Motocross phenom Jett Lawrence rides dramatically narrow track "On Rails"

Jett Lawrence lives by the motto "Make the hard work fun."

After Jett won the 2014 FIM Junior Motocross 65cc World Championship, his parents sold everything and moved the family from Australia to Europe to accelerate Jett’s learning curve. Even at age 12, Jett understood that if he applied himself, he could grind his way to the top levels of competition. His hard work paid off. Four years later, he turned pro.

Jett celebrated his rookie season as a professional motocross rider with a 1-2 punch. The 17-year-old Queenslander -- known around the paddock as simply "The Jett"-- scored his breakthrough victory at Fox Raceway in the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross tour. Soon after, he signed on as Red Bull’s newest athlete.

Jett Lawrence joins the Red Bull family after his first year as a pro © Garth Milan

To celebrate a demanding, but successful first year, Lawrence took on a new challenge in the off-season, one that tested him in a way he’s never experienced before. The project, called “On Rails,” pitted him against a custom-built supercross track that was dramatically reduced in width (only handlebar-wide in some areas), showcasing the riding precision that helped him become one of the most talked-about current pro riders.

The video of the Honda rider ripping the track – entitled “On Rails,” is available below. Lawrence discussed the recent project, the journey that led to his breakout season on bikes and then joining the Red Bull family.

Red Bull: Tell us about the On Rails project - How does it compare to your day job when you’re competing against a group of riders?

Jett Lawrence : It was definitely a little nerve wracking because it’s sorely different from what I race on. I race on a track that is 18-feet wide and most of the obstacles there were three-feet wide. It was so skinny and tall. You don’t want it to collapse away. It was funny because when I went around the track, and we were marking all the things off, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad.’ But once I saw it cut away, I was like (whistles). ‘That’s skinny.’ My first vision was it’s just so mind-blowing how the dirt could hold that and how skinny it is—like skinnier than a free-style ramp. So, it was mentally different and way different from what I race on.

What can you take away from the project from an accuracy standpoint? I’ve heard you say you don’t want to run over other drivers to win.

Passing someone clean, especially in Supercross, is a lot more mental than wrecking because anyone can go out there and go on the inside of you and punch you out the way. I feel like passing someone clean is obviously a lot harder because you have to make sure you're in the right spot, make sure you get this line correct. If you don’t, that opportunity can be gone in a matter of milliseconds. With passing, you have to be in the right spot, make sure the timing is right, make sure you get it clean, make sure you pass ‘em and make sure it counts otherwise if you don’t make it clean, they can get you back.

Jett Lawrence at Moto Sandbox in Groveland, FL © Garth Milan

Let’s jump back to the beginning. You’ve had quite the journey from Australia to Europe to the USA. How tough was it to leave Australia?

It was a bit of a struggle because I had all of my friends there. When I left, I was 12 or 13. It was hard to be a little kid, leaving all of my friends. You didn’t want to leave them. They were my best buddies. I had to learn to live life without them. Once we got out, we ended up planning every second year to go back and see our friends. But it was definitely hard, how young I was, living in Europe where they didn’t speak English at all. It was kind of harsh on me, but I’m glad I went through it.

Does the U.S. feel more like home to you?

Oh yeah! America is a lot similar to my home because Australia really follows America with a lot of things. It’s a big country and quite a popular country. In Europe, it was funny because Holland was only about 40 minutes from where we moved (Belgium) from one house to the other. So, it wasn’t much of a difference. But it was definitely a struggle to live there because they all lived different and it was really cold. You had to have a routine and once you had a routine, it wasn’t too bad.

What can you say about the sacrifice your parents made to give you this opportunity?

My mom and dad made a big sacrifice, plus my middle brother, Tate, has autism. He loved Australia. He had a special needs school and loved it there. So it sucked that he had to leave but they went through a lot of things to get us where we are now.

