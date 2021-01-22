The turn of the year has come and gone, and our collective psyche has pressed us to reassess what we want in life. We reflected on the past year, set ample goals, envisioned better futures, and dialled in new skills we hope to master. As January dwindles and existing behaviours begin to shine through, maintaining momentum can be tricky. Setting goals is one thing; sticking to them is another.

But, the good news is that with a concise plan of attack, discipline, and a whole lot of self accountability, the act of goal setting, seeking, and achieving is well within reach.

Keep reading for our guide that will help you zero in on your 2021 goals and get the maximum achievement out of the year ahead.

Break down major goals into actionable steps

Whether your goal is to summit 10 peaks, land a spot on the dean’s list, or run a full marathon, even the most ample goals can be broken down into a series of actionable steps.

Take Finn Iles ’ pursuits, for instance. His 2021 goals are to finish top 5 overall in the World Cup Standings and win World Championship events. To close the gaps this upcoming season, he’s dissected these major goals into smaller milestones and individual tasks that focus on working hard during the off season, staying organized, and being more efficient while training.

These more immediate milestones allow for more frequent successes and celebrations along the way -- to stay focused and motivated. Little by little, the sum of these smaller milestones will accumulate into 2021 glory.

Establish goal accountability

Ever wonder how Will Gadd manages to check off wild, bucket-list goals year-after-year? Whether he’s making a first ascent on a frozen Niagara Falls , climbing underneath the Greenland ice sheet , or winning X Games gold medals, each of his adventurous feats are made possible because of strong accountability.

Goal accountability refers to following through and completing all the actionable steps that you really, really don’t want to do. This can include waking up before sunrise to hit the gym before the workday, or taking 30 minutes away from Netflix to practice meditation.

According to Gadd, accountability starts with finding a partner, writing your goals down, and sharing goals with family and friends. Once your goals and actionable steps are shared within your bubble, then you’ve built a community to keep you on the right track.

Believe in yourself

Entering unexplored territories can be overwhelming and intimidating, which can often discourage goal seekers. Tatum Monod is all too familiar with this scenario. During her early days, she doubted her ski abilities, and after suffering a traumatic knee injury in the spring of 2017, she was unsure if she’d ever be able to ski again.

Remember your attributes, remember why you're there, and why you’ve been given this opportunity in the first place. Tatum Monod Skiing

But in typical Monod fashion, she made a stellar comeback and solidified her status as one of the most influential big mountain skiers to date. After experiencing years of doubt, here’s what she learnt: “Remember your attributes, remember why you're there, and why you’ve been given this opportunity in the first place. It’s because you worked for it, you’re qualified for it, and you have the credentials.”

Take the time to do what you love

It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of goal seeking. Everyday we’re bombarded by epic travel photos, individual success stories, and extravagant lifestyles via social media… Seeing others’ depictions of success can fuel our own motivations to succeed.

But, an eyes on the prize mentality often brings great sacrifice. Tatum Monod emphasizes the importance of finding time to prioritize passions and hobbies in order to recharge and rejuvenate your mental health. For Monod, this means getting outside, staying active, and laying down soul turns in the mountains, far away from the cameras.

Make it fun

Fun and play become key when motivation starts to dwindle and stress mounts. Turning exam study sessions into friendly competitions amongst friends, or mixing in a game of soccer into your workout routine are scientifically proven ways to boost pleasure and enjoy the journey.

Seb Toutant has mastered fun and play. To reach his 2021 goals, he plans to workout, a lot… And to stay motivated, he’s going to have as much fun as possible while doing it. For those unfamiliar with Toutant’s workout regimes, we’re talking standing backflips, creative obstacle courses, and basketball trick shots.

Remember that things take time

Patience is key when it comes to goal setting. It's important to not become so consumed in achieving your goals that you burn out and become discouraged. Remember that amazing feats won’t just fall into your hands overnight -- they take time, patience, and discipline.