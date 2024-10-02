Back to basics: How to get started and become a good dancer

Whether it’s hip hop, breaking or any other style, getting started in street dance is easier than you might think. Waacker Renèe Russo and hip hop dancer Edwin Liberty, are previous competitors at Red Bull Dance Your Style Australia. They let us in on what it takes to become a good dancer, and share what they were told—and wish they were told—when starting their dance journey.

01 Learn the foundations

Every style has a set of moves called ‘foundations’. At first, they can feel incredibly awkward and hard to learn, but foundations are like an essential tool box for unlocking more advanced movements.

“Foundation [moves] and drills are incredibly important to becoming a good dancer. Once you learn them, it’ll give you the freedom to learn everything else,” says Renèe.

02 Find your dance style and music

What type of music do you love? Which songs make you bop your head in the car? What tracks spark a concert in your bedroom?

It may sound like a no-brainer, but music and dance go hand-in-hand. Your music tastes are a big clue to finding the way you like to dance and your preferred dance style . Do you like boom bap music? Try hip hop. Do you like funk music? Try popping. What about disco? Then maybe give waacking a shot.

03 Go to classes

If you can access classes in your local area or online, it’s a great way to start. But choosing classes also requires a lot of thought. Every teacher has class videos, so if you see a style that you like, it’s time to sign up!

According to Edwin, it’s important to find a deep connection with both a dance style and a good teacher.

“[If] that style resonates with me, that’s how I would know if the dance style is for me,” he says. “What I would look for in a teacher or mentor is ownership, vulnerability, and good intentions. I think a mentor that sees greatness in you will cater to you and go deeper than just dance.”

04 Go to dance jams and other community events

Dancing alone in your bedroom is nice, but there’s a whole dance community out there. So, outside of regular class, Renèe says that attending local jams (dance sessions where people train or cypher together) and other events can widen your perspective.

“You’ll learn a lot from watching others and be inspired to keep going,” says Renèe. “Connecting with your community will help you grow in ways you [might] not expect.”

“Having a community around you is essential for your growth because [it’s] how you can inspire each other to grow in different ways,” agrees Edwin.

05 Research the history

Some dance styles are older than others, but they all have very rich history. Renèe encourages dancers to dive into it by researching online or asking your teacher. She says history will help bring it all together, by understanding where moves come from and why they were created.

“In my classes, I ask my students to think about the context of where certain moves were born. Then I ask them to dance with that new understanding,” she says. “When they do, you can see the literal change, not only in the way they dance but also in how they present themselves.”

06 Stretch and condition

For dancers, the body is an irreplaceable tool. Your muscles need to be strong to improve body awareness, fitness, and control. So, by conditioning and properly stretching, executing movements will become easier, you won’t be as puffed out, and injury risk is minimised.

07 Repetition

Make sure to practice, practice, and practice! Both Edwin and Renèe agree that repeating movements will get you far. Whether it’s a class routine or a drill video that’s popped up on your feed, make sure to revise it. That way you can work it into your muscle memory and continue to grow your dance vocabulary .

“Repetition is key when training a specific technique… keep training [and] the results will show over time,” says Edwin.

08 Find online training resources

You can find both free and paid resources online. There’s a wealth of information out there, but how do you find it? You can start by searching drills, foundations, or even tips. Here are some search phrases to get you started:

How to groove

Popping drills

Waacking basics

How to top rock

How to remember choreography better

09 Have confidence and celebrate your achievements!

There’s a lot to take in when learning how to dance and, sometimes, it can feel like too much. When Renèe started dancing, she couldn’t find a single class that taught waacking in her city. She’s now the only waacking teacher in Perth, and understands it can be difficult to be confident, especially if you’re starting out.

“We are often afraid that what we’re doing is ‘wrong’. Yes, hard work is a big part of it, but it’s also [about] how much you believe in your movement and presenting yourself with confidence,” says Renèe. “So practise hard and enjoy it.”

Special thanks to Renèe Russo, Soul Delicious (Perth, WA) and Edwin Liberty, Cross Colours (Sydney, NSW)

Love dance? Be sure to watch the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai November 9th on Red Bull TV for free!