Jett Lawrence soars over the moon in Groveland, FL © Garth Milan

How is the racing dynamic different between riding at home in Australia compared to the time you spent in Europe and now the U.S.?

The racing in Australia wasn’t so big. There weren’t any amateurs and that stuff. But when I came over to Europe, it was a lot bigger, a lot longer motos and a lot more faster people. It’s over a two-day kind of thing. A little more relaxed. A little more calm. You qualify on Saturday, race on Sunday. Where over in America, we bust it out in one day. Bam! You have Practice 1, Practice 2, Race 1, Race 2—then you’re done and out. It’s definitely different than the GPs. And in America, it’s even more intense. We have short motos—so it’s sprints—and lots of fast kids that can go really fast for three laps. Now, here in the pros, it’s big, long motos in the outdoors. There’s a lot of fast guys out there. Supercross is very technical. You have to make sure you stay focused 100 percent of the time. The racing, they’re all different in their own ways in each country.

How has the transition been graduating from amateurs to Supercross and Motocross? To move up this quickly, compete against this level of competition and finish fourth in points after your first season in Motocross, what has that pressure been like?

It (2020) was pretty good even though I had two DNFs. If I didn’t have the two DNFs I would have got third. But it’s pretty decent for my first year. It was what we were looking for—to be consistent. For my age, it’s definitely a lot of pressure both physically and mentally. But I feel like this is what I’ve been working up to my whole life. I had a feeling it would be like this but this first year, it’s definitely been big. I’ve tried to stay positive with a lot of things and confident. But the second year, I feel like, has got to be a lot easier.

Jett’s custom track was cut down to 3 feet in some areas © Garth Milan

When you won the season finale at Pala—in just your ninth start—how did it feel and what did it do for your confidence?

It definitely felt good because I’ve been working really hard to do that for a while and it was good to get it done in my rookie season. There has been a long road to that because I got injured (broken collarbone) at the start of the year with Supercross (Anaheim2, 1/19). It was good to get a win under my belt and finally taste victory after a few rough sports.

What’s your daily routine like?

I don’t go to school at all anymore. In Australia, when you turn 15 or 16, if you have a job and get paid, you don’t have to do schoolwork. I just had to show them my contract—to let them know that ‘Yeah, I’m a professional athlete.’ Thankfully, I don’t have homework, oh my goodness, on top of all my other stuff. I don’t know if I could do it (laughs). I usually spend 9-12 at the track, get some lunch, then get an hour and 30 recovery cycle in. Then sometimes, at nighttime, I’ll go to the W gym to get my muscle stronger and more efficient.

You talk a lot about precision with you riding craft. How important is working on balance in your workout routine?

Balance is really key with a motorcycle. Balance if 50 percent of the whole riding thing. There are other little pieces, but you need your balance 100 percent because if you’re off balance anywhere it could end bad. If you’re unbalanced in the whoops, you could end up sideways, start cartwheeling and injure yourself. If you’re off balanced in a rut, you could jump off of the track and into something. Balance is key in our sport.

Do you have a personal trainer?

I train with Johnny O’Mara. He’s a former Supercross champion (1984). He trained Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart and Ryan Dungey. I train with him now, so I feel like I have the best of the best. I just have to train, train, train and get better and faster.

Speaking of the GOAT, what goes through your mind when pundits ask, “Is Jett Lawrence the next Ricky Carmichael? What’s it like being compared to him?

When I hear those words, I’m like, ‘Holy crap.’ It’s crazy for people to think you’d be like the GOAT because he’s the greatest of all time. It’s crazy to hear that because I haven’t done anything yet. I’ve only won one pro race. But it’s cool to hear that. He’s a good guy, Ricky. I get to go to his farm every now and then when I’m in Florida.

What’s your game plan for next year?

To get as many passes as I can with a 250, then get as many as I can with a 450—and as much money as I can, really.

What’s your definition of success?

If I won every single championship (laughs) from here on out until I retire. That would be a successful career.

