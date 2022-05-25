Jackson Goldstone V10 photos taken in Squamish, BC.
© Toby Cowley
Check out Jackson Goldstone's new Santa Cruz V10

The reigning Junior World Champ and current championship leader Jackson Goldstone breaks down his newest mountain bike from Santa Cruz.
By Alastair Spriggs
Published on
Jackson Goldstone has proven himself to be one of the most exciting up-and-coming riders in modern day downhill racing.
The 2021 overall World Cup and Junior World Champion captured three world cup wins and six consecutive podiums as a first-year junior, and even posted the faster time than any elite rider at the season’s 2nd stop in Les Gets.
Jackson Goldstone performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lourdes, France on March 27, 2022.
Junior world champ Jackson Goldstone
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
This considerable success sparked a jersey change for the Squamish ripper, as he opted to join the Santa Cruz Syndicate team ahead of the new season, joining legendary names like Laurie Greenland, Greg Minnaar, and Nina Hoffman on the alls-star team.
So far, Goldstone’s performance on the heavily-acclaimed Santa Cruz V10 downhill mountain bike has been nothing short of perfection. The 18-year-old has registered a World Cup win in Lourdes and a second place finish at Fort William in the first two stops of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup circuit — and ultimately his dream bike setup has enabled such achievement.
Jackson Goldstone celebrates at UCI DH World Cup in Lourdes, France on March 27, 2022
Jackson Goldstone victory in Lourdes
© Bartek Wolinski
Jackson Goldstone performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lourdes, France on March 26, 2022.
Jackson Goldstone
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Jackson Goldstone performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lourdes, France on March 26, 2022.
Jackson Goldstone in Lourdes
© Bartek Wolinski
Jackson Goldstone rides at Lourdes UCI MTB World Cup 2022
Jackson Goldstone on his way to winning the juniors World Cup race
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
Built around the Santa Cruz V10 frame, Goldstone’s ride prioritizes smoothness, response, and adaptability. The V10 frame features a Virtual Pivot Point (VPP) shock linkage designed to eliminate unwanted compression and maximize plushness through the rough stuff. Additionally, the V10 comes equipped with an adjustable chain stay in which Goldstone likes to keep low chip and long.
Jackson Goldstone V10 photos taken in Squamish, BC.
Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10
© Toby Cowley
“The dream DH bike is loaded with plush suspension support, — so you don’t blow through your travel — has a perfect fit and feel, touchy brakes, and big wheels,” he explained.
His suspension includes a Fox 40 Factory GRIP2 in the front, and a Fox DHX2 Factory, which is tuned specifically for each track. But aside for varying suspension, Goldstone likes to keep his tire choice — mullet style with Maxxis 29x2.5 Assegai DH in the front and 27.5x2.4 Minion DHR 2 DH in the rear — and his handlebar height, length, and width consistent from race to race. The remainder of the bike is constructed with The Syndicate’s classic sponsors (Shimano for drivetrain and brakes, Chris King for headset, and Burgtec for finishing kit).
Jackson Goldstone's shock of choice, photo taken in Squamish, BC.
Fox DHX2 Factory
© Toby Cowley
Lastly, Goldstone’s finishing touches include lots of VHS tape to reduce chain noise, and several sour patch kids wedged around the frame for mid-run energy.
Jackson Goldstone V10 photos taken in Squamish, BC.
Jackson Goldstone V10 custom name tag
© Toby Cowley

Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10 in detail

  • Frame: V10 MX Large
  • Fork: Fox 40 Factory GRIP2
  • Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
  • Headset: Chris King, 8mm reducer
  • Handlebar: Burgtec RideWide DH Carbon 30mm rise, cut to 785mm
  • Grips: ODI Elite Pro
  • Brakes: Shimano Saint with non-finned metal pads, 203mm Ice-Tec rotors
  • Saddle: Burgtec Cloud
  • Wheels: Reserve DH / Chris King
  • Front tire: Maxxis 29x2.5 Assegai DH
  • Rear tire: Maxxis 27.5x2.4 Minion DHR 2 DH
  • Cassette: Shimano 10 speed 11-25
  • Derailleur: Shimano Saint
  • Cranks: Shimano Saint 165mm 36T
  • Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
  • Seatpost: Burgtec Xpress Carbon
Jackson Goldstone stands next to his Santa Cruz V10 in Squamish, B.C.
Jackson Goldstone approved
© Toby Cowley
Jackson Goldstone's Fox 40 Factory GRIP2 Fork, photo taken in Squamish, B.C.
Fox 40 Factory GRIP2 Fork
© Toby Cowley
Jackson Goldstone V10 photos taken in Squamish, BC.
Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10
© Toby Cowley

Some additional details from Goldstone’s mechanic

  • Tire PSI: between 22/24-25/27 depending on track and conditions, always 2psi lower in front.
  • Fork PSI: settled between 67-69psi, 2 volume spacers.
  • Shock settings: 450lb spring, HSC-4, LSC-3, HSR-2, LSR-9.
Watch Goldstone race his Santa Cruz V10 bike down the Leogang track at the next round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup, live on Red Bull TV, on June 12.
