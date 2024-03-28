Want to run a half marathon? Here are 10 tips from professionals

Running a half marathon for the first time as a beginner is a challenge, no question! Preparing for it will take you out of your comfort zone, and you might find yourself thinking, "Running 21km in one go... how can I do that?". It's simple – with the right tips from real experts. And that's exactly what we have for you here!

And wherever you are in the world, you can put your prep into action during the world's biggest running event. Join the Wings for Life World Run on May 5, 2024, to support spinal chord injury research and run for those who can't, whether that's at any of the flagship events, or participating from your location via the app.

Now, it's high time we took a closer look at each of our running tips together with triathlon ace and fitness expert Sebastian Kienle.

01 Set yourself a realistic goal

Every journey begins with the selection of the desired goal, and this also applies to your first half marathon. Ask yourself at the beginning: Where do I stand, and where do I want to go?

"As a first assessment of where you stand, it can be helpful to complete the desired distance once at the beginning," says triathlete Sebastian Kienle, who has decades of practice behind him. "Not at the target pace, but slowly, and if need be, you can also walk the distance. The main thing is to have completed the 21km for the first time and to feel how it feels - and above all, where you stand fitness-wise."

If you know where you stand in terms of 21.0975km, what you're aiming for and where you want to go in terms of running time and pace, you can define the path to your goal more precisely with the help of suitable training content. But hold up – not before you have the right running shoes!

02 Get the perfect running shoes

Sebi Kienle is already looking ahead to the start of the Ironman in Hawaii © Pushing Limits

Do I have the right running shoes for me? In most cases, the answer is no! Very few people take the time to find the perfect running shoe. And this is a big mistake.

"The most important thing is that the running shoes fit perfectly and don't cause blisters or numbness," Kienle emphasises. Yet far too many running enthusiasts still let colour and style influence their purchase decision. But when buying your running shoes, only two things should matter: comfort and performance!

For Kienle, there is no way around a visit to a specialist shop when it comes to the right running shoes: "The best thing is to have a running analysis done at the beginning, then you know what you have to pay attention to personally and can ideally prevent injuries with the perfect footwear." The next step is to try on as many different models as possible - according to the motto: The proof of the pudding is in the eating. You should keep in mind the approximate distances you want to run and the terrain you want to run on.

"A lot has happened in running shoes in recent years," says Kienle. But more technology and cushioning are not necessarily always better, "The new, quite soft running shoes with reactive midsole foam, which stores a lot of energy, in combination with carbon fibre plates... that can bring a lot, but it doesn't work for everyone." Basically, it's more about knowing which shoe to use and when.

If you absolutely want to run in a carbon-fibre shoe, you can, of course, do so, but you should only use it as a competition shoe or for the fast tempo units in training and "always buy a second pair of conventional running shoes" for all other units, says Kienle.

And the 2014 Ironman winner has another professional tip for aspiring running aces: "Once you have found a pair of running shoes that fits you perfectly, it makes sense to order a second or third pair of the same shoe and then alternate them during training. That way, you run in each shoe a little more evenly."

03 Train in a varied and targeted way

Sebi Kienle during running training © Pushing Limits

Suppose you are preparing for a half marathon. In that case, your training should be as varied as possible - this is especially true for running beginners and applies to the types of exertion (running, swimming, cycling, yoga, etc) and the running training itself. "The cardiovascular system doesn't really care why it has to work, especially in the beginning," explains Kienle. "The main thing is that it has to work!"

In other words, whether you run, cycle or swim, everything helps to improve basic endurance. In addition, varied training that includes more than just running helps to avoid the typical runner's aches and pains that usually arise from overstraining certain structures at the beginning.

04 Basic preparation is followed by three months of training

"As soon as you have a good basic fitness level, you should start with the concrete running preparation for your half marathon," says Kienle. Ideally, he says, you should prepare for three months, divided into three four-week blocks. You should steadily increase the total kilometres per week in the first three weeks, "for example, collect 30km in the first week, 40km in the second and 50km in the third week." The fourth week functions as a rest week in which one actively recovers with cycling, swimming or yoga.

Running can be so beautiful... © Kelvin Trautman/Red Bull Content Pool

During the three running weeks, you can ensure variety in your running training by deliberately varying the running speed, distance and terrain in the individual sessions. Ideally, you should complete three to four running sessions per week and combine the following types of running training:

1st weekly unit: tempo change run or driving game (high intensity, low volume)

2nd and 3rd weekly session: aerobic run or recovery run (low intensity, moderate volume)

4th week unit: Endurance run (moderate intensity, high volume)

05 Strength training as an extra boost for runners

A strong core can pay dividends come race day © Lucas Cartaxo/Red Bull Content Pool

Supportive strength training for runners, involving various body-stabilising exercises, or STSs for short, can work wonders as an extra unit e.g., in the rest week. These include planks, side planks, push-ups, squats, lunges and glute bridges.

"I would not recommend dedicated strength training with weights to beginners during the three-month run preparation," says Kienle. "I would recommend that after the first half marathon before you start your next running training block."

06 Optimise your nutrition and drinking habits

If you are physically active, you first need to drink enough fluids - drinking is essential, especially in high heat. Otherwise, the body risks becoming dehydrated. This means that the amount of fluid necessary for normal body function cannot be replaced in time. Dehydration not only affects athletic performance. Without a quick and conscientious reaction, dehydration can even be dangerous! So, the issue of drinking should not be taken lightly.

