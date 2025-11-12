How to turn anxiety into energy: Simple hacks you need to know

“Mental coaching used to be stigmatised. Now it plays a key role,” says Kate O’Keeffe. She works as a mental training expert at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center (APC) – a high-performance facility in Thalgau, near Salzburg. O’Keeffe supports world-class athletes who face intense pressure, where even the smallest error can change everything. And while most of us aren’t steering a race car through a tight corner or launching off a mountain bike ramp, we do know the feeling of nerves before a race, an event or even a tough training session.