Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko looks on, on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 08, 2024
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
F1

End of an era: Marko steps down after 20 years shaping Red Bull's F1 legacy

It's the end of an era: Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has decided to step down from F1. His decision was shaped by the emotional end of the 2025 racing season.
By Agnes Aneboda
3 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Why did Helmut Marko quit?
  2. 2
    The end of an era at Red Bull
  3. 3
    Who is Helmut Marko?
  4. 4
    F1 drivers developed through Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on his fifth Formula One World Championship title, which led to a legend of the paddock to retire from Oracle Red Bull Racing and F1. Helmut Marko has decided to step down at the end of 2025 after more than 20 years as Red Bull's motorsport advisor. The 82-year-old was one of the key architects of Red Bull's era in Formula 1 and also head of the Red Bull Junior Program.
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko celebrate in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada

Celebrating during the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Canada

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It's been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people
Helmut Marko
"I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey," Marko says. "It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride."
01

Why did Helmut Marko quit?

Helmut Marko said the way the 2025 season ended influenced his decision to step down. "Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply," he explained. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen closed a 104-point gap to just two points behind Lando Norris, winning the final race in Abu Dhabi but still falling short of the title. "It made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter," Marko, who was a key supporter of Verstappen’s F1 career, said.
Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 30, 2023

Celebrating in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

I wish the entire team continued success
Helmut Marko
He added: "I wish the entire team continued success and I'm convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year."
02

The end of an era at Red Bull

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Helmut Marko after the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China.

Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates with Helmut Marko in China

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Marko was an influential figure whose leadership shaped the team's success and helped develop drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. "Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year," Red Bull's CEO of Investments and Corporate Projects, Oliver Mintzlaff, explained. He called Marko's farewell "the end of an extraordinary era. Marko’s passion, his courage to make clear decisions and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable."
Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko

2021 F1 World Drivers Champion

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian Vettel celebrates with Red Bull Racing Motorsport Consultant Dr Helmut Marko (R) in the pitlane after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on October 4, 2009

Sebastian Vettel celebrates after winning the Japanese Grand Prix

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Marko's impact is reflected not only in the people he shaped, but also in the results achieved under his tenure. Key milestones from his two decades with Red Bull are as follows:

Team Statistics under Helmut Marko's tenure:

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Max Verstappen and Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Who is Helmut Marko?

Helmut Marko was born in 1943 in Graz, Austria. He's a former racing driver and won the 1971 Le Mans 24 Hours. He earned a PhD in law, which gave him the nickname 'The Doctor'. Marko began racing in the 1960s alongside his friend Jochen Rindt.
Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko prepares to drive a BRM 157 in the Red Bull Legends Parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023

Dr Helmut Marko prepares to drive a BRM 157 in the Red Bull Legends Parade

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring. Image shows motorsport consultant Helmut Marko (Red Bull) and Gerhard Berger.

Helmut Marko and Gerhard Berger at Spielberg

© GEPA pictures/Red Bull Content Pool

He later moved into management and became Red Bull Racing's motorsport advisor, a role he will step down from at the end of 2025. He helped build Red Bull Racing into a multiple world-championship team and mentored drivers such as Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Today, he's considered one of the most influential figures in Formula 1 history.
04

F1 drivers developed through Helmut Marko

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing is congratulated by Dr Helmut Marko, Team Consultant of Oracle Red Bull Racing on November 30, 2025

Many wins have been celebrated over the years

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

  • Max Verstappen (4 x Drivers' Champion)
  • Sebastian Vettel (4 x Drivers' Champion)
  • Daniil Kvyat
  • Isack Hadjar
  • Liam Lawson
  • Yuki Tsunoda
  • Alex Albon
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Carlos Sainz
  • Daniel Ricciardo
  • Sebastien Buemi
  • Scott Speed
  • Jaime Alguersuari
  • Brendon Hartley
  • Jean Eric Vergne
  • Christian Klien
  • Vitantonio Liuzzi
  • Jack Doohan
  • Patrick Friesacher
  • Arvid Lindblad
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing

Shop the Collection