How to stay hydrated and nourished while running

To get the most out of training and competition, it's recommended that you drink small amounts of fluid every 10 to 20 minutes. Care should be taken to provide the body with adequate electrolytes as to which mineral water is drunk, as the ingredients can vary greatly. Special attention should be paid to the electrolytes sodium, calcium and magnesium.

Your diet also plays a significant role in your success! Before running, your focus should be on carbohydrate intake to ensure you have a long-lasting energy supply. After the run, you need protein in particular so that your muscles can regenerate and build up. But carbohydrates should also be on the menu to replenish your reserves.

You can try out what kind of carbohydrates work best for longer training runs. Some prefer special sports foods, others energy drinks and sports gels. Still others opt for bananas, dried fruit, or chocolate bars. "Another good combination is sugar and caffeine, for example, in the form of Red Bull," says Kienle. That always works wonders for me, especially towards the end of the race."

But either way, the main thing is to successfully find a way to get important energy into your batteries. Then, when race day comes, no more experimenting!

07 Find running partners and stay motivated

Flo Neuschwander accompanied by hockey player Koni Abeltshauser © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

Like-minded people don't hurt! On the contrary, the right running partner(s) provide additional motivation, especially on hard days. For units with sore muscles, you can push each other with like-minded people. "Experience shows: having fixed appointments with running partners or groups always helps," laughs Kienle. On bad days, both runners wouldn't have gone training alone, but because they had a common appointment, they both went running." So, buddy up!

When looking for a suitable running partner, it is best to work your way from the family circle to friends and the dog to work colleagues, neighbours or club mates. More and more popular - and for good reason - are running groups and meetings on social media. There, you can join existing running groups from your neighbourhood via Facebook or Instagram, for example, and in the best case, soon pursue your goals as a team!

Spoiler alert: As good as it is to arrange to run with others, Kienle knows it's "not always important to train with others so that you stay with yourself and don't create a competitive situation out of the running partnership."

08 Define realistic goals and intermediate goals

You took the first step towards optimising your motivation right at the beginning when you decided to run a half marathon! You have already taken the second step because you have a plan for how you can and will achieve this goal! Intermediate goals, such as a test race at the end of each four-week block or similar challenges, can now provide additional motivation.

A tried-and-tested professional hack: "Especially when you have already achieved a goal, you know how important it is to have an overarching goal or rather a dream," explains Kienle. "This can be something completely unrealistic at first, like participating in the New York Marathon, but the dream ensures that you stay hungry."

09 Optimise your sleep and rest

You don't have to lace up every day – rest is sometimes more important © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Rest days are often underestimated - but you should know better and take them just as seriously as the strenuous endurance runs. When you train, your body is under constant stress. Resting allows your body to regain strength and become stronger.

If you don't give your body enough time to regenerate, you won't be able to use its full potential. In the worst case, overtraining can even lead to injury. Basically, less is more. So again: Never skip rest day! Your training is only as effective as your recovery.

"Sleep is the regeneration booster par excellence," says Kienle. That's why you should optimise it. This works firstly through a consistent rhythm, i.e. going to bed at the same time and getting up at the same time. On the other hand, the right temperature in the bedroom - 18 degrees is considered ideal - and rituals that promote sleep: putting the mobile phone aside early, avoiding alcohol and not doing intensive training sessions too close to bedtime.

10 The early, well-fed bird stays relaxed

You'll do best if you take care of all the organisational things the day before. Pack your bag with your running clothes and shoes, your race number and, above all, your food, and make a ritual out of it. It will immediately calm you down and fuel your anticipation.

Be well fed and get the right nutrition you need for enduro riding © Pavel Sukhorukov/Red Bull Content Pool

No less important and also to be done the night before: "carb loading". By this, the running enthusiast means deliberately eating a carbohydrate-rich meal before the race. It starts the evening before and continues the next day. Just make sure you eat your last big meal at least two hours before the start of the run.

You should allow enough time for your arrival so that you can orientate yourself without stress, change your clothes and find your starting block and any fellow competitors. Then the hot phase begins, in which you should keep a cool head! The closer you get to the start, the more you should rely on the good training you have done.

11 Take it slow and find your pace

Sebastian Kienle running past the Energy Station © James Mitchell/ Red Bull Content Pool

Put trust in all the preparation you have done – the day you've been working towards for months should be enjoyed to the fullest - including the excitement you'll probably feel the night before your first half marathon.

But now it's time for the day itself. As soon as the starting gun sounds, slow down if in doubt and slowly but surely work your way into your personal running rhythm and gradually find your target pace. Nothing is worse than over-pacing at the beginning!

Once you have found your pace, let it run. Especially from the halfway point of your first half marathon, keep feeling inside yourself, make sure you drink enough, and take energy and carbohydrate gels if necessary. Always stick to what has worked for you in training!

The last kilometres are undoubtedly the hardest. That's why you should strive to enjoy them the most - they are the ones that will get you to the finish. So grit your teeth and push through. The next stop is finishing your first half marathon. Then it's time for congratulations, praise and recognition!

Braden Currie makes sure he's well fed before taking part © Roy Schott

That's reason enough for Sebastian Kienle to give you one last important pro tip: "After the race, you should make sure to recharge your carbohydrate and protein stores quickly. I reward myself with a protein-carbohydrate shake directly after the race, ideally in a 2:1 ratio, i.e. two parts carbohydrate, one part protein. That speeds up the regeneration enormously."

Why do we care about running? There are, of course, the mental and physical benefits of putting on a pair of trainers and stretching your legs, but the big one is our annual charity run, Wings For Life, which looks to raise funds to support spinal cord research.

Every year, millions run globally for those that can't in the Wings for Life World Run. You can join too .