Rule the Ring: Tips for the Red Bull Ring

Asseto Corsa Red Bull Ring © Kunos Simulazioni

Red Bull Ring has been recreated in many video games These shots are from the absolutely gorgeous Asseto Corsa by Kunos Simulazioni (in case you want to practice in a sim).

Nestled deep in the hills of Austria, lies one of the most famous racetracks in the world. The Red Bull Ring, a staple on many global racing series schedules, has found its way into the most notable sim-racing platforms in gaming. With only ten corners, every apex matters. Exit speed is so important at the Styrian temple of speed. Having troubles? We’ll take you through sector-by-sector of our very own stomping grounds, the Red Bull Ring.

Sector One: Simple, but critical

Asseto Corsa Turn 1 Exit Curbing © Kunos Simulazioni

Sector one is all about exit speed, considering it’s only one corner and a straight. Being brave with entry speed into turn one and not being afraid to push the car to the edge of the track on the exit is key to building speed onto the longest straightaway on the circuit. Whether maximizing lap time or setting up an overtake, coming into turn three with a good head of steam is crucial. Looking at a track map, turn two is the slight left before the sector ends. It’s not a real corner, but we’ll include it to keep the suits happy.

Sector Two: Over the hills we go!

Asseto Corsa Red Bull Ring Hills © Kunos Simulazioni

Same song, different chorus is how sector two starts off. Throttle control is essential in T3 because of the elevation change. It’s super easy to over-rotate and exit poorly with how the corner is cambered so, if you need to sacrifice on the throttle to make sure you’re hooked up on exit, that’s always going to be worth it. Turn 4 is another great overtaking opportunity, coming after the second of three long straights. Use the curbing on the exit of turn five and be brave on entry into turn six. It’s very easy to get loose on the brakes, especially on cold tires, but fortune favours the bold and a late apex will have you set up nicely for sector three.

Sector Three: The Grand finale

Asseto Corsa Red Bull Ring Turn 8 © Kunos Simulazioni

Sector one and two have the bulk of the action but that doesn’t make sector three any less important. The last few turns on the circuit have fast and flowing corners that will reward those who are committed with their entry speed. Turn seven is a similar story to turn six, but the bountiful amounts of curbing on exit will allow you to extend as far as the stewards allow. Your turn in for seven will dictate whether you understeer wide into the dirt or turn too sharply and scrub speed onto the back straight. Using track limits to your advantage is a theme to the whole course however it is especially important in the last sector.

Turn nine is another late apex. Don’t be afraid to run the car wide on the curbing on exit, but try and have all four tires back on the pavement before the final corner of turn ten to get the most grip. Turn ten is a quick clip of the inside sausage curb and running as wide as you can on exit. Carry as much speed down the main straight and get ready to do it all over again.

Asseto Corsa Red Bull Ring Back to Turn 1 © Kunos Simulazioni

Excited to give this iconic circuit (no bias, we promise) another try? Having the wheel of a Formula 4 car in your hands might be intimidating but keeping these tips in mind will have you ready to tackle all the Red Bull Ring can throw at you!

Good luck, and see you on track!