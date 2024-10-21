HYROX season kicks-off with fierce rivalries and blazing fast wins

The HYROX season kicked-off with intensity in Amsterdam, Netherlands, setting the stage for fierce competition ahead. The world's top HYROX athletes battled for a podium finish in the first Major event of the 2024–25 season, all aiming for a spot at the HYROX World Championships. Competing were stars like Men’s Doubles champion Jake Dearden , reigning Women’s Singles champion Megan Jacoby, three-time world champion Lauren Weeks and defending Men’s Singles champion Alexander Roncevic. Returning after the summer break, they were out to prove they'd sharpened their skills.

In Amsterdam, the race wasn't just about winning – it was a test of who had pushed themselves hardest during the off-season, transforming weaknesses into strengths and showing they had the endurance to rise up as the strongest of the season.

The Elite 15 women power away in Amsterdam © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Women's Elite 15: Lauren Weeks impresses

Buoyed by a lively crowd, three-time Women’s world champion Lauren Weeks, LA champion Lau-ren Griffith and defending champion Megan Jacoby battled for first place. At the mid-point, the three were neck-and-neck coming into the burpees station and at times there was just one second difference between Weeks and Jacoby.

Ultimately, Weeks claimed victory, in a finishing time of 58m 12s, coming just 11 seconds short of her current women's world record time of 58m 3s she set in Vienna, Austria, earlier this year.

Initially, it looked like Weeks had smashed her world record time, but during post-race analysis HYROX discovered that the Burpees and Lunges stations were accidentally laid out shorter than the required distances, meaning all athletes times were adjusted to add 36s per Male athlete and 44s per Female athlete. Nonetheless, Weeks's time was incredibly impressive.

Read the statement issued by HYROX below:

"In post race analysis when reviewing times on certain stations we registered a deviation from our expected finishing times.

We subsequently reviewed course distances and were made aware of a difference from our standards in the recent course set up at the Major race in Amsterdam. (the grid was measured at 18 meters instead of the required 20 meters). This resulted in the Burpees and Lunges being shorter than the required distances. Our Pre Race protocols are designed to ensure uniform and consistent measurements in race courses, these protocols failed in this instance due to human error.

Because this was a closed race, the qualification slots for Worlds and upcoming majors will still stand, as all participants competed under the same conditions.

A standardised time adjustment will be applied to all athletes to address the discrepancy in times. This adjustment is based on the average burpee and lunge times for male and female athletes, excluding the times of those who received penalties.The adjustment stands at 36s per male athlete and 44s per female athlete."

Reigning world champ Megan Jacoby pushed hard, but couldn't match Weeks © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Reigning world champion Megan Jacoby finished second in 58m 44s. The American stayed composed throughout the race, showing her class, but couldn't quite keep up with her long-time rival this time. "It was an absolute fight out there today," Jacoby said post-race. "This is a test and the big goal is the World Championships."

The race showed that there's probably going to be a big battle at the top this season between Weeks and Jacoby.

"The course was very smooth, it was definitely set up for a fast run,” Weeks said post-race. “My run felt really, really good.” As for the toughest part she said: "I'm always so nervous before I hit the sleds, because some days they're hard and other days they fly."

Weeks had previously said she wasn’t "HYROX race-ready", due to it being so early in the season and having not had chance to train specific stations.

Weeks won despite admitting she's not yet up to her best © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

I’m always so nervous before I hit the sleds, because some days they’re hard and some days they fly Lauren Weeks

The three-time world champion, 34-year-old American Weeks is one of the most successful competitors in the history of the sport. In 2022, she even competed in the HYROX World Championships while eight months pregnant, finishing in the top 10.

"Every race is different," Weeks says. "I can't go in with the expectation that I'm going to feel great every single race. Sometimes I start my first run feeling amazing and sometimes I'll feel like ‘today is going to be a long one’. It’s just knowing you must give it your all every single time," Weeks said of her pre-race mindset.

Despite not feeling race fit, she had spent the off-season widening her skill set and enjoying herself: "I actually had a lot of fun. I wouldn't say that I dialed-in my training, I jumped into some road races, I did some trail races, I did some obstacle course races. I tried to spread my wings and try different things."

As for the future, Weeks is cautious about peaking too early and is unsure about attending the HYROX Open Asian Championships event in Hong Kong on November 23–24, as it would take her away from her now two-year-old daughter.

Australian Elite 15 rookie shocks the pros

22-year-old Joanna Wietrzyk made a big impression on her Elite 15 debut © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Aged 22 and in her debut Elite 15 race, third place finisher and former tennis player Johanna Wietrzyk was mentioned by winner Lauren Weeks as being able to bridge the sport to the next generation. "I was lagging behind and chipping away, I was really proud of myself," Wietrzyk said. "I stuck to my race plan and it clearly worked."

Men's Elite 15: world champ Alexander Roncevic holds strong

34-year-old Austrian Alexander Roncevic – who has a swimming background and, having won the 2024 Elite 15 HYROX World Championship at Nice's Palais des Expositions earlier this year, is regarded as the best in the sport – took an early lead coming into the ski erg station, with Australian James Kelly close on his heels.

American Rylan Schadegg was not far behind and 36 minutes into the race, Kelly found himself ahead of previous world champion Hunter McIntyre's record time at this stage – as was Roncevic, who quickly overtook him.

Alexander Roncevic and James Kelly battled hard for the Elite Men's win © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool All the people expect something from you, so it's a bit of pressure, but I love HYROX and the community Alexander Roncevic

The pair fought it out all the way to the end, glancing back over their shoulders to check where the other was. In the final event, the wall balls, Roncevic was a handful of reps ahead of Kelly at the start, until four no-reps delayed him. Then, Kelly dropped the ball.

In the end, it was Roncevic who bagged the title, finishing in 54m 7s. He was followed by Kelly in 54m 29s, dipping just under the 54 minute mark. Hunter McIntyre, who currently holds the world record of 52m 33s, was a notable absence in the race.

"All the people expect something from you, so it's a bit of pressure, but I love HYROX and the community, so it's fun just coming here," Roncevic said of his first time defending a championship. He’s now ready to focus on HYROX Chicago, which takes place on November 16.

"With being a world champion, some confidence comes with it," Roncevic continued. "My goal was to set the pace for myself. I knew it was going to be a running game and James is a better runner, but I knew I was going to crush on the stations and that's what happened. The wall balls were pretty close, but I knew I was going to make it. We played a bit around, but everything my side was under control."

The wall balls proved the decisive station in the men's contest © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

In his own post-race interview, the Australian Kelly was reflective. "The first thing I said to him was I thought I broke him twice,” he said, referencing when Roncevic stopped for a water break and a moment post-farmer's carry. "Kudos to Roncevic, he’s come back strong and proven he’s the man to beat."

A teacher with an exciting hobby

In the meantime, Roncevic isn't a full-time athlete – he actually works as a teacher in Vienna. "HYROX is more like a hobby for me," he says. His training is focused on running. “The better you run, the better you'll be at HYROX. In an Open race, if you’re going for Pro, you need to lift weights and get stronger as well, but overall, get better on your runs and you’ll drop your HYROX time."

Roncevic's approach is unconventional. "My training is always way harder than the race," he admits. "In practice, I have my friends around me when I do wall balls, throwing things at me to distract me, and I try to keep going.”

Jake Dearden races first Elite 15 just days after Berlin Marathon

In his first-ever Elite 15 race, Jake Dearden made a strong impression as one of HYROX's rising stars. Coming off an exceptional athletic feat of running the Berlin Marathon in 2h 28m and a new personal best at HYROX Pro Cape Town, all within a span of just two weeks.

Jake Dearden stepped up to the Elite 15 in Amsterdam and learned a lot © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Dearden is firmly fixed on qualifying for the World Championships © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Stepping up from Open Pro to the intense competition of Elite 15, Dearden embraced the challenge with optimism: "It’s a different atmosphere – fewer competitors, more pressure and stronger rivals." While he finished 11th, Dearden remains unfazed and eager to improve. "This experience was humbling, but it's where the real learning happens. It's a stepping-stone towards my ultimate goal of making it to the Elite 15 at the World Championships." With his hunger to excel and willingness to grow from every race, Dearden is a talent to watch in the HYROX world.

What is HYROX and how does the ultimate fitness race work?

Founded in November 2017 with its first season held in 2019, HYROX is a fitness competition combining 8km of running with eight functional workout stations. It bills itself as 'The World Series of Fitness Racing' and 'A sport for Everybody'. Open to amateurs and pros alike, it's the world's fastest-growing hybrid fitness race with over 40 global races held in 2023 and over 90,000 athletes participating.

"The growth of HYROX is just incredible to see," says HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste. "We’re expecting over 600,000 aplications this year, which means we're definitely not a niche sport anymore. That's beautiful to see.

“I think the beauty of HYROX is we didn’t reinvent the wheel. We just took the two biggest sports in the world – running and fitness – and combined them into an actual competition. HYROX is a way that people in gyms globally are already training. We are very accessible, although it's tough. In theory, we could all line-up on the start line right now and we’d be able to finish."

As for the future, Fürste says: "I think that the growth of this sport just shows that there's a lot of dedication. We want to have HYROX events in the 150 biggest cities in the world and the ultimate goal is to make HYROX fitness racing an Olympic sport."

HYROX has exploded in popularity around the world © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Upcoming World Championship location revealed

HYROX has revealed that the next World Championships will take place in Chicago, USA, at the historic Navy Pier of June 12-15, 2025. For more upcoming races, checkout the HYROX event calendar.