manitoba believe the key to more conscious water usage is a friendly interface, and they’re ready to travel all the way to Istanbul, Turkey to convince the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop judges H2Whoah can make it so.

H2Whoah connects to a household water meter and monitors daily usage in order to calculate useful statistics, visualize progress reports, and curate tips to improve efficiency. This information is then shared to residents via an app on their Smart devices in an interactive, gamified format.

The Smart technology of H2Whoah is modeled after fitness-tracking apps that allow users to monitor progress, set goals, and compete with friends. By applying this engaged and tangible user experience to water-usage tracking, Monson and Mickey assure users increased water efficiency and serious financial savings.

Why Water?

The global water crisis propels this Canadian pair into action. Monson and Mickey grapple with the unequal distribution of the effects of water scarcity, and are determined to increase awareness around this issue by integrating water efficiency practices into our daily routines.

Red Bull Basement © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

Flushing Out H2Whoah

Even for water efficiency enthusiasts, cutting back on routine water usage isn’t exactly fun. Monson and Mickey set their sights on changing that, and suspected leveraging the power of UX/UI design could get it done.

The idea to model H2Whoah’s Smart technology after fitness apps came from refining the parallels between these two tracking-oriented goals. Mainly, the duo realized that when tangible progress is relatively delayed or unimaginable, participation is quick to fizzle out.

“Fitness trackers have become prevalent across enthusiasts and casuals alike,” say Monson and Mickey. “The main success of them is creating awareness and gamifying fitness. It makes goals tangible by showing you progress.”

By providing an interactive and readily-accessible interface programmed to generate daily, gratifying incentives for users to improve their water efficiency, H2Whoah sets itself far apart from existing water-tracking technology.

Red Bull Basement and Beyond

With workshops underway and their final pitch of H2Whoah fast approaching, Monson and Mickey feel inspired to be at the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop. “The environment of being with other creators [provides] inspiration, and new outlooks on overcoming hurdles,” say the Canadian representatives.

Red Bull Basement © Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

When asked what insights they had for fellow student designers and innovators, Monson and Mickey listed the top three questions they ask themselves when deciding whether to move forward with an idea: “Why would people want to use this? Am I solving a societal issue I think is important?,” and, “How can this be sustainable (both financially and societally)?” They conclude, “if you can come up with convincing answers to these questions, then [you] have a basis for success.”

After Red Bull Basement, this Canadian duo hopes to expand the value of H2Whoah beyond individual households by providing governments and utility providers insightful water-usage data to maximize water efficiency on a larger scale.

The Big Picture

As soon as 2025, half of the world’s population could be living in areas facing water scarcity (UNICEF). Another mind-boggling statistic? Almost 84% of the world’s population owns a Smartphone (Statistica). H2Whoah is an idea born from two Canadian students who understand the gravity of the former, the leverage of the later, and that the sooner we all get serious about curtailing our water usage, the more time we’ll have to build and integrate more permanent solutions to the global water crisis.