Isack Hadjar’s unexpected podium: The rookie rising fast in F1

Fifteen races into his rookie Formula One season, Isack Hadjar secured his first podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. Hadjar unexpectedly finished fourth at qualifying the day before, his career-best position on the grid, and he did not waste his starting position. The decisive moment in the grand prix happened when championship contender Lando Norris had to retire with an oil leak, promoting the newbie driver into the third position.

“It feels a bit unreal,” said Hadjar. “What was most surprising for me was keeping that fourth place for the whole race."

The young driver is off to an impressive first season.

French Youtuber LeBouseuh is also impressed by Hadjar. "I get nervous when I talk to someone who could be my little brother," LeBouseuh said at the start of his interview with Hadjar. You can hardly blame him, as it's only natural to be impressed by this raw talent who made his F1 bow at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Romain 'LeBouseuh' Goisbeau, a YouTuber with 4.53m subscribers, offered his followers the opportunity to get to know Hadjar in a more relaxed atmosphere than usual. If you speak French, feel free to click on the link above to watch the full thing, but if not, let us pick out the key moments from the interview – which took place shortly after the start of the season – as he talks about the "real life of an F1 driver".

01 A childhood dream comes true

Isack Hadjar with his Formula 3 car in Hungary © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

Only five years passed between Isack Hadjar's birth and the moment he put his foot on the accelerator for the first time. A year later, he then took a more "serious" (in his own words) step (yes, at the age of six) in this direction. Under these circumstances, you'd usually assume that pushy parents were to blame for putting him behind the wheel at such an early ages, but that wasn't the case here: "I always wanted to do it. Have you seen the film Cars? It gave me the impetus. I saw it and thought: 'OK, that's it, that's my thing'," he says. "I always had at least a little car in my hand."

When he was seven years old, he took part in his first regional competitions with a 4.5hp kart. That was the start of a burgeoning career. From regional level to the 2018 World Championships, Hadjar was able to prove himself in karting on almost every circuit in the country before moving to the next level.

02 Joining the FFSA

Isack Hadjar, the rising star of French motorsport © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

After that, he was gripped by his obsession with Formula One. Although he continued his education at a public school when he joined the FFSA (Fédération Française du Sport Automobile) academy, he says in retrospect: "The FFSA was like a second home". It was there that he discovered the joys of single-seater racing in F4, finishing seventh in the French championship and taking his first victory at Spa-Francorchamps . A year later, at the age of 16, he had eight further podiums, two poles and three wins, finishing third overall.

The fact that he was a talent for the future could no longer be denied. He joined the FRECA, a regional F3 championship halfway between F4 and F3. While some drivers try to go straight from one level to the other by skipping this intermediate stage, in hindsight Hadjar is glad he made the decision to make the transition easier for himself. The decision paid off, as he became a star in the Formula Regional. He cemented his position as Rookie of the Year with a magnificent victory in Monaco. Following his third place in the overall standings, the Red Bull Junior Team took notice and announced that he would join them for the 2022 season; this time in F3.

Isack Hadjar is now part of Formula One © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

His obvious talent meant he only spent a short time in F3. He raced there for one season, battling Victor Martins and Oliver Bearman straight for the title. Unfortunately, a failed qualifying session in Monza ruined his chances of overall victory. Despite the disappointment, Hadjar saw this stage as a real learning experience, particularly in terms of media exposure: "It takes place at the same time as F1 and is broadcast on Canal Plus, so of course the media coverage is not the same." He finished fourth, but made such a good impression that he was promoted to F2 a few months later.

His first season was all about getting used to the new environment. He says of the transition from F3 to F2: "It was difficult, the step was complicated. I remember that I didn't feel comfortable in my team. It's no longer just 'here, we give you the car and you drive it', this was a real, collective effort together with the engineers. If you don't feel well looked after, it can't work. He finished 14th, but in the following season Hadjar continued to establish himself as a rising star in motorsport. He finished runner-up in the F2 World Championship with Campos Racing, narrowly missing out on the title. As he prepared for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, he was a few points behind Gabriel Bortoleto. Unfortunately, the Hadjar stalled on the start line and his Brazilian rival went on to finish second and claim the title. Looking back, however, this season was a complete success: "We did everything right," he says with a proud smile on his face.

03 The tough times behind the glamour

On the F2 podium © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

F1 drivers are often the envy of the younger generation. As successful sporting role models, they spark interest, curiosity and sometimes even envy. But when LeBouseuh asks Isack to talk about the difficulties he has experienced in his young career, the driver seems to have no choice but to be honest. He has to go back to the beginning of his career: "When I drove my first international season, I realised how hard it is. When you're young, you're already under financial pressure that you'll carry with you for the rest of your career. This financial aspect frustrated me; it was hard to cope with not being able to take part in all the championship races," he laments. "While I was at school, my colleagues were on the track [...] when you get to the race, you're obviously much less prepared [than they are]."

And then his switch to F2 was anything but a walk in the park: "The most difficult year of my life? That was in F2. In 2023, there were times when I thought: 'I'll never make it into F1'. When things aren't going so well, there are weekends when you wonder why you've made this journey. To be honest, I've had some really bad times," he explains and is all the more pleased to be in his current position despite the many obstacles.

04 A new environment with familiar faces

Hadjar's development has been exponential © Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool

After what has been an exponential rise over the years, Hadjar is now at a turning point in his career. The point at which the interview happened was characterised by his preparations for the premier class of motorsport. When asked about his previous relationships with his team-mates, Isack showed no reservations: "I may be biased, but I think I'm an easy-going team-mate. I consider myself a real team player. I've always been good to my colleagues, I don't try to hide information". In fact, the French prodigy has already settled in Italy to familiarise himself with his new surroundings.

When asked about his relationship with his other rivals, he replies: "I get on well with Pierre [Gasly] and of course I also know the F2 drivers who have moved up to F1 very well. These guys have been part of my life since we were kids. We've raced in the same championships, we've chased each other around the track and watched our progression from karting to F1. It's great to be on the grid with people like that."

05 His first F1 season and beyond

In Sprint Qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix © Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar is now the third Frenchman to currently be competing in Formula One, along with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Although he's always been considered a promising candidate for the premier class, he's been able to take it one step at a time. Today, he's particularly grateful for the influence his family had on his development. "They were always by my side, the whole thing is a family project. You can't decide on your own at the age of seven to start karting. You need the right support, the right people around you. My parents have always been smart. We always specifically chose the championships we wanted to take part in. I think we were smart about it."

"My goal is to surpass myself", Hadjar said earlier in the season. "I realise that I don't have a car that I can win with straight away. I want to make such an impression on the track that people say: 'He's got what it takes'." His Dutch GP podium left little doubt he does.

Hadjar has made it to F1 one step at a time © Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool