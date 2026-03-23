Jamie Foy breaks down his rail design for KASSO Fest Skate & Sound

When I heard about KASSO, I was just like, “Damn, this is sick”. It's like something that I think skating is really good for, because it's more or less not about the tricks. It's more or less just successfully completing a course on your skateboard. So it's about board control and a full different aspect of skating that people don't really think about, rather than just technical tricks. And I think that's what just makes it really fun because it's pretty much anyone's game.

It's just, how long have you ridden on your skateboard? Or, how comfortable are you riding on your skateboard? That's really what it comes down to. It kind of just reminds me of an American Ninja Warrior-style competition, which people love.