Fitness
How to turn anxiety into energy: Simple hacks you need to know
In what ways does mental training improve an athlete’s performance?
Mental training and physical training go hand in hand. Techniques such as visualisation, self-talk, mindful breathing and intentional mental rest improve concentration, reduce stress and promote recovery, helping athletes to give the best of themselves.
How has your discipline changed over the years?
Sports psychology used to focus on isolated actions and was often stigmatised as something that only ‘weak-minded’ people needed. Nowadays, research and practical application have turned mental coaching into a recognised discipline that’s key to improving performance.
How does a mental training expert help athletes to recover following an injury?
Injuries often come with fear, anxiety and dips in motivation. Recovery is based on gradual exposure, monitoring progress and rediscovering a sense of safety in movements. Fear is natural, but if it’s channelled correctly, it can shift from being an obstacle into becoming a tool.
Winter sports are stressful by nature. How do athletes deal with the tension?
Grounding techniques help athletes reconnect with the present moment and take back control in a fraction of a second. Mindful breathing, self-talk and simple reset gestures – a breath, a word – help athletes to maintain concentration and immediately recover from mistakes.
What role do mental routines or rituals play in their performance?
Little repeated habits send a signal to the brain that it’s time to act. For example, a snowboarder might visualise their first jump, or a biathlete might repeat a breathing pattern before firing a shot. These rituals create a sense of certainty and help to improve athletes’ control over their emotions.
Can you share a simple mental exercise for managing stress or improving concentration?
Try the ‘physiological sigh’: Focus on your breathing. Breathe in deeply through the nose. Hold it for a moment, then breathe in again briefly to maximise the amount of air in your lungs. Breathe out slowly through your mouth. Repeat this two or three times. This quick exercise reduces stress, lowers the heart rate and refocuses the attention. It’s useful in sports and also every day life.
Fell stressed? Follow this expert-approved simple mental exercise
- Focus on your breathing.
- Breathe in deeply through the nose.
- Hold it for a moment, then breathe in again briefly to maximise the amount of air in your lungs.
- Breathe out slowly through your mouth. Repeat this two or three times. This quick exercise reduces stress, lowers the heart rate and refocuses the attention. It’s useful in sports and also every day life.