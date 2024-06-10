How to watch Sasha DiGiulian's "Here to Climb" documentary

Driven by breathtaking photography that places the viewer on some of the most daunting and risky walls in the world, "Here to Climb" details the unparalleled drive and determination needed to reach the top. As Sasha takes on summit after summit, inspired and mentored by

, she faces a variety of hurdles, including attacks on her public image and motivations in climbing, sometimes at the expense of safety, cyberbullying over her bodyweight, and a possible career ending injury that led to five serious surgeries in one year. "Here to Climb" is a thrilling portrait of a

who relentlessly pushes her boundaries, redefining success on her own terms.