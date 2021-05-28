A Canadian's Guide to the Overwatch League

A few years ago, the nations of the world came together to compete in the Overwatch league. The OWL is a global esports league filled to the brim with the world’s best Overwatch teams, coaches, and players. Coming off of an incredibly hype 2020, the new 2021 Overwatch League season arrived with many changes to the seasonal format. Teams are playing through the season via tournament cycles from April to August 2021. There are 4 tournament cycles total, each consisting of 3 weeks of qualifying matches all of which culminate in a September playoffs.

For Canadian fans looking to follow the action, it can be tough to figure out where to start. It’s up to us to get involved, learn the game, and cheer for our teams! With the help and support of fans and viewers of the league, maybe we can witness our teams seize victory throughout the season and into the playoffs. However, the new 2021 season brings forth new challenges for our nation’s teams with its new rules, formats, and prize pool! Canada needs us now more than ever! Are you with us?

2021 OWL Seasonal Patch Notes

This time around, teams will be divided into 2 world divisions: East and West. Tournaments from each cycle will bring both divisions together as they battle to the top for victory. The East division consists of 8 teams competing in South Korea and China, while the West division consists of 12 teams competing in Europe and North America.

With a new seasonal format, comes a new way for teams to earn points to qualify for the tournaments and, eventually, the playoffs. Teams will go head-to-head in first to 3 matches to earn one league point. These points will accrue during the qualifying weeks, until they reach the cycle’s tournament where they can win even more points by placing top 3.

All league points are tallied up and at the end of the cycles, with the top 3 teams from the West Division and top two from the East qualifying for the playoffs. There will be an LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) tournament seperate for both regions. The tournaments will qualify two teams from the West and one from the East, totalling a Top 8 double elimination bracket for the playoffs. Alongside league points, Overwatch League also has a prize pool, which can be earned through tournaments and the playoffs, of $4.25 Million USD!

Now that we’ve gotten ourselves acquainted with the changes to the season, let’s get this party started! Overwatch League matches go live on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel every weekend. Matches in the West division start at 12 pm Pacific Time and East division matches start at 5 pm China Standard or 6 pm Korea Standard time.

Don’t worry, if this is too much to keep track of, you can simply keep track of them in the Overwatch League app, on their Youtube Channel , the Overwatch League website, and or even through in-game reminders as you play. As a bonus, you can earn League tokens as you watch matches live. These tokens can be used to earn special skins that can’t be found anywhere else like last year’s championship series and one from the recent May Melee.

Day of the Game

The time is upon us, to watch our teams fight for glory as the rounds wind down. One thing you should be prepared to know, however, is how a match goes down, what counts as victory, the team compositions, and what types of maps teams compete on. Overwatch League showcases 2 unique systems: Map Pools and Hero Pools.

Map Pools consist of 14 total maps. Within these maps are 4 unique game modes. As you already know, the first team to win 3 full maps wins the match and earns a league point. The 4 different types of game modes include:

Control (aka KotH or King of the Hill)

Like the name implies, maps with this game mode have both teams fight over the control of a central objective area, rotating through 3 different special areas. The winner of this type of game mode/map needs to win in 2 of the 3 areas to gain a full map win.

For example, the map Oasis, has 3 distinct areas: City Center, Gardens, and University. A team would need to reach 100% control in 2 out of those 3 areas to win a map, and subsequently, a round.

Some examples of Control maps are Nepal, Ilios, and Lijiang Tower to name a few.

Assault (aka 2CP or 2 Capture Point)

Like Control, this game mode consists of 2 capture points. Team A attacks to capture the point and team B must defend and make sure the team A doesn’t capture. Both teams will take turns attacking and defending once on each point. Should Team A fail to capture, they must ensure that team B does not gain more progress than what they achieved or it will result in their loss. These types of maps include: Temple of Anubis, Hanamura, and Volskaya Industries.

Escort

In this game mode, the objective is to escort the payload through multiple checkpoints all the way to the end. Teams will take turns moving the payload and, if a team is not able to push the payload all the way to the end, then it’s the 2nd team’s goal to reach where the 1st team was stopped. These types of maps include Dorado, Havana and Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Hybrid.

A mixture of Assault and Escort. Hybrid maps start out like Assault maps( in which teams will have to try to capture a point), however, unlike 2CP, teams will now have to push the payload through checkpoints all the way to the end. Teams will take turns until one of them successfully stops the opposing team from reaching the end or their previous finish point. All game modes except KotH can reach a draw. Hybrid maps include Hollywood, King’s Row, Eichenwalde, etc.

The order of these game modes will switch around every tournament cycle. Now that we’ve talked about Map Pools, let’s move on to Hero Pools. The Hero Pool system is exclusive to the Overwatch league and is designed to spotlight hero diversity and compositions throughout matches. After all, it does get boring watching the same hero rosters play out every match.

Hero Pools will be used during the June Joust and the Countdown Cup. It was not seen during May Melee, Summer Showdown, or the playoffs. Under theHero Pool system, four heroes will be negated from play: two DPS (damage dealer), one tank and one support. The heroes are selected randomly based on data from the previous tournament cycle.

Speaking of heroes, let’s check out our Canadian teams!

Vancouver Titans

Joining the fray almost 3 years ago, The Vancouver Titans have made themselves a dangerous household name in the Overwatch League. In their first season in the league, they finished first place in the overall standings and were able to win the Pacific Division title as well as Stage 1 playoffs. Not only that but, even more impressively, the Vancouver Titans hold the record for the longest regular season win streak in the history of the Overwatch League with 19 straight wins.

Just like any other team, the Vancouver Titans have had some roster changes this year and a fresh, promising squad has taken initiative.

Vancouver Titans Roster

FRD

Linkzr

Fire

dalton

shredlock

roolf

teru

The Vancouver Titans have their work cut out for them as they must come together and develop synergy throughout the qualifying matches with the help of their head coach Flubby and Assistant coach Pew. They’ve shown the league what they can do individually, but now it’s up to them to show us the terrifying force of nature that is the Vancouver Titans. You can get closer to the players and the team, watch their highlights and some of their unique content over on their official Vancouver Titans Youtube channel.

Toronto Defiant

The Toronto Defiant has been a part of the league for 3 seasons now, and has a brand-new roster ready to step up to the world stage. Forming an underdog team, Toronto has a lot to prove this 2021 season. With head coach KDG and assistant coaches Yang1 and HoChiLee, the Toronto Defiant are eager to take on any team.

Toronto Defiant Roster

Logix

Beast

Lastro

Heesu

Ansoonjae

Na1st

Aztac

Michelle

Toronto Defiant’s Youtube channel also showcases plenty of content from not only the team and their content creators, but also from their fans. It’s definitely a channel that shouldn’t be overlooked, thanks to its wealth of engaging and educational Overwatch videos.

The Final Round

If there is anything to go by, last year’s playoffs was non stop action and tension. Each match and cycle brings about new twists and challenges for teams to overcome and makes it that much more exciting to watch. The league has already started with an explosive array of matches from not only Canada's teams but many other teams worldwide with surprise upsets, reverse sweeps, and breathtaking games that go all the way to overtime.

Not only that, but there is plenty to look forward to on the Overwatch side of things, with announcements for Overwatch 2 slated to be livestreamed on May 20th, featuring the Overwatch and OWL development teams. Where they’ll discuss and showcase the many new changes coming to the PVP side of Overwatch 2.

With everything covered, there’s never been a better time to watch our Canadian teams. It’s going to be a long journey but, with your new knowledge of the game, you can help support your team through their lowest of lows and highest of highs.