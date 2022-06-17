Bike
© Bartek Wolinski
MTB
Jackson Goldstone named Whip-Off champion at Crankworx Innsbruck
The 2022 Crankworx World Tour has kicked off with an impressive sideways showcase from Canadian downhill phenom Jackson Goldstone.
The 2022 Crankworx World Tour has officially kicked off in Innsbruck, Austria, and Canadian Jackson Goldstone drew first blood in the highly-anticipated Official European Whip-Off Championship.
Matching up against the world’s best, Goldstone was quick to prove that his reign over the junior World Cup DH scene hasn’t affected his ability to get stylish, and sideways. The 18-year-old joined Robin Goomes atop the podium in his second Crankworx World Tour Whip-Off victory.
Check out the player below to watch Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles compete against the world’s best freeriders at the Official European Whip-Off Championships, and head over to the Red Bull TV app to watch on all the 2022 Crankworx World Tour action from Innsbruck.
4 min
Whip-Off raw highlights – Innsbruck
The Innsbruck Whip-Off never fails to deliver and 2022 was no different. Here’s what went down.