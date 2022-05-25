Bike
© Toby Cowley
MTB
Check out Jackson Goldstone's new Santa Cruz V10
The reigning Junior World Champ and current championship leader Jackson Goldstone breaks down his newest mountain bike from Santa Cruz.
Jackson Goldstone has proven himself to be one of the most exciting up-and-coming riders in modern day downhill racing.
The 2021 overall World Cup and Junior World Champion captured three world cup wins and six consecutive podiums as a first-year junior, and even posted the faster time than any elite rider at the season’s 2nd stop in Les Gets.
This considerable success sparked a jersey change for the Squamish ripper, as he opted to join the Santa Cruz Syndicate team ahead of the new season, joining legendary names like Laurie Greenland, Greg Minnaar, and Nina Hoffman on the alls-star team.
So far, Goldstone’s performance on the heavily-acclaimed Santa Cruz V10 downhill mountain bike has been nothing short of perfection. The 18-year-old has registered a World Cup win in Lourdes and a second place finish at Fort William in the first two stops of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup circuit — and ultimately his dream bike setup has enabled such achievement.
Built around the Santa Cruz V10 frame, Goldstone’s ride prioritizes smoothness, response, and adaptability. The V10 frame features a Virtual Pivot Point (VPP) shock linkage designed to eliminate unwanted compression and maximize plushness through the rough stuff. Additionally, the V10 comes equipped with an adjustable chain stay in which Goldstone likes to keep low chip and long.
“The dream DH bike is loaded with plush suspension support, — so you don’t blow through your travel — has a perfect fit and feel, touchy brakes, and big wheels,” he explained.
His suspension includes a Fox 40 Factory GRIP2 in the front, and a Fox DHX2 Factory, which is tuned specifically for each track. But aside for varying suspension, Goldstone likes to keep his tire choice — mullet style with Maxxis 29x2.5 Assegai DH in the front and 27.5x2.4 Minion DHR 2 DH in the rear — and his handlebar height, length, and width consistent from race to race. The remainder of the bike is constructed with The Syndicate’s classic sponsors (Shimano for drivetrain and brakes, Chris King for headset, and Burgtec for finishing kit).
Lastly, Goldstone’s finishing touches include lots of VHS tape to reduce chain noise, and several sour patch kids wedged around the frame for mid-run energy.
Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10 in detail
- Frame: V10 MX Large
- Fork: Fox 40 Factory GRIP2
- Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
- Headset: Chris King, 8mm reducer
- Handlebar: Burgtec RideWide DH Carbon 30mm rise, cut to 785mm
- Grips: ODI Elite Pro
- Brakes: Shimano Saint with non-finned metal pads, 203mm Ice-Tec rotors
- Saddle: Burgtec Cloud
- Wheels: Reserve DH / Chris King
- Front tire: Maxxis 29x2.5 Assegai DH
- Rear tire: Maxxis 27.5x2.4 Minion DHR 2 DH
- Cassette: Shimano 10 speed 11-25
- Derailleur: Shimano Saint
- Cranks: Shimano Saint 165mm 36T
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
- Seatpost: Burgtec Xpress Carbon
Some additional details from Goldstone’s mechanic
- Tire PSI: between 22/24-25/27 depending on track and conditions, always 2psi lower in front.
- Fork PSI: settled between 67-69psi, 2 volume spacers.
- Shock settings: 450lb spring, HSC-4, LSC-3, HSR-2, LSR-9.
Watch Goldstone race his Santa Cruz V10 bike down the Leogang track at the next round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup, live on Red Bull TV, on June 12.