5 steps to get ready for your first day on the slopes

The seasons have transitioned from the long summer days spent soaking in every ounce of sun, to the cold and dreary days of winter where the sunset is just too early. Here, daylight is almost a novelty that’s meant to be enjoyed on the weekends.

Snowmaking for the Audi Quattro Winter Games 2022 © Vaughan Brookfield / Red Bull Content Pool

But, as winter brings darkness, it also drags along with it the white fluffy stuff everyone loves sliding around on so much. As November rolls around, ski resorts across North America begin spinning their lifts, gondolas, and trams once again.

Immediately getting back into the swing of things as if nothing had changed from the end of last season.

So what’s the best way to get ready for your first day back at the ski resort? And what if you’re sitting there wondering, “where is the best snowboarding near me?” Don’t fret.

Craig McMorris at Red Bull Recharged © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

We caught up with Red Bull athlete Craig McMorris to find out. Keep reading to learn more about the five steps to take to get ready for your first day back on the slopes.

Step One: Get Stoked Watching Snowboarding Movies

One of the best parts about switching gears from sun to snow is getting together with friends and watching snowboard movies to help build the stoke. In many mountain towns, the movie premiere season kicks off in early November.

Grab some tickets and hit the premieres with friends and family you haven’t seen in a while. It’s a great way to get the community together and start the season on the right foot. Or left foot, depending on your stance.

Ben Ferguson snowboards down a mountain in his film "Fleeing Time" © Aaron Blatt / Red Bull Content Pool

Classic movies like The Art of Flight and new adventures like Ben Ferguson ’s Fleeting Time build stoke with insane pillow riding, backcountry booters, and killer spine lines in Alaska.

“This year, my favourite new movie has to be Fleeting Time . They did a really phenomenal job,” said McMorris. Watching the world’s best pros get sendy always fuels the fire to get out there and build your skills and push your progression.

There is also nothing wrong with getting a little nostalgic and revisiting your old-time favourites from back in the day.

“My favourite snowboard film, if we are getting nostalgic, is Follow Me Around from Mack Dawg Productions. Mark [McMorris] and I had the DVD on repeat in the van,” recalled McMorris, about how the two brothers would drive around replaying the sickest segments over and over.

Step Two: Start a Group Message with Your Pals to Plan Your Day on the Hill

To get the most out of your first day on the slopes, you will need to have some sort of plan to start the day. Get your closest friends together, plan where and when to meet, and kick off the season in style.

Zeb Powell smiles for a photo © Brian Nevins/Red Bull Content Pool

McMorris managed to make his way to two different opening weekends this season. “I got out to Sunshine in Banff for their opening, and I couldn’t miss Whistler Blackcomb ’s opening day on the 24th. I normally plan to ride with Mark Solars but this year he couldn’t make it. So, I got out with Jody Wachniak, Layne Treeter, and a couple other good friends,” McMorris explained.

“The best part of opening weekend is connecting with friends you haven’t seen in a while,” continued McMorris, “in the summer you hang with people in different circles. When winter comes back, connecting with people with a shared interest in sports that are close to you is all-time.”

Assembling a good crew to shred with on your first day back on the slopes is key, especially in a place like Whistler mountain. Make sure to ease back into things the first time you’re on snow this season.

Craig McMorris and Mark McMorris © Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool

Your muscles and reflexes may not be ready for the forces and movement patterns that riding requires.

Riding without a proper warmup can lead to injuries that can put your entire season on hold — or even end it altogether. “I am a creature of habit. The first run back on Blackcomb is always a cruise run through the park. It’s where I spend a lot of my season and it's good to get back and familiarize yourself with it,” said McMorris.

Step Three: Tune Your Board and the Rest of Your Gear

Primoz Vrhovnik, a wax technician, motions at all the skis in front of them © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Keep your equipment in good condition or it can come back to bite you. Make sure to tune your board before opening day. There is nothing worse than getting left behind on the cat track as your friends effortlessly glide away with fresh wax lining the bottom of their boards.

Having last season’s wax (or lack thereof) still on your board will have you overworking for every roll, leaving you behind in a flurry. Keep your edges sharpened and board waxed, and also make sure to check the bolts on your snowboard bindings to avoid any mid-day mishaps.

You can always head to your local snowboard shop if you need help getting all your gear ready for the season.

Step Four: Get In Line Bright and Early

You don’t have to start an epic day in the dark.

But when there’s fresh powder to shred, you’re probably better off setting early alarms. Get in line with enough time to beat the hordes of people that will also show up when the slopes open.

Sunrise in Monte Rosa © Julian Bückers / Red Bull Content Pool

This way, you can reap the rewards while everyone else is downing their morning coffee or queuing for the lifts. You’ll have the freshest, softest, and most bountiful powder stashes to shred.

Being able to get in those extra lines while the rest of the public is loading from bottom to top can make your entire day. There are going to be fewer riders on the mountain early in the morning and you won’t regret getting up and at er’ as early as possible.

After all, the early bird gets the worm. Or, in this case, the early rider gets the best pow.

Step Five: Go Shred that Early-Season Cord or Powder

After stoking yourself up watching the latest films, going back and forth in the group chat, and tuning all your gear, the time has finally come. Whether you’re an Olympic snowboarder, a newbie, a casual rider or a fanatic, the wait to feel the crisp rumble of newly grated cord or the fresh powder beneath your board is over.

Three people sitting on a chairlift in their ski equipment © Yiğit Akbıyık / Red Bull Content Pool

Strap in, hop on the lift, pull the safety bar up, and cruise down your first run. But be warned: your legs are likely going to be burning after the first few runs.

But with vibes running at an all-time high, any pain will be short-lived. With every run, muscle memory will kick in and each turn will feel more and more natural.

As the day winds on you and your pals might find yourselves scattered across the mountain. But everyone knows the final meeting spot to get together and have a post-ride bevy to truly kick off a new, gnarly season.

The First of Many Days on the Slopes

McMorris has attended a few opening days in his time. The opportunity to spin laps powered by a chairlift with good friends is something else. Follow these steps on your first day of the season and you’re bound to build the stoke and have some fun with some friends.

To find out what your favourite snowboard movie is, head over to Red Bull TV and catch all the snowboard content you could ask for.