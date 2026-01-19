Red Bull Heavy Metal is back: this is what's bigger and bolder in 2026

In 2002, the first-ever Red Bull Heavy Metal was introduced to the snowboarding world. In years prior, rail jams were becoming increasingly popular, however, they were mostly pre-fabricated terrain park rails and boxes with scaffolding drop-ins. Red Bull Heavy Metal was the anti-rail jam in that it would be held in the actual streets just north of Buffalo, New York at Niagara Falls on video part-worthy spots featuring video part-worthy tricks. The set-up was a combination of hubbas, creepers and rails, and the riders invited to battle it out were a who’s who of modern-day street riding talent. Legends like Justin Hebbel, Zach Leach, Scotty Arnold, Micah McGinnity, Ali Goulet, Seth Huot, Chris Demolski, Nate Bozung, Shane Flood, Jordan Mendenhall, Bjorn Leines, Eddie Wall and judges Joel Mahaffey and the late, great J2 put on a show for the ages and changed the trajectory of competitive street riding forever. Nate Bozung, Scotty Arnold and Seth Huot all walked away with $10,000 USD and their names etched in the canon of snowboard history forever. Red Bull Heavy Metal changed locations the following year.

In 2002, the first-ever Red Bull Heavy Metal was introduced to the snowboarding world. In years prior, rail jams were becoming increasingly popular, however, they were mostly pre-fabricated terrain park rails and boxes with scaffolding drop-ins. Red Bull Heavy Metal was the anti-rail jam in that it would be held in the actual streets just north of Buffalo, New York at Niagara Falls on video part-worthy spots featuring video part-worthy tricks. The set-up was a combination of hubbas, creepers and rails, and the riders invited to battle it out were a who’s who of modern-day street riding talent. Legends like Justin Hebbel, Zach Leach, Scotty Arnold, Micah McGinnity, Ali Goulet, Seth Huot, Chris Demolski, Nate Bozung, Shane Flood, Jordan Mendenhall, Bjorn Leines, Eddie Wall and judges Joel Mahaffey and the late, great J2 put on a show for the ages and changed the trajectory of competitive street riding forever. Nate Bozung, Scotty Arnold and Seth Huot all walked away with $10,000 USD and their names etched in the canon of snowboard history forever. Red Bull Heavy Metal changed locations the following year.

In 2002, the first-ever Red Bull Heavy Metal was introduced to the snowboarding world. In years prior, rail jams were becoming increasingly popular, however, they were mostly pre-fabricated terrain park rails and boxes with scaffolding drop-ins. Red Bull Heavy Metal was the anti-rail jam in that it would be held in the actual streets just north of Buffalo, New York at Niagara Falls on video part-worthy spots featuring video part-worthy tricks. The set-up was a combination of hubbas, creepers and rails, and the riders invited to battle it out were a who’s who of modern-day street riding talent. Legends like Justin Hebbel, Zach Leach, Scotty Arnold, Micah McGinnity, Ali Goulet, Seth Huot, Chris Demolski, Nate Bozung, Shane Flood, Jordan Mendenhall, Bjorn Leines, Eddie Wall and judges Joel Mahaffey and the late, great J2 put on a show for the ages and changed the trajectory of competitive street riding forever. Nate Bozung, Scotty Arnold and Seth Huot all walked away with $10,000 USD and their names etched in the canon of snowboard history forever. Red Bull Heavy Metal changed locations the following year.