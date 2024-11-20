Use these pro strategies to level up your padel serve

One of the biggest shifts in an amateur padel’s journey is the way in which they approach their serve. As you improve, you'll find it’s essential to decide how you'll use your serve before each point. The team who serves is supposed to always have an advantage over the one who returns, since they're able to make use of the unpredictability and uncertainty of the shot.

Once you start being intentional about your serve and approaching each one with a plan, rather than going through it as a routine start of the point, you'll notice you start winning more points and, in turn, more matches. Make sure you follow these guidelines to take full control of your serving game:

Get to the net right after serving to establish your team's position early © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Target weak points

From the moment you start to warm up, observe your opponent’s positioning and weaknesses. Many players, for example, struggle with backhand returns. Serving to their backhand side or closer to the sidewall can lead to weaker returns, setting you up to take control of the rally. By aiming at specific points that challenge your opponent, you can put them on the defensive from the start.

02 Mixing up placement

Consistently placing your serve in the same spot can lead to predictability. By varying the depth, angle, and height of your serve, you keep your opponent guessing and unable to comfortably set up a return. Aim to always serve deep in the box, but alternating toward the side walls and to the “T” or centre of the court to explore how opponents react to different serve directions.

At pro levels, the serve has to do more with tactics than winning points © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Using spin to your advantage

Adding subtle spin to your serve can make it more difficult for your opponent to return accurately. A backspin serve, achieved by brushing the ball slightly from below, can put more 'weight' on the ball and make it harder for the opponent to return. A low, controlled backspin keeps the ball’s trajectory unpredictable, keeping your opponent on their toes and potentially forcing them into defensive lobs. On the other hand, topspin serves are not recommended, since they will likely trigger high rebounds that will give your opponent an opportunity to counter attack after a rebound off the wall.

04 Serve like the pros: How do the top padel players serve?

Alejandro Galán

Galán's court covering allows him pressure opponents from the serve © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Alejandro Galán ’s serving technique is very unconventional, with a high and long preparation backwards that allows him to transfer great power to the ball. Even if he prepares his serving motion right behind his head, his hitting point remains below waist to comply with rules. Galán’s serve is extremely fast and low, usually with slight backspin to keep his opponent defensive. His placement aims for depth, letting him establish a strong position at the net and start dominating the point with volleys or aerial shots.

Juan Lebrón

Juan Lebrón's speed allows him to quickly get to the net after serving © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Juan Lebrón ’s serve is one of the most unique, often varying in speed and spin, but always benefiting from the momentum that his feet and speed generate. Lebrón usually starts his serve a couple of steps behind the serving line, throwing the ball slightly forward and walking to it. Thanks to this motion, he starts his run to the net early, and then takes full advantage of his incredible speed to reach it in no time.

Bea González

González lifts her right foot as she hits the serve, giving her momentum © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Bea González favours spin-heavy serves that force opponents out of position. While she prepares with both feet on the ground, she usually executes the final motion of her serve with her right foot in the air. She then carries that foot forward to gain momentum and convey spin to the ball, while staying light on her feet to reach the net as soon as possible.