Canadian James Elliott is ready to take on Red Bull X-Alps

James Elliott has two passions – paragliding and physical fitness. In the Red Bull X-Alps he has found the ultimate test of body and mind.

The world’s toughest adventure race will see athletes race a 1,200km course around the European Alps this June. Only two modes of transport are allowed – hiking and flying by para-glider. There’s also a mandatory via ferrata section up an exposed rock peak in the Italian Dolomites, so climbing skills are also useful.

“The Red Bull X-Alps represents the perfect challenge for me,” says James. “I feel like I was born to do the race. From the moment I learned that such a race existed a decade ago, I decided I have to do this. While the race is indeed daunt-ing, I also find it energizing, which only boosts my already high level of motiva-tion to perform well. I love the preparation, training, logistics, challenges, and ex-citement of chasing this song.”

The 40-year-old, who spent time in the Canadian military, has physical endurance baked into his DNA and he’s been training like a beast. Over the winter, he took full advantage of Canada’s natural gym to get into condition. “Canadian winters are notoriously atrocious, so I would aim for back-to-back vertical gain days car-rying a 12kg backpack with 2,000m+ vertical and repeated the next day.”

“I also love gym work,” he says. “The fun stuff is big compound-movement leg workouts consisting of many squat variations, lunges, deadlifts and box jumps. Core and upper body aren't neglected, with lots of situps, rows, and windmill variations.”

James is one of 34 athletes selected to take part in the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps, which starts with a Prologue on June 8th with the main race starting on June 11th in Kitzbühel-Kirchberg, Austria.

Fans will be able to follow James every step of the way via Live Tracking – even enjoying a 3d POV cockpit view – on redbullxalps.com

“I’ve had a lifelong infatuation with flight,” adds James. “As a child, I would climb trees to be closer to the sky, and build and fly radio-controlled planes. I got my pilot's license as a teenager. It wasn’t until my basic paragliding course that I fi-nally felt like I discovered the purest form of flight, and I’ve never looked back!

“My passion for paragliding has only grown since then as I discovered the magic of cross country flying over the remote mountains of Western Canada. I’m now also deeply involved in the community of our sport as president of the West Coast Soaring Club (Canada’s largest free-flight club) and as a board member of our provincial flying association, the BCHPA.”

This year is the 20th anniversary of the first Red Bull X-Alps. There’s a rich herit-age of Canadians taking part in the race. Adventure legend Will Gadd took part in the first ever edition.

Will Gadd participating in Red Bull X-Alps in 2005 © Red Bull

“It was amazing and intense,” recalls Gadd. “And now the cool part is we all can get to watch in real time. For two weeks I don’t get a lot of work done. I watch this race every time, it’s got to be one of the coolest things ever in the world.”

Other Canadians to take on the race include the adventurer Max Fanderl, who did four editions 2007-2013 and Richard Brezina who competed in 2017. All selected athletes had to go through a rigorous selection process and were hand-picked by the race committee to ensure they were safe to fly in rough conditions across the Alps and fit enough to handle the consecutive days of long hikes in the moun-tains.

The lineup includes four women, the largest number of female athletes in the race.

The race was founded in 2003 by the late adventurer Hannes Arch and Ulrich Grill and has taken place every two years since.