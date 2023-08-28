Reach the top from the get-go with Gekko: a Valorant Agent Guide

Attention all collegiate VALORANT players in Canada! Red Bull Campus Clutch is back for it's third year and registration is now open. Head over to the OFFICIAL WEBSITE to register and join the Red Bull Canada Discord to stay up to date.

With the most unique set of skills and abilities to offer Gekko and his crew of little creatures excel at versatile teamwork and playmaking. He fills the Initiator role, similar to Fade, who you can learn about here .

Gekko’s little team of critters sets him apart from the other agents. Each one comes with their own unique ability as well as an incredible passive that provides a way to regain their usage after a short cooldown. Each ability is aptly named after the critters too. Mosh or Moshpit (C ability) can be thrown like a grenade to create an area that shortly explodes, denying or eliminating enemies that step too close. Wingman (Q ability) can be sent forward to seek enemies dealing a concussive blast, alternatively, Wingman can be sent to plant or defuse the spike! Granted, Gekko must have the spike for Wingman to plant it.

Dizzy (E ability) can be sent into the air to shoot at enemies within her line of sight to blind them and Thrash (Ultimate) can be piloted to crash into Gekko’s enemies, exploding and detaining them for some time. The best part out of all of these abilities, beyond the fact that most of them take advantage of distinct debuffs, is that the passive ability Globules allows Gekko to reclaim Wingman, Dizzy, and Thrash after they have been used. While Thrash can only be reclaimed once, picking up the globs regains a charge after a brief cooldown of ten seconds. This is a great way to constantly reuse your team without having to spend extra creds and even use your ultimate twice!

Wingman (Q Ability)

As the name implies, Wingman is your multifaceted wingman going into battle. Considered primarily as an intel ability, once Wingman is cast, he will search for nearby enemies with a large frontal cone. Wingman doesn’t only move in a straight line, he can bounce from wall to wall and give audio cues when they get close to an enemy. If Wingman is able to detect and reach an enemy, he will leap towards them and concuss anyone within that cone of damage.

The beauty of this detection ability is that Wingman can discern decoys like Yoru’s, and even take the shortest path possible once he’s found his mark. He won’t be running in a straight line but can turn or curve his path. Wingman can be stopped though. Unfortunately, he has a health pool of 100 points and enemies can defeat him before he reaches his target. This can work to your advantage as it doesn't leave you empty handed, providing both his glob to potentially be picked up again and the audio information of your enemy’s position.

As a secondary ability, Wingman can either defuse or plant the spike depending on the side you’re on that round. Using your alternate fire, you can aim Wingman towards the spike to defuse it or plant it, provided it’s in your inventory. However, while Wingman is interacting with the spike, any enemy ability or weapon that damages him to zero health points or pulls him away from the spike will instantly defeat him, turning him into a glob.

Both uses are incredibly versatile and, combined with Gekko’s other critters, can unleash devastating results in the battlefield for both offensive or defensive plays. For example, sending Wingman to plant or defuse the bomb and tossing a Mosh Pit to prevent enemy line of sight or from reaching Wingman. Perhaps, tossing out both Dizzy and Wingman to concuss and blind not just one enemy but potentially an entire team or deny an area for a strong push.

Gekko and friends © Riot Games

Dizzy (E Ability)

Dizzy is Gekko’s signature ability and, combined with his passive, is an extremely powerful tool. Dizzy’s worthwhile trait is the ability to blind Gekko’s enemies. After being equipped, Dizzy can be thrown forward into the air and, after a brief wind up, blasts any foes in her line of sight with a plasma shot that blinds them.

There’s two really unique things about this ability. The first key thing to lookout for is that she shoots enemy’s in her line of sight, meaning she doesn’t function like a flashbang that blinds enemies like Phoenix. Looking away from Dizzy yet still being in her line of sight will still get you blinded. Her blind effect is also different from just having a flash of white coloring your entire screen, instead it’s a splash of the blue plasma covering large swathes of your screen. It can be considered similar to getting inked in Mario Kart for reference.

The second key thing is that Dizzy’s plasma shot will also leave a small trail of plasma on the area where her painted target stands. If the enemy tries to hide, you’ll still be able to track them behind the corner. Additionally, Dizzy can tag multiple enemies at once so long as she herself isn’t damaged to zero health. Finally, once depleted or defeated, Dizzy turns into a glob on the ground for twenty seconds, ready to be picked up like an ultimate orb. After being picked up Gekko regains the charge to use her again after a cooldown of ten seconds.

Moshpit (C Ability)

If you’ve read our Harbor guide , then you’ll have an easier time grasping the ways to utilize Mosh. Unlike Harbor though, Mosh’s ability is more than a zoning or deterrent ability and can deal damage over time to anyone standing on the pit once it ignites. The area for the Mosh Pit is quite large and throwing it with your primary fire tosses the pit long range, while using your alternate fire throws it short range.

There are two radii in Mosh’s pit, after the wind up the inner radius explodes dealing a full 150 damage to any victim standing on it and the outer radius which deals tick damage, or damage over time. Both sources of damage are dangerous regardless of how much damage they deal and the range of area denial or restrictions Mosh Pit creates is noticeable.

Unfortunately, Mosh does not turn into a glob (since they blow up) so it is important to take full advantage of it’s deterring capabilities by combining it with Gekko’s skills alongside stuns and debuffs from your teammates. Mosh Pit’s potential excels on whether it’s for attacking the site and protecting the plant or defusing the site and ensuring enemies do not impede on your countdown to victory.

Gekko and his companions stay stylish © Riot Games

Thrash (Ultimate)

Gekko is the only character in the game that can use his ultimate twice in a round. Due to his Globules passive, Thrash will become a glob on the arena for 20 seconds after use, and then can be used again after a 10 second cooldown after you pick it up. Not only is having two ultimates in a round devastating for the enemy team but Thrash’s power is in more than just an activation and subsequent reactivation, but it’s in an intel first run and a detain and damage run second.

Thrash connects with Gekko’s mind allowing Gekko to send Thrash, like a drone, across the map for a short duration. This does put Gekko in a vulnerable state while he is remote controlling Thrash, but the pros far outweigh the cons for this ultimate. Once Thrash is sent forward, Gekko can control where she goes. Once they’re enemy bound, she can lunge towards them to explode and detain them. Detain is a powerful debuff and only one other agent has such an effect in their kit, Killjoy and her Lockdown ultimate.

Detain is a status effect that slows the enemies and disables them from using their items, weapons, items, and even the spike. The enemy or group of enemies will be detained for six seconds, more than enough time for Gekko and his squad to push up on the enemy position or objective. Having the power to potentially unleash this ability twice is incredible and only adds to what makes Gekko stand apart from all the other agents that came before him.