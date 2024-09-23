From HYROX victory to marathon ambition: Jake Dearden on breaking barriers

I think it was January 2022, when a couple of the other personal trainers said ‘Oh, we're gonna go give this event a go.’ They came back absolutely buzzing about it. They said it was amazing. Shortly afterwards, a few more lads from the gym went to an event in London which was even bigger and they said I should have a go.

I ended up going to an event in October 2022 at Birmingham NEC arena. I came first in my age group and I saw the potential. I knew it was going to take off because it’s so well run and as a spectator you can watch it from start to finish. It isn’t like a marathon where you go to see someone and maybe just spot them a few times; in HYROX you can watch it all.

The conveyor belt system for the athletes is so good. You can sign up, be there on time and then go about your day within two and a half hours, total. It isn’t like CrossFit where you’re there all day.

Best of all, there’s a very low entry level, so 99 percent of people can train for it in 12 weeks and be able to complete a HYROX .