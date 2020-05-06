How producer/pianist Harrison went viral from the comfort of his home
The Toronto, Juno-nominated musician has been playing piano only a few years but has garnered a loyal Twitter following from his videos featuring his own reinterpretations of moments in pop culture.
Up until a week ago, Harrison (born Harrison Robinson) had been practicing four hours per day on the wrong piano -- for years. After feeling a massive pain in his wrists he began to do research. “People were recommending not practicing on the keyboard for more than ten minutes at a time,” he says via Zoom video meeting. “It was like pushing down on jello if it were filled with cement.”
Surpassing 1.1 million views with his home studio set up
It is obvious that the Toronto-based producer is not a perfectionist when it comes to equipment and admits he is the furthest thing from a “gearhead.” His home studio consists of his keyboard, laptop, and music production software Ableton. The videos that went viral, including “Bossa wid the duck” which recently passed 1.1 million views, are all filmed on an iPhone 8 and edited by Harrison in the free version of iMovie.
Too many choices can be overwhelming and take away a lot of personality. It’s better to know what everything sounds like and how it works.
His challenge to create everyday
Harrison only started making the videos as a result of several months of ignoring his piano. While his albums have received critical acclaim and his production is in demand, Harrison describes his relationship with music as a complicated one. “When something like that happens and I don’t play for an extended period of time it creates this urgency after a while. And it put me back in this loop of forcing myself to practice everyday for 4-6 hours,” he said. “It’s strange but I think I might actually like it.”
A challenge to himself to do something new each day -- make a new beat, transcribe something, record a new video -- helped Harrison fall back in love with music and attracted a whole new set of people to his art. “The rush to put out content is not necessarily the right thing to do but I think that challenging myself was helpful,” he explains. “I can’t do it everyday but when there’s something interesting I’d like to share it and it makes people happy.”
Working in collaboration
It should come as no surprise that the basslines for his production, like his collaborations with Toronto rapper Sean Leon, are created with a $200 Squire beginner bass guitar. This includes “90BPM,” their first work together, which recently received a stunning video treatment featuring Toronto drag queen Miss Fiercalicious. While their relationship only began recently over Instagram DM, Harrison has quickly developed an admiration for the multifaceted, enigmatic rapper. “I love working with him so much. It’s obvious that nothing is going to stop him from becoming who he wants to become.”
Harrison is among a select group of musicians and creatives selected to take part in Leon’s ongoing experimental “House of Leon” project, in which the rapper is simultaneously filming a documentary and recording its soundtrack. Recounting his experiences thus far, Harrison describes it as “tiring”, but acknowledges the benefits of feeling like he had a place to go everyday. “I have a bit of a panic disorder and it gets hard to get out of the house but I was really getting into the groove,” he said. “I was bringing my dog, Aika, and she was really helpful too. It was just awesome to work with people everyday.”
What’s next for Harrison?
Aside from ongoing work with Leon, Harrison is currently at work on a sample library, orchestral compositions, and jazz transcription. “Honestly, I’ve just been excited to make music. After getting this new keyboard I can’t believe what I was putting myself through.”