HYROX World Championships 2025: Everything you need to know

Who are the fittest people in the world? Find out at the HYROX World Championship in Chicago, United States, on June 12–15 , where elite athletes and amateurs face off in a brutal mix of running, rowing and intense functional fitness workouts. It's the ultimate test of strength, endurance and agility. Dive into the action and see who will claim the title of the fittest on earth with our HYROX World Championship guide.

01 What is HYROX?

HYROX is a competitive fitness race that combines functional exercises with running. It is designed to test participants' strength, endurance and overall fitness in a standardised format, making it possible to compare performances across different events and locations.

The low entry barriers allow many gym enthusiasts to take part in HYROX, but make no mistake – the fitness race does require good overall fitness and preparedness on race day. Participants must perform a functional workout after every 1km run. In total, athletes run 1km eight times and compete in eight different workouts in between the running segments. Each workout is immediately followed by a run segment – so there is no time to slow down or rest.

The functional fitness stations in HYROX

1km SkiErg

50m sled push

50m sled pull

80m burpee broad jumps

1km rowing

200m farmers carry

100m sandbag lunges

100 wall balls

The format of the race never changes and is repeated in large indoor arenas across the globe.

02 What are the different HYROX race categories?

Anyone can take part in HYROX. There are four different categories you can compete in:

Hyrox Open - Complete the race individually with the standard weights.

Hyrox Doubles - Complete the race with a partner. You both do the runs and share the workouts. The subcategories are Doubles Women, Doubles Mixed and Doubles Men.

Hyrox Relay – Complete the race in a team of four; each person completes two runs and two workouts.

Hyrox Pro - Complete the race yourself with heavier weights and fight for your spot in the Elite 15.

Elite 15 – To compete amongst the best 15 men and women of the sport you have to qualify throughout the season in designated race.

Where are the HYROX World Championships 2025?

The HYROX World Championships are set to take place from June 12–15, returning to the United States in the city of Chicago. As the sport continues to expand globally, this year's event introduces a new four-day format with different divisions competing on separate days. This structure not only helps manage the scale of the competition, but also gives athletes the unique chance to qualify for and compete in both Singles and Doubles divisions – something that wasn't possible in previous years.

A major highlight of the weekend will be the Elite 15 races, where the top 15 men and top 15 women of the season will go head-to-head for the sport’s most prestigious title and prize money. All eyes will be on last year's champions, Alexander Roncevic and Megan Jacoby, as they return to defend their crowns against a stacked field of world-class competitors.

Who are the best HYROX athletes in the world? Elite 15 preview

Reigning HYROX world champion Alexander Roncevic opened the 2024–25 season with a dominant win in Amsterdam (54m 7s) and has since taken a measured approach, opting for selective races as he builds toward the World Championship.

Australia's James Kelly has emerged as the standout of the season. After a commanding win in Hong Kong, where he outran top contenders like Tim Wenisch and Hunter McIntyre, Kelly set a new world record in Glasgow (53m 22s) and established himself as the man to beat in Chicago. Veteran Hunter McIntyre, a three-time world champion and key figure in HYROX’s rise, has struggled for form this season. A disappointing eighth-place finish in Glasgow marked a low point, but with his experience, a strong comeback can't be ruled out.

With more HYROX wins than any athlete and a world record of 56m 22s, Lauren Weeks remains the benchmark in the women's field. She's the defending world champion, but challengers are closing in.

Megan Jacoby, a former NCAA track athlete, continues to impress with consistent performances, including a PB of 58m 43s in Amsterdam. She's a strong all-rounder and a key name in the chase for the podium.

One of the season's most talked-about breakout competitors is Joana Wietrzyk. The 22-year-old from Australia placed third in her debut in Amsterdam, won the Hong Kong Major and posted a PB of 56m 48s in Glasgow – faster than the previous world record. Her rapid rise puts her firmly in contention for the title in Chicago.

New in 2025: HYROX Elite 15 Doubles

For the first time, HYROX introduces the Elite 15 Pro Doubles division, where two men or two women team up to compete at the highest level. This new format brings an exciting dynamic, as athletes face the same grueling tests of strength, endurance, and speed together.

HYROX Elite 15 Pro Doubles Men’s Race

HYROX Elite 15 Pro Doubles Women’s Race

Expect intense competition as top athletes unite to fight for the coveted title of Elite 15 Pro Doubles Champion.

How do you qualify for the HYROX World Championships?

To secure a spot at the HYROX World Championships, athletes must earn a top finish in their age group at one of the season’s official HYROX races. The number of qualifying slots at each event depends on how many competitors are in each division. For those aiming even higher, qualification for the Elite 15 works differently.

These spots are reserved for the fastest 15 men and women globally, based on times set during the season – but with one important requirement: athletes must have posted their qualifying time at one of the HYROX Majors (Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, or Glasgow) or at the Last Chance Qualifier in Barcelona.

HYROX series - Beyond the ROX showcasing behind-the-grind athlete stories

Catch up on all the season's action leading to the big race in a brand-new HYROX series Beyond the ROX on Red Bull TV. The 2025 season has been wild and with the HYROX World Championship in Chicago looming large, the only guarantee is chaos, sweat, and greatness.

Veterans like McIntyre and Weeks are looking to reclaim glory. Rising stars like Wietrzyk and Kelly are rewriting the rules. And somewhere in the middle, the next big surprise is waiting to happen.

Stay tuned for more updates and HYROX stories as the World Championship weekend approaches